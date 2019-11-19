WATCH LIVE: Oilers take on Sharks on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Last Tuesday, the Sharks beat the Oilers 6-3 in San Jose. The Sharks had six different goal scorers. These teams will play four times this season, with the final two matchups coming in Edmonton on February 6 and March 27. San Jose enters this game on a six-game winning streak – the longest active streak in the NHL.
Martin Jones has started every game during the winning streak. Although the statistics have not significantly improved (he’s allowed three-plus goals four times during the streak), he has been a key factor in the team’s No. 1 ranked penalty kill, and has come up with big saves when needed
Edmonton began the season winning its first five games, but since then, the team has lost more games than it has won (8-6-3), never winning or losing more than two in a row. On Saturday, the Oilers led Dallas 4-2 entering the third, but lost 5-4 in overtime.
Leon Draisaitl (43 points) and Connor McDavid (40) are the only two players in the NHL who have reached the 40-point plateau so far. The last time two teammates finished 1-2 in the NHL scoring race was Martin St. Louis and Steven Stamkos in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. The last time it happened in a full season was 1995-96 with Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr of the Penguins.
[COVERAGE OF OILERS-SHARKS BEGINS AT 10:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks
WHERE: SAP Center
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Oilers-Sharks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
OILERS
Leon Draisaitl – Connor McDavid – Zack Kassian
Jujhar Khaira – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – James Neal
Joakim Nygard – Gaetan Haas – Alex Chiasson
Markus Granlund – Riley Sheahan – Josh Archibald
Darnell Nurse – Ethan Bear
Oscar Klefbom – Caleb Jones
Kris Russell – Matt Benning
Starting goalie: Mikko Koskinen
SHARKS
Evander Kane – Logan Couture – Kevin Labanc
Timo Meier – Tomas Hertl – Barclay Goodrow
Marcus Sorensen – Joe Thornton – Patrick Marleau
Lukas Radil – Dylan Gambrell – Melker Karlsson
Radim Simek – Brent Burns
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Erik Karlsson
Brenden Dillon – Mario Ferraro
Starting goalie: Martin Jones
Randy Hahn, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Bret Hedican will call the Oilers-Sharks contest from SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Paul Burmeister will host Tuesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.