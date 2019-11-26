More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Peters will not coach Flames vs. Sabres Wednesday

By Scott CharlesNov 26, 2019, 8:56 PM EST
The situation surrounding Bill Peters and Calgary Flames is getting worse by the minute.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving provided the following update.

“Our review into the allegations from last evening continues. This is a very serious matter and we want to be thorough in our review.

Bill Peters will not be behind the bench for the Flames game tomorrow night in Buffalo. Associate coach Geoff Ward will handle head coaching duties.

We will have no further comment until our review is complete.”

This scenario can only end with one outcome and it is just a matter of time before Calgary cuts ties completely with Peters.

Lightning’s Cernak suspended 2 games for elbowing Rasmus Dahlin

NHL
By Adam GretzNov 26, 2019, 7:05 PM EST
A busy week for the NHL’s Department of Player Safety continued on Tuesday when they announced a two-game suspension for Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak.

Late in the second period of Tampa Bay’s 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night, Cernak caught Rasmus Dahlin with an elbow to the head that left the young defender with a concussion.

There was no penalty called on the play.

Here is a look at the play, as well as the NHL’s explanation of the suspension.

The most surprising thing in that video is the note from the DoPS that the Lightning tried to argue that Dahlin’s glove is what drove Cernak’s elbow into his face. The DoPS clearly disagreed with that assessment.

This is the first time Cernak has been fined or suspended by the league. He will lose $7,500 as a result of the suspension and miss games against the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals. He will be eligible to return to the Lightning lineup on Nov. 30 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Cernak has appeared in 20 games this season for the Lightning, scoring one goal.

There is no word on when Dahlin, the league’s reigning rookie of the year, will be returning to the Sabres’ lineup.

Already this week the DoPS has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot two games for boarding and Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo four games for cross-checking.

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks host Stars on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyNov 26, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These teams faced off on Saturday in Dallas, with the Stars winning 2-1 after a shootout. Roope Hintz (10th of season) and Olli Maatta (first of season) scored in the first period, before Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin each scored in the shootout for Dallas.

After beating Vegas 4-2 last night, Dallas has now won seven in a row, tying the longest winning streak in franchise history (done 4 times previously). They can set the record tonight. Since starting 1-7-1, Dallas is 14-1-1 in its last 16 games.

The Blackhawks enter this game on a three-game losing streak (0-2-1), which comes on the heels of a four-game winning streak. Chicago has been up and down all season, and if they are to snap out of this rut, they will have to do so against top competition.

Jonathan Toews has bounced back after a slow start. In October, he had one goal and one assist in 11 games. So far in November, he has three goals and seven assists in 12 games. Patrick Kane enters this game on a 12-game point streak (8G-13A in span).

[COVERAGE OF STARS-BLACKHAWKS BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks
WHERE: United Center
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Stars-Blackhawks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

STARS
Jamie Benn – Roope Hintz – Tyler Seguin
Mattias Janmark – Joe Pavelski – Denis Gurianov
Andrew CoglianoRadek FaksaBlake Comeau
Alex RadulovJason DickinsonCorey Perry

Esa LindellJohn Klingberg
Jamie OleksiakMiro Heiskanen
Andrej SekeraRoman Polak

Starting goalie: Anton Khudobin

BLACKHAWKS
Alex Nylander – Jonathan Toews – Brandon Saad
Alex DeBrincatDylan Strome – Patrick Kane
Dominik KubalikDavid KampfAndrew Shaw
Zack SmithKirby DachRyan Carpenter

Duncan KeithErik Gustafsson
Calvin de HaanBrent Seabrook
Olli Maatta – Connor Murphy

Starting goalie: Corey Crawford

Tonight’s studio coverage will be hosted by Kathryn Tappen alongside analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp. John Forslund and AJ Mleczko will call the action from United Center in Chicago, Ill.

How the Penguins have become one of NHL’s best defensive teams

By Adam GretzNov 26, 2019, 5:26 PM EST
2 Comments

It is starting to look like Jim Rutherford was right.

Not long after his Pittsburgh Penguins were swept out of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he defiantly proclaimed that the defense he had assembled was probably the best one his team had since he arrived in Pittsburgh. It seemed to be a rather dubious claim not only because of how the Penguins performed for much of the season (including the playoffs), but because he had also been the general manager for a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion in Pittsburgh.

But nearly two months into the 2019-20 season the Penguins have been one of the league’s stingiest teams defensively and that play is one of the biggest reasons they have been able to overcome a seemingly unending list of injuries to keep piling up points.

Just look at the defensive performance so far this season compared to the same date a year ago, as well as their final numbers from the 2018-19 season.

