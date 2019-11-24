Preds’ Viktor Arvidsson out 4-6 weeks with lower body injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators say forward Viktor Arvidsson will miss four to six weeks after hurting his lower body when cross-checked during the first period of Saturday night’s 4-2 win over St. Louis.
The Predators provided the update on Arvidsson’s injury Sunday.
Arvidsson was cross-checked by Robert Bortuzzo at 6:08 of the first period with the Blues defenseman given only a 2-minute penalty. The NHL announced after the game on Twitter that Bortuzzo would have a player safety hearing Sunday.
The Predators forward had an assist but played only 4:15 due to the hit.
Nashville hosts St. Louis on Monday night.
The Buzzer: Islanders, others make Saturday strong for streaks
The Sharks beat the Islanders 2-1 in overtime, ending the Isles’ latest winning streak at five. You may notice that it took OT to make that happen, though, so the Islanders’ franchise-record point streak grows to 17 games (15-0-2).
Dallas isn’t all that far behind the Islanders, as the Stars have won six games in a row, and are now 13-1-1 in their past 15 games.
It’s difficult to pick between Bergeron (four assists) and his teammate Torey Krug (overtime game-winning goal, two assists). Feel free to swap them in your mind if that suits your taste, but either way, Boston’s biggest names continue to propel them to wins.
Bergeron hasn’t been as spectacular as Brad Marchand (1G, 1A on Saturday) and David Pastrnak (no points) this season, but he’s still playing well, as this outburst gives him 24 points in 21 games. The 34-year-old also has a four-game point/assist streak going, with seven during that span.
Draisaitl and Connor McDavid combined for another dominant performance, as they’re wont to do.
McDavid scored two goals, while Draisaitl piled up three assists, all primary. That extra point gives Draisaitl (47) the season points lead over McDavid (46), and also gets Draisaitl the mention as the second star instead of 97. McDavid will probably work through this setback.
There seems to be a theme running. At some point, the Islanders have to cool off a bit, right? McDavid + Draisaitl and the Bruins’ top line can’t dominate every game, can they?
We’re at the point where the Stars duo of Khudobin and Ben Bishop are inspiring similar questions (and serving as parallels to the Isles’ goalies), as they just keep getting it done. Dallas needed all of Khudobin’s 38 saves through regulation and overtime to win in a shootout where Khudobin turned aside both Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.
Robin Lehner deserves a mention, as stopped 40 out of 41 shots but didn’t get the W. Lehner’s essentially playing like an amazing MLB ace who is getting basically zero run support most nights with the Blackhawks.
Highlight of the Night
This is a dazzling bit of wizardry from the Rangers, who managed to storm back from an 0-4 deficit to beat the Canadiens 6-5 in regulation:
Ewww
If you’re anxious about an upcoming dentist visit, don’t hit play. Or if you’re squeamish, really. Keith Yandle is a hockey player, thus he returned …
Andrei Vasilevskiy set a Lightning franchise record with his 132nd win. That face doesn’t necessarily say “Wow, that’s not a very impressive franchise record,” but its nondescript nature is even more amusing if you imagine in that way.
NHL PR notes that the Rangers’ comeback win from down four goals ranks as the fifth such comeback win already this season, which already ties the league’s single-season record. Feel free to make jokes about how a four-goal lead has replaced a two-goal lead as the “worst lead in hockey.”
(You actually really don’t have to.)
Scores
VAN 2 – WSH 1 (SO)
CGY 3 – PHI 2 (SO)
ARI 3 – LAK 2
BOS 5 – MIN 4 (OT)
NYR 6 – MTL 5
TBL 6 – ANA 2
NJD 5 – DET 1
CAR 4 – FLA 2
WPG 4 – CBJ 3
TOR 5 – COL 3
NSH 4 – STL 2
DAL 2 – CHI 1 (SO)
EDM 4 – VGK 2
SJS 2 – NYI 1 (OT)
Arvidsson makes much of his living scoring ugly goals close to the net, and that means taking plenty of hits like those — sometimes from goalies. Chalking that up to it being the nature of the beast won’t make Bortuzzo’s blows sting any less for Arvidsson, though. Arvidsson was limited to 58 regular-season games played last season, so there has to be at least some concern for the smallish 26-year-old Swedish winger.
But, hey, the Predators did win, and looked pretty good doing so.
One almost gets a sense that Nashville was in a rush to pull off that Band-Aid against the Blues. Filip Forsberg scored the 1-0 goal just 20 seconds into the game (primary assist: Arvidsson), Mattias Ekholm made it 2-0 a little more than three minutes later, and the Predators ended the opening frame up 3-1.
