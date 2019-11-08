More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

NHL on NBCSN: Can Global Series trip get Bolts turned around?

By Joey AlfieriNov 8, 2019, 10:14 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Friday’s Global Series matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Tampa Bay Lightning dominated the regular season from start to finish last year. Where did that game them? It got them bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in just four games. That’s a cruel way to go out and it seems to have stayed with them heading into this year.

Heading into this Global Series weekend in Sweden against the Buffalo Sabres, only three teams in the Eastern Conference have accumulated fewer points than the Bolts and they are: the New Jersey Devils, the Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings. That’s not exactly elite company to be lumped in with at this point.

No matter what they went through last spring though, the expectations were clearly higher than 6-5-2 through 13 games this season.

“While you have these games, you do have to get points out of them,” head coach Jon Cooper said, per TampaBay.com. “I’m not going to sit here and say we have to win both of these games. I want us to play well.”

The Lightning won’t use this as an excuse, but they’ll finally get to enjoy some extended home cooking after this Global Series is over. Of their first 13 games of the season, only four were played at home. Once this Swedish excursion is over, they’ll play 16 of the final 23 games of 2019 at home. That will be a crucial part of the season.

Feeling good about their game is a must coming out of this trip to Sweden. They can also pounce on a Sabres team that has dropped three games in a row.

“Eventually we’re going to get rewarded and then hopefully we can go on a little bit of a streak here,” Cooper mentioned after Tampa’s last loss to the Islanders, according to NHL.com. “We are seeing improvement in a lot of areas, so we’ve just got to weather through this. We knew this was coming. … But we’re still above .500 heading into Sweden and hopefully we can come back with some more points and then dig our heels in once our schedule evens out.”

Getting reigning Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov going will also help in their quest to dominate the Eastern Conference again. The 26-year-old led the NHL with 128 points last season, but he’s picked up 11 through the first 13 games of the year. Those totals are good for most players, but not Kucherov, who also added 41 goals last season.

The good news for Kucherov, is that the quality of his shots is right around the same as it was last year. His xGF% is at 52.59 percent this year, while it was 52.42 last year. His high-danger chances for percentage is up nearly five percent (50.3 last year to 55.2 this year). His shooting percentage has dropped from 16.7 percent to 12.8 percent though.

Here’s a lineup note heading into this afternoon’s game:

Hedman had missed the previous two games due to a lower-body injury.

PHT Morning Skate: Brady Tkachuk is a pest; Leafs have no identity

By Joey AlfieriNov 8, 2019, 8:15 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Former Humboldt Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki has begun moving his legs again. (CBC)

• NHL popularity is growing in Sweden now that the Global Series has arrived. (NHL)

• The Swedish hockey experience is much different than what we’re used to in North America. (TampaBay.com)

• The non-Swedes on the Sabres roster have been enjoying their time in Stockholm. (Buffalo News)

• A five-person committee created the Stars winter classic jersey. (Dallas News)

• The Toronto Maple Leafs still don’t have an identity after 16 games. (Toronto Star)

Lars Eller is having a pretty good year for the Capitals. (Japers Rink)

Blake Wheeler will have to fill in at center for the foreseeable future. (Winnipeg Sun)

Brady Tkachuk has turned into an awesome pest for the Ottawa Senators. (Sporting News)

• Craig MacTavish wrote about his crazy three-month experience in the KHL. (TSN)

Jordan Binnington believes he should have won the Calder Trophy over Elias Pettersson. (Daily Hive)

• The Sharks need Timo Meier and their young players to start producing offensively. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• There’s a Mighty Ducks TV series in the works. (Hollwood Reporter)

• Here’s how a failed Steelers tryout kick-started a daughter’s Olympic hockey dream. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Travis Konecny and Oskar Lindblom have had really strong seasons for the Flyers. (NBC Sports Philly)

• Check out this list of top 10 hockey jerseys in pop culture. (Hockey by Design)

The Buzzer: Avalanche of goals; Vintage Lundqvist

By James O'BrienNov 8, 2019, 2:25 AM EST
Three Stars

1. The Avalanche offense, in general

It feels weird to hand this one to Nathan MacKinnon alone, as he did have the biggest night of any Av (one goal, three assists [two primary] for four points, a whopping 10 shots on goal), but MacKinnon also left the game with an upper-body injury that Colorado has to hope is minor.

Also, it’s difficult to choose between MacKinnon’s four-point game, heavy on assists, and Joonas Donskoi collecting his first career hat trick. As you’d expect with nine goals, including six goals in the span of eight minutes, plenty of Colorado players chipped in. Both Andre Burakovsky and Cale Makar enjoyed one-goal, two-assists performances, for instance.

So let’s just give that entire group the kudos.

The third of Donskoi’s goals was especially pretty:

2. Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks

Couture matched MacKinnon, actually, with one goal and three assists (also two primary) for four points.

You might want to give Couture the nod over any single Avalanche player, as while Colorado’s onslaught eventually felt like stuffing yourself full at a buffet, the Sharks needed every bite.

San Jose finished the first period up 4-0, and ended the second with a 6-2 edge, yet the Wild managed to make it 6-5 with a three-goal final frame. Minnesota even did so while the Sharks had a strange set of power-play opportunities in the third, with a major slashing penalty to Ryan Hartman mixed with some others to … well, let’s just say San Jose had a great chance to kill any drama.

Couture’s four points ended up being crucial as the Sharks just barely won 6-5. Hey, if you have to work your way out of a sluggish start, sometimes you have to win ugly.

3. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

There is a slew of strong three-point nights, even beyond the game mentioned above.

But let’s go with a vintage Lundqvist performance instead, shall we? Yes, the Hurricanes eventually scored two goals, but Thursday presented a classic night where Hank was King again.