All numbers via Natural Stat Trick. The numbers in parenthesis are their league-wide rank.

The also boast one of the league’s best penalty killing units, not only in terms of success rate, but also in their ability to also limit shots and chances against.

The Penguins always had one elite defense pair in Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin but everything after that was always a question.

So what all has changed?

The arrival of John Marino and development of Marcus Pettersson. One thing that should be pointed out about Rutherford’s “best defense” comment is that there have been some personnel changes on the blue line since then that helped the team get back closer to the winning identity it had lost. Erik Gudbranson and Olli Maatta were traded, while the team also made the under-the-radar acquisition of John Marino from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

From the moment they acquired Marino, the Penguins seemed enamored with his potential. After watching him play for the past month-and-a-half it is not hard to see why. He has been a game-changer on the blue line and in his first pro season has already become a 20-minute per night player and has yet to look out of place. He brings some much-needed youth, mobility, and playmaking to a defense that badly needed all three.

Combine his presence with a full season of Marcus Pettersson (acquired in December of last year for Daniel Sprong) and suddenly the Penguins have two young, mobile defenders that can help drive play for what is currently a dirt cheap price against the salary cap. And both have the potential to continue getting better.

The forwards are helping more. One of the common themes throughout the Penguins’ offseason was that they needed to play “the right way,” and that the defensive deficiencies last season weren’t just about the defensemen themselves. They also needed more help from their forwards. They are getting that this season, and it’s not just because the returning players are playing smarter. The offseason additions of Brandon Tanev and Dominik Kahun, as well as getting a full season out of trade deadline acquisition Jared McCann, have brought three more fast, defensively responsible forwards to the lineup, and all are making significant contributions in every phase of the game.

Tanev’s signing drew harsh criticism (including from me) due to the term on the contract but so far he has proven to be everything the Penguins said he would be — a menace due to his speed and an always frustrating player for opponents to go up against. Combined with the arrival of young players Teddy Blueger and Sam Lafferty the Penguins injected a ton of speed, youth, and fresh blood into a lineup that the rest of the league had not only caught up to, but seemingly passed by the previous two years. With Phil Kessel and Arizona and Sidney Crosby currently sidelined the Penguins may not be as explosive offensively, but they are making up for that with their ability to shut teams down.

Better usage and a better identity. Mike Sullivan is turning in a Jack Adams level coaching performance this season and has pushed all of the right buttons so far. He has the team buying into how they need to play, they are back to play fast, and the personnel usage is far better (trusting Marino and Pettersson in big spots; playing Jack Johnson in the third-pairing/PK role he is best suited for).

Rutherford received his fair share of criticism the past couple of years (including from, again, me) and much of it was deserved. The team became too obsessed with “push-back” and getting more physical instead of getting faster and better. There was a constant revolving door of player transactions that made it seem like they didn’t really have a plan. Tom Wilson took up residence in their front office and seemed to drive every decision.

One of the most positive things anyone around Pittsburgh could always say about Rutherford is he is quick to admit his mistakes and move on. He definitely did that by making the team faster and getting it back to what it does best. It may not have been the most direct route, but for the first time in two years the Penguins have the look of the team that was winning Stanley Cups instead of the one that was getting swept in the first round. Better late than never.

Kings’ Martinez undergoes surgery after scary wrist injury

By Adam GretzNov 26, 2019, 2:17 PM EST
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez had to exit Monday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks after he was involved in a collision with Melker Karlsson, resulting in a scary wrist injury that required surgery.

As Martinez was diving to the ice in an attempt to knock a loose puck away from his net, Karlsson was engaged with Kings forward Anze Kopitar and was knocked off balance skate-first into Martinez’s arm. Martinez exited the game and, according to the Kings, had to undergo surgery at Keck Medicine of USC to repair a radial artery and two superficial radial nerves.

That sounds absolutely terrifying.

The Kings also announced on Tuesday that Martinez is expected to make a full recovery and that he will be evaluated weekly.

There is no timetable for his return to the lineup.

Here is a look at the play.

The 32-year-old Martinez has spent his entire 11-year career with the Kings and has one year remaining on his contract after this season.

The highlight of his career came during the 2013-14 postseason when he scored the Stanley Cup clinching goal in a Game 5 overtime win against the New York Rangers, giving the Kings their second championship in three years.

Given his age, contract status, and the current state of the Kings’ organization he is one of the players that seemed to be a likely candidate to be traded in the coming months as the team looks to the future. The important thing now, though, is his recovery from a scary injury that did not turn out to be even worse than it did.

