Penguins rally again but Crosby leaves with injury

By Adam GretzNov 9, 2019, 10:23 PM EST
PITTSBURGH — For the second game in a row the Pittsburgh Penguins were able to come back from a multiple goal deficit to take two points in the standings, erasing a two-goal deficit to pick up a 3-2 shootout win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

This latest win came with a potentially big cost, however, as Sidney Crosby exited the game early in the third period after a tough shift that saw him get tangled up with Blackhawks’ defenseman Erik Gustafsson, and then later block a shot with his foot.

That was his only shift of the period and it is not clear what exactly caused the injury.

The only update Penguins coach Mike Sullivan had after the game was that Crosby was in the process of being evaluated for a “lower-body injury” and that an update is expected on Monday. The Penguins’ next game will be on Tuesday night against the New York Rangers.

Crosby is the engine that drives the Penguins’ team and he has been his usual dominant self this season in all phases of the game. Losing him would be a pretty significant blow, especially as the team is already playing without No. 1 defenseman Kris Letang and forward Patric Hornqvist.

The season is not even a quarter of the way old and injuries have been a constant issue for the Penguins from the very beginning. At various times they have been without Evgeni Malkin, Alex Galchenyuk, Bryan Rust, Jared McCann, Nick Bjugstad, Brian Dumoulin, Letang, Hornqvist, and now — potentially — Crosby. They have only had their full roster as it was intended to look for a handful of games. They have dominated in those rare instances where they have been fully healthy, they have just not had a chance to see it very often.

Even with the injuries Saturday’s win improved the Penguins to 10-6-1 on the season. They are currently on a 4-1-1 run over their past six games. The only regulation loss came on Monday night in Boston when they erased a 3-0 deficit only to lose late in the third period.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Shea Weber’s 100th power-play goal will be tough to forget

By James O'BrienNov 9, 2019, 9:27 PM EST
Here’s a sign when an NHL player did something pretty astounding: when even that player is laughing at the result.

Shea Weber couldn’t help but do so after scoring his 100th career power-play goal with high style, batting his own rebound out of the air with accuracy and velocity. You can check out video of that goal in the clip above this post’s headline, and the NHL also provided an iso shot of Weber the whole time.

You can see him gamely tracking the puck and then scoring:

That wasn’t even Weber’s lone power-play goal of the night, as he reached PPG 101 later on.

As of this writing, Weber now has 208 career goals, with 101 coming on power plays. Considering his thunderous slapper, it’s not surprising that he’s so dangerous in man advantage situations — arguably to the point that, at times, teams force the puck to him too often. When you see goals like Weber’s 100th PPG, it’s easy to understand why some coaches might just shrug their shoulders and say “Just let Shea shoot it.”

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Uh oh: Maple Leafs lose Marner to ankle injury

By James O'BrienNov 9, 2019, 9:02 PM EST
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that Mitch Marner will not return to Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers because of an ankle injury.

Marner seemed frustrated while trying to test the ankle, either because he wanted to play through it, or was merely irritated by the tough break … or maybe both. As you can see from the video above and the screencap, it was a very awkward-looking moment.

Here’s hoping it looked worse than it really was, as this would be a tough injury for a Maple Leafs team that’s felt a bit rudderless at times even with Marner healthy. While their 9-5-3 record heading into Saturday’s game against Philly isn’t so bad, there have been enough red flags to feel a little restless, especially for fans who bit their nails through the Marner contract drama in the summer.

The Maple Leafs have already dealt with an injury to John Tavares this summer, so this could continue a bumpy start to 2019-20.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Senators score two goals in just four seconds (Video)

By James O'BrienNov 9, 2019, 8:47 PM EST
This figures to be a tough season for the Ottawa Senators, but there’s enough interesting young talent on this team that you can’t totally fall asleep against them.

You also might want to time your restroom/fridge trips until intermissions.

