The Buzzer: Big night for goalies; Draisaitl keeps rolling for Oilers

By Adam GretzNov 9, 2019, 12:16 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Jonathan Bernier, Detroit Red Wings. Robby Fabbri was not the only Red Wings player to have a big night in their upset win over the Boston Bruins. Bernier had a huge night making 26 saves — including a highlight reel glove save on David Pastrnak that you will see down below — and recording two assists. He is the first goalie since Tuukka Rask in 2016 to record at least two assists in a single game.

2. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets. Even with a makeshift defense the Jets are still doing their best to hang around in the Western Conference and picked up a big win on Friday night against Vancouver, beating the Canucks, 4-1. While Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist to help drive the offense, Hellebuyck was the Jets’ big star by making 32 saves including a desperation glove save on Bo Horat to help protect the lead late in the third period.

3. Mikko Koskinen, Edmonton Oilers. A clean sweep for goalies when it comes to the stars of the night as Koskinen turned aside all 26 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils. It is his first shutout of the season, improved his record to 6-1-1 in eight appearances, and pushed his save percentage for the season over .920. The goaltending being a pleasant surprise has been a huge part of the Oilers’ early success this season.

Other notable performances from Friday

  • Leon Draisaitl extended his current point streak to eight consecutive games when he opened the scoring for Oilers in the first period, scoring on a breakaway for his 14th goal of the season. More on that below, including a look at the goal.
  • Fabbri took advantage of his first opportunity with the Red Wings by scoring two goals. Read more about it here.
  • Nikita Kucherov, Alex Killorn, and Yanni Gourde all scored goals for the Tampa Bay Lightning as they started to regain some of their swagger in a win over the Buffalo Sabres in the Global Series. Read all about that game here.

Highlights of the Night

This is Bernier’s highlight reel save on Pastrnak that was mentioned above, by far his best save of the night.

Speaking of great saves, here is Hellebucyk’s game-saving stop on Horvat in Winnipeg.

Draisaitl gets behind the Devils’ defense and scores his 14th goal of the season, making it look easy.

Blooper of the Night

It was not as costly as the 3-on-0 they gave up in overtime against the St. Louis Blues earlier this week, but the Canucks again literally fell over themselves to set up an easy goal for their opponents. This was an empty-netter by the Jets to put the game away, once somebody decided to actually put the puck in the net.

Factoids

  • Pastrnak is up to 31 points in 16 games, making him just the sixth different Bruins player in the past 25 years to do that. [NHL PR]
  • Draisaitl is the first Oilers player in 20 years to score 14 goals in the team’s first 18 games. [NHL PR]
  • The Jets have won nine games in a row against the Canucks. They have outscored them 31-10 in those games. [NHL PR]
  • Fabbri is just the seventh Red Wings player to ever score two goals in his debut with the team. [NHL PR]
  • Sam Reinhart scored both goals for the Sabres in their 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay, making him the third Sabres player to score multiple goals in a game played outside of North America. Yes, two other Sabres (Thomas Vanek and Luke Adam) have done that. [NHL PR]

Scores

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Buffalo Sabres 2
Detroit Red Wings 4, Boston Bruins 2
Winnipeg Jets 4, Vancouver Canucks 1
Edmonton Oilers 4, New Jersey Devils 0

Fabbri wastes no time making impact with Red Wings, scores 2 in debut

Getty
By Adam GretzNov 8, 2019, 11:03 PM EST
The Detroit Red Wings’ trade for Robby Fabbri this week probably isn’t the kind of move that can save a lost season, but it was an intriguing gamble for a team that is in desperate need of finding talent anywhere it can get it.

They had nothing to lose in the deal and might even catch lightning in a bottle and find a productive player that was simply in need of a fresh start.

Fabbri wasted no time in making an impact for his new team on Friday night, scoring a pair of goals in his debut to help lead the Red Wings to a 4-2 upset win over the division leading Boston Bruins.

Both goals came on the power play, with the second of the two goals going in the books as the game-winner.

Fabbri is an intriguing player because when he first arrived in the NHL he looked like he was on his way to becoming a really good player with top-six potential for the St. Louis Blues. But his career was nearly ruined by a series of crushing leg injuries that basically robbed him of three years of his development. He was back healthy this season and re-signed with the Blues as a restricted free agent on what amounted to a “prove it” one-year contract.

It became pretty obvious early on that he was not going to get much of a role on the defending Stanley Cup champions, and was traded this week for Jacob De La Rose.

It is a fresh start for Fabbri on a team where he will get a chance to play (and play a lot) and a worthwhile trade for the Red Wings. Worst case scenario is that he does not pan out, and all it cost them was a 24-year-old bottom-pairing defender that they claimed on waivers a year ago and was barely playing this season. The best case scenario is Fabbri is able to stay healthy, returns to the form he showed earlier in his career, and gives a talent-starved Red Wings team a forward that might be able to contribute something.

It is only one game, but it was a very promising start on Friday.

