The Buzzer: McDavid, Draisaitl stay red-hot; Lightning torch Rangers

Three Stars
1. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
There is a reason these two lead the NHL in points and a combined 11-point outing will certainly keep them there a bit longer. McDavid recorded his second hat trick in three games and his first career six-point outing. Draisaitl had five assists and extended his point streak to 11 games as the Oilers skated to a 6-2 victory against the Colorado Avalanche. If the Oilers feel that the rest of the lineup can provide enough support McDavid and Draisaitl can build on a dynamic partnership and help Edmonton return to the postseason.
2. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
A trip to Sweden was the perfect opportunity for the Lightning to find their form and in their first game back in North America, they proved they still are an elite offensive team. Kucherov capped off an explosive stretch when Tampa Bay scored three times in a span of 61 seconds and added three assists. It was the second time this season Kucherov recorded four points.
3. Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks
The Czech forward had two goals as the San Jose Sharks extended their winning streak to five with an important 5-3 victory against the Anaheim Ducks. Hertl was the beneficiary of a suspect call when he pushed John Gibson’s pad over the goal line in the opening period. But on his second of the night, the 26-year-old wired a wrister to even the score in the second period. After a slow start, the Sharks are hoping to climb their way back into the playoff race.
Highlights of the Night
McDavid doing McDavid things
Video game dekes are normally reserved for an alternate reality but Justin Dowling of the Dallas Stars showed his slick hands with an impressive toe drag.
Before a one-timer is launched, there are times you just know the player is going to connect. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is one goal away from the 400-goal mark after this blistering slap shot.
Blooper of the Night
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins probably had a different plan for this celebration
Factoids
- Connor McDavid became the fourth player in Oilers history to record two hat tricks in three games, joining Wayne Gretzy, Glen Anderson and Jari Kurri [NHL PR].
- McDavid and Draisaitl are just the second Oilers teammates in the last 30 years to each record five points in a game [NHL PR]
- The Hurricanes have not lost a game against the Sabres since March 22m 2016 and are one of five teams with an active win streak of 10+ games vs. one opponent [NHL PR]
- Dougie Hamilton is the fastest defenseman in Hurricanes/Whalers franchise history to reach 20 points in a season (19 GP) [Sportsnet Stats]
- The Lightning scored four goals in each of the first and second periods of a game for first time in franchise history [NHL PR]
- Tampa Bay scored four goals in the first 6:42 of Thursday’s game. Only five teams have accomplished that feat faster in the last 25 years [NHL PR].
Scores
Lightning 9, Rangers 3
Hurricanes 5, Sabres 4 (OT)
Jets 4, Panthers 3
Wild 3, Coyotes 2
Oilers 6, Avalanche 2
Stars 4, Canucks 2
Sharks 5, Ducks 3
Kings 3, Red Wings 2
—
Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.