Capitals vs. Flyers livestream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

Washington's six-game winning streak was snapped by Arizona on Monday night, losing 4-3 at home in a shootout.
Washington’s six-game winning streak was snapped by Arizona on Monday night, losing 4-3 at home in a shootout. The Caps trailed 3-0 early in the second period before rallying to tie the game in the final 90 seconds of regulation. Washington pulled Ilya Samsonov in the final minutes of the third period and, with the man-advantage, T.J. Oshie sent the game into extra time by notching his ninth goal of the season.
The Caps have scored 76 goals this season (most in NHL) and are the only team averaging more than four goals per game (4.00). They have scored 4-plus goals in 10 of their last 12 games. They also have an impressive 8-1-1 road record this season and lead the league with 17 points as the visitor. Washington has won three straight games on the road.
After somewhat of a slow start to the season (2-3-1), Philly has been on a roll as of late. The Flyers are currently on a four-game winning streak and have earned points in six straight (5-0-1). The Flyers three most recent wins have come past regulation. Philly has lost just once in regulation this season at the Wells Fargo Center and have earned points in seven of their eight home games overall. Their season opening victory against Chicago in Prague was counted as a home game, making their home record 6-1-1 on the season.
Philly and Washington made a one-for-one trade swap of defensemen this past offseason. The Caps dealt Matt Niskanen to the Flyers in exchange for Radko Gudas to free up cap space and, so far, the trade has been working out for both parties as the defensemen are set to face their former teams Wednesday night.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie
Jakub Vrana – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Tom Wilson
Chandler Stephenson – Lars Eller – Richard Panik
Brendan Leipsic – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway
Michal Kempny – John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov – Radko Gudas
Jonas Siegenthaler – Nick Jensen
Starting goalie: Braden Holtby
FLYERS
James van Riemsdyk – Claude Giroux – Joel Farabee
Oskar Lindblom – Sean Couturier – Travis Konecny
Carsen Twarynski – Kevin Hayes – Jakub Voracek
Andy Andreoff – Michael Raffl – Tyler Pitlick
Ivan Provorov – Matt Niskanen
Shayne Gostisbehere – Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers
Starting goalie: Carter Hart