If you merely walked away to get a Pop Tart or something, you might have missed two goals in just four seconds during Saturday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. First, Vladislav Namestnikov beat James Reimer for his sixth goal of the season, then Jean-Gabriel Pageau continued a hot streak by getting open and beating Reimer from a dangerous spot just four seconds later.

(It’s now the eighth goal of this young season for JGP, who might just establish himself as a part of the Senators core at this pace.)

Enjoy those two goals in the video above, and consider how rare this feat was. Four seconds or less is something even Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie would be impressed by.

As you can see from that above graphic, the Montreal Canadiens have the record by scoring twice in two seconds on Nov. 1, 2018, but that feels a bit like cheating since the second goal happened on an empty net. Still really cool and worth revisiting, though:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Big night for goalies; Draisaitl keeps rolling for Oilers

By Adam GretzNov 9, 2019, 12:16 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Jonathan Bernier, Detroit Red Wings. Robby Fabbri was not the only Red Wings player to have a big night in their upset win over the Boston Bruins. Bernier had a huge night making 26 saves — including a highlight reel glove save on David Pastrnak that you will see down below — and recording two assists. He is the first goalie since Tuukka Rask in 2016 to record at least two assists in a single game.

2. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets. Even with a makeshift defense the Jets are still doing their best to hang around in the Western Conference and picked up a big win on Friday night against Vancouver, beating the Canucks, 4-1. While Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist to help drive the offense, Hellebuyck was the Jets’ big star by making 32 saves including a desperation glove save on Bo Horat to help protect the lead late in the third period.

3. Mikko Koskinen, Edmonton Oilers. A clean sweep for goalies when it comes to the stars of the night as Koskinen turned aside all 26 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils. It is his first shutout of the season, improved his record to 6-1-1 in eight appearances, and pushed his save percentage for the season over .920. The goaltending being a pleasant surprise has been a huge part of the Oilers’ early success this season.

Other notable performances from Friday

  • Leon Draisaitl extended his current point streak to eight consecutive games when he opened the scoring for Oilers in the first period, scoring on a breakaway for his 14th goal of the season. More on that below, including a look at the goal.
  • Fabbri took advantage of his first opportunity with the Red Wings by scoring two goals. Read more about it here.
  • Nikita Kucherov, Alex Killorn, and Yanni Gourde all scored goals for the Tampa Bay Lightning as they started to regain some of their swagger in a win over the Buffalo Sabres in the Global Series. Read all about that game here.

Highlights of the Night

This is Bernier’s highlight reel save on Pastrnak that was mentioned above, by far his best save of the night.

Speaking of great saves, here is Hellebucyk’s game-saving stop on Horvat in Winnipeg.

Draisaitl gets behind the Devils’ defense and scores his 14th goal of the season, making it look easy.

Blooper of the Night

It was not as costly as the 3-on-0 they gave up in overtime against the St. Louis Blues earlier this week, but the Canucks again literally fell over themselves to set up an easy goal for their opponents. This was an empty-netter by the Jets to put the game away, once somebody decided to actually put the puck in the net.

Factoids

  • Pastrnak is up to 31 points in 16 games, making him just the sixth different Bruins player in the past 25 years to do that. [NHL PR]
  • Draisaitl is the first Oilers player in 20 years to score 14 goals in the team’s first 18 games. [NHL PR]
  • The Jets have won nine games in a row against the Canucks. They have outscored them 31-10 in those games. [NHL PR]
  • Fabbri is just the seventh Red Wings player to ever score two goals in his debut with the team. [NHL PR]
  • Sam Reinhart scored both goals for the Sabres in their 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay, making him the third Sabres player to score multiple goals in a game played outside of North America. Yes, two other Sabres (Thomas Vanek and Luke Adam) have done that. [NHL PR]

Scores

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Buffalo Sabres 2
Detroit Red Wings 4, Boston Bruins 2
Winnipeg Jets 4, Vancouver Canucks 1
Edmonton Oilers 4, New Jersey Devils 0

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.