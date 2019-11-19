WATCH LIVE: Lightning visit Blues on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Lightning are coming off a 4-3 loss at home to the Jets on Saturday – a defeat that snapped a three-game winning streak. A key turning point was Jon Cooper’s failed coach’s challenge in the second period on a Jets goal that gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead. The goal was upheld, and 21 seconds into the ensuing power play, the Jets made 3-1 en route to a 4-3 win.
This game carries particular significance for Lightning forward Patrick Maroon, a St. Louis native who became a hometown hero for the Blues last season en route to their championship. Maroon took a hometown discount to sign with St. Louis on a one-year deal last offseason, but that was the extent of his tenure with the Blues. In late August, Maroon signed for one-year, $900K with Tampa.
This recent 3-1-0 stretch for the Lightning began with the team’s trip to Stockholm for the NHL Global Series, when the Lightning swept the Sabres in a pair of games before returning home to beat the Rangers 9-3 last Thursday. Though that winning streak was halted against the Jets, Tampa’s play is heading in the right direction
The Blues are coming off a 4-1 loss at home to the Ducks on Saturday – St. Louis’ third straight defeat (0-1-2). This losing streak is coming on the heels of a seven-game winning streak. Though the Blues have been up-and-down, most every game has been close, with seven of their past 10 going past regulation. In total, the Blues have played 21 games this season, with 10 of them extending past 60 minutes.
One of the players stepping up in Vladimir Tarasenko’s absence has been David Perron, who is tied for the team lead with 19 points (8G-11A). Of his eight goals, five have been game-winners. His five game winning goals are first in the NHL, and already are the most in a single-season of his career.
WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Enterprise Center
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
PROJECTED LINEUPS
LIGHTNING
Ondrej Palat – Steven Stamkos – Carter Verhaeghe
Tyler Johnson – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Mathieu Joseph
Patrick Maroon – Cedric Paquette – Yanni Gourde
Victor Hedman – Kevin Shattenkirk
Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev – Luke Schenn
Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy
BLUES
Jaden Schwartz – Tyler Bozak – Brayden Schenn
Sammy Blais – Ryan O'Reilly – David Perron
Zach Sanford – Oskar Sundqvist – Robert Thomas
Mackenzie MacEachern – Ivan Barbashev – Klim Kostin
Colton Parayko – Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester – Justin Faulk
Vince Dunn – Robert Bortuzzo
Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington
Kenny Albert and Pierre McGuire will call the action from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Burmeister will host Tuesday’s coverage of NHL Live alongside alongside analysts Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.