Lightning flash signs of old swagger in beating Sabres

By James O'BrienNov 8, 2019, 5:16 PM EST
One game doesn’t undo weeks of up-and-down play; not in a sport with an 82-game regular season. It doesn’t matter if that win came at home, or in Sweden, where the Tampa Bay Lightning managed a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Yet, for a Lightning team that had been wobbly in 2019-20 after that shocking first-round sweep against the Blue Jackets, it’s good to see a bit of that dominant burst back.

Here are a few thoughts from the first of two Lightning – Sabres games for the 2019 Global Series (find out more about the 2020 version here).

Striking quick early

In particular, the Lightning started strong.

Most obviously, that quick start could be seen in building a 2-0 lead, with the highlight being great passes from Kevin Shattenkirk to Brayden Point and finally to Nikita Kucherov for a pretty goal:

The Lightning were pretty assertive even beyond the early scoring. They fired 13 shots on goal in each of the first two periods before being knotted up 8-8 with Buffalo in the final frame. There were stretches where the Bolts carried themselves with that swagger we were more used to last season. Linus Ullmark gets the L here, but deserves some credit for some sharp saves when Tampa Bay was pressing to send that game out of control.

Discipline coming?

As you can read about here, Kucherov didn’t just score a nice goal. He also delivered a very-not-nice hit on Vladimir Sobotka, who did not return to Friday’s game.

The Sabres did not receive a power play for that hit, and perhaps there might be some overall grumbling about calls. After all, you could argue that was the difference in a one-goal game, as the Lightning went 1-for-4 on the PP, while Buffalo didn’t score on just two power-play opportunities.

Reinhart the Lionheart

Last season, Sam Reinhart had a breakthrough that mostly slipped under the radar, as the now-24-year-old generated a career-high 65 points.

On a rare quiet night for Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner, Reinhart almost scored enough to grab at least a standings point for Buffalo, as the winger was responsible for both of Buffalo’s goals. Reinhart is developing into a heady, useful two-way player, and maybe on his way to new career-highs, as he now has 13 points in 15 games.

***

This win pushes the Lightning to 7-5-2. While the Sabres rank ahead of Tampa Bay at 9-5-2, Buffalo’s now lost four straight games, and have dropped five of their last six. Neither team gets much time to ruminate on this result, as they meet again on Saturday.

Questionable Kucherov hit leaves Sabres’ Sobotka shaken

By James O'BrienNov 8, 2019, 3:14 PM EST
You might consider the first period of Lightning – Sabres as the highs and lows of Nikita Kucherov.

Tampa Bay entered the first intermission up 2-0 against Buffalo, and Kucherov played a big role in building that lead. Unfortunately, Kucherov might be just as likely to fall on the Department of Player Safety’s to-do list as he is on highlight reels.

That goal really was something, though. Kevin Shattenkirk made a genius breakout pass to send Brayden Point off to the races, and Point showed tremendous touch in setting up Kucherov for a beauty of a one-time goal:

But Kucherov’s hit on Vladimir Sobotka wasn’t so beautiful.

Both Jeremy Roenick and Keith Jones criticized the check during the intermission break, calling it cheap, late, and low. You can judge for yourself in the video above this post’s headline: is it worth a look from the league? Should it have at least drawn a minor penalty during the game?

(Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger griped to officials about the hit, but one indicated that they simply didn’t see it.)

Buffalo announced that Sobotka won’t return to Friday’s game, so it appears as though at least a minor injury occurred. Krueger said that Sobotka will not be available for Saturday’s game, either.

The Lightning ended up beating the Sabres 3-2.

2020 Global Series: Bruins – Predators in Prague; Blue Jackets – Avs in Finland

via NHL
By James O'BrienNov 8, 2019, 1:44 PM EST
As the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning gear up for the first of two games in Sweden as part of the 2019 Global Series (airing live on NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET; click here to stream) Gary Bettman announced some exciting matchups – and locations – for the 2020 version.

  • Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators open their 2020-21 seasons in Prague, Czech Republic: The two teams will face each other at O2 Arena.
  • Later in the fall, the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will play a pair of regular-season games at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland.

That set of games represents the 2020 Global Series, but do not cover all of the overseas action, as the Bruins and Predators will also conclude their training camps internationally as part of the 2020 Global Series Challenge.

Bruins will complete training camp in Germany, and then face Adler Mannheim in an exhibition game in Mannheim, Germany. The Predators will wrap up their training camp in Switzerland, and participate in an exhibition match with SC Bern in Bern, Switzerland.

Pretty cool, and I’d wager that plenty of hockey fans are already cooking up travel plans to kick off 2020-21.

The NHL points out some of the players who will get a chance to play in front of fans in their native countries:

The NHL is a global League, with more than 30 percent of NHL players this season having been born outside of North America. All four clubs feature a number of international stars on their rosters, including natives of the countries they are visiting. Next fall, Switzerland natives Roman Josi and Yannick Weber of the Predators, along with Czech Republic natives David Krejci and David Pastrnak of the Bruins, will be playing in their respective home countries. In addition, Mikko Rantanen and Joonas Donskoi of the Avalanche, as well as Markus Nutivaara and Joonas Korpisalo of the Blue Jackets will all being playing in their home country of Finland, which is also where Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen is from.

Again, if you want a taste of NHL play overseas, Sabres – Lightning airs on NBCSN and streams here starting at 2 p.m. ET on Friday.