The Blues scored a late goal to make things interesting, but Nashville collected an empty-netter to lock up that treasured win for the Predators.
Looking forward, the Predators play the Blues again on Monday, face the Golden Knights on Wednesday before a quick road jaunt against the Hurricanes and Panthers. None of those games seem like gimmes, so the Predators must work to shake off what’s still been a larger losing trend (now merely 2-6-2 in their last 10 games).
LOS ANGELES (AP) Lawson Crouse experienced it all against the Los Angeles Kings.
Crouse scored the go-ahead goal before a scary fall that forced him to leave the game, and the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the Kings 3-2 on Saturday.
Phil Kessel and Christian Fischer also scored for the Coyotes, who have won five of seven, including a 3-0 home victory over the Kings on Monday. Antti Raanta made 43 saves for Arizona, which was outshot 45-18.
Crouse’s goal off a rebound in the second period put Arizona ahead 2-1. He left the game in the third period after he fell and hit his head awkwardly into the boards. After being checked by a trainer, he was helped off the ice, and he walked to the locker room.
“I just talked to him,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. “He didn’t think he was out, but I thought he might have been out. He was a little woozy right now, so we’ll see.”
Kessel opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. The Coyotes got through the neutral zone quickly, and he scored on a give-and-go play, assisted by Keller and Derek Stepan.
Kopitar tied it at 1-1 in the second period on the power play, his team-best ninth goal of the season.
“When you’re down 1-0 against this team, it’s tough,” Kings center Blake Lizette said. “Their start and the lack of our start was the difference.”
Crouse scored at 15:29 of the second period and 27 seconds later, Clayton Keller was whistled for a hooking penalty. But the Kings came up empty on that power-play opportunity.
Fischer’s empty-netter made it 3-1 with 2:10 left in the game, but Prokhorkin responded quickly with the game’s final goal.
Fischer had a key block in the final minutes.
“I thought we did a good job starting out with our game and our game plan,” Fischer said. “It’s different playing at 1 p.m. Ice wasn’t that great. A lot of factors. I thought we held our own. We knew when we were turning the puck over that that’s how they were creating their offense. I thought we mixed it up in the third.”
HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER
Saturday was Hockey Fights Cancer day, and Jacob Brown was honored before the game in the ceremonial first puck drop. The 12-year-old got to meet Drew Doughty and the Kings through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Jacob is in remission after a battle with leukemia and was in full hockey gear. Doughty dropped the puck, and Jacob won the friendly draw against Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Jacob, an Alabama native and hockey player, signed a two-day contract with the Kings. The Hockey Fights Cancer auction raised over $28,000.
NOTES
Kings C Kopitar extended his team lead in points to 24. … Coyotes G Darcy Kuemper, a former King, didn’t play Saturday but is expected to start against Edmonton on Sunday.
UP NEXT
Coyotes: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday in a matchup of the Pacific Division’s top teams.
While Treliving painted himself as the main man to take the blame, one person made the difference most of all: goalie David Rittich. The Flyers generated a 38-27 shots on goal advantage, and the edge was starker in other regards. For instance: the Flyers more than doubled the Flames in scoring chances (29-13) and high-danger opportunities (13-6) at even-strength, according to Natural Stat Trick.
Again, getting the win only masks a shaky effort so much.
The concern for CGY right now isn’t the SH% necessarily. It’s that the team’s overall game is getting worse, not better. They’ve lost 6 straight but have no intensity, no attention to detail, no structure in this game today.
… Although maybe the Flames will take it for a little bit more than it’s worth, and it’s hard to totally blame them for that.
#Flames G David Rittich: “I think we played our best game in the past 10 games. So it’s huge for us, that win. But we have to keep working hard. If we’re going to keep it simple and if we’re going to work hard, we can get results 2-1 or 3-2. We can get wins.”
Beyond the more direct issue of losing out on points and thus falling behind your competition, going through a prolonged losing streak can create other negative ripple effects. You can get discouraged from doing what’s most likely to work, just because it hasn’t worked lately.
There are some worrisome signs in that regard. Long-term, you probably don’t want to lean on Zac Rinaldo for too many NHL shifts in 2019-20. There’s an argument for putting Milan Lucic on a power play unit as a screening presence, but that might be a better plan for your secondary group than your top five. And so on.
Beyond the subjective, we have bottom-line truths: the Flames’ six-game losing streak is over, and they’re now at 11-12-3.
By no means are they out of the woods yet, but maybe they’ll see a little light shining through now that they broke that slump.