Lundqvist made 45 saves, and if you click over to all situations on Natural Stat Trick’s breakdown of the game, you’ll see that the Hurricanes generated a whopping 22 high-danger chances. The Hurricanes peppered Hank, yet he left Carolina salty with a loss.

Highlight of the Night

Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat shows that sometimes you can get the job done while falling down on the job:

The NHL’s YouTube page collected a bunch of OT goals from Thursday, too, if you need some more highlights:

Factoids

  • The Penguins halted the Islanders’ 10-game winning streak, and did the same to the franchise’s record 15-game run in 1981-82. They’re the fourth team in NHL history to end two 10+ game winning streaks by the same franchise, via NHL PR. This post has more on the Penguins’ rally from behind 3-0 to beat the Isles in OT.
  • If you got to your seats (at an arena, or your couch) too late and missed the beginning of games, you were gambling on Thursday. Five different games began with a goal within the first 60 seconds, which ties a single-day league record, according to NHL PR.
  • Via Sportsnet: that J.T. Miller has scored at least one goal against all 31 NHL teams. Not bad for someone who’s still only 26.
  • Mike Babcock reached 700 wins, and Sportsnet notes that he’s the third-quickest to get to 700 W’s, doing so in 1,295 games. Ahead of Babcock: Joel Quenneville (1,281) and Scotty Bowman (1,192).

Scores

TOR 2 – VGK 1 (OT)
WSH 5 – FLA 4 (OT)
PIT 4 – NYI 3 (OT)
PHI 3 – MTL 2 (OT)
NYR 4 – CAR 2
OTT 3 – LAK 2 (OT)
CHI 5 – VAN 2
COL 9 – NSH 4
CGY 5 – NJD 4
CBJ 3 – ARI 2
SJS 6 – MIN 5

Avs hold breath about MacKinnon after blowing out Predators

By James O'BrienNov 8, 2019, 12:41 AM EST
The Colorado Avalanche boast one of the best lines in the NHL, but right now, all three of those forwards are banged up.

Nathan MacKinnon‘s injury tarnished the Avs’ 9-4 blowout of the Nashville Predators on Thursday, and adds to a troubling trio of injuries, as the team was already dealing without Mikko Rantanen (week-to-week) and Gabriel Landeskog (out indefinitely).

While the Avalanche figure to be without Rantanen and Landeskog for some time, the hope is that MacKinnon’s upper-body injury won’t be major. The Athletic’s Ryan S. Clark reports that Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said MacKinnon was held out from the remainder of Thursday’s lopsided game for precautionary reasons. Could that mean that this won’t be major for MacKinnon? The Avs certainly have to hope so.

Clark also reports that defenseman Nikita Zadorov‘s status is unknown after suffering an upper-body injury of his own.

The Avalanche made big, bold investments in surrounding that super-line with other talent, and many of those players shined bright against the Predators.

MacKinnon actually had a tremendous game even though it was truncated, as the speedy center scored one goal and three assists for four points. He fired 10 SOG on Thursday, and seemed driven to score against the defending Central Division champs:

Key offseason addition Joonas Donskoi managed a hat trick, while both Andre Burakovsky and Cale Makar enjoyed one-goal, two-assist nights.

Remarkably, the Predators were actually up 3-2 at the 4:55 mark of the second period, and then Colorado erupted with a ludicrous six goals in eight minutes:

As important as Landeskog and especially Rantanen is to that top line, MacKinnon is the biggest star on the Avs, and one of the NHL’s brightest overall. Colorado is better positioned to withstand another loss in 2019-20 than the Avs were in 2018-19, but the prospect of missing all three first-liners is daunting.

The Avalanche have to be crossing their fingers that further MacKinnon updates end up being as prominent as that “precautionary” word was.

Penguins rally from down 3-0 to end Islanders’ streak at 10

By James O'BrienNov 7, 2019, 9:57 PM EST
The New York Islanders didn’t end Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins empty-handed, but the Islanders didn’t get the win.

Despite starting the third period with a 3-0 lead, the Islanders couldn’t keep their outstanding winning streak going. It concluded at 10 consecutive wins, as the Penguins scored three times in the third period (over a span of just 7:10) and then clutch Bryan Rust scored the OT-winner, pushing the Penguins to that 4-3 OT victory.

On one hand, it stinks for the Islanders to lose to a divisional rival in the Penguins, even if Isles fans still have the recent trash-talking point of that first-round sweep. A dazzling Matt Murray save showed how close the Islanders were to making it go to 11.

On the other hand, the Islanders managed to draw a point out of the proceedings, so now they’re 10-0-1 in their last 11 games. If there’s bitterness in seeing it all end beyond regulation – one can almost hear the “they’re still undefeated at real hockey” gripes – three of the Islanders’ first four wins during the streak happened beyond regulation (two in OT, one in a shootout).

It would likely be unfair to put too much blame on Semyon Varlamov for this loss. While the Penguins punctured him late in the game, maybe there was an element of it being a matter of time until Pittsburgh broke through, as they generated a 39-23 shots on goal advantage, and had more SOG in each period.

The Islanders have often controlled quality (high-danger chances) while giving up quantity (shot volume) during that 10-game streak, but the Penguins applied a lot of pressure, taking an 11-6 high-danger chance advantage at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.

So …  it has to sting for Barry Trotz to see his defensive system yield a loss after the Islanders built a 3-0 lead, but when the Islanders zoom out, they might see some silver lining.

They also get a chance to avenge this loss. The Islanders will have a home-and-home series (at Pittsburgh on Nov. 19, home on Nov. 21) to get back at the Penguins for ending this historic streak.

If you want to look back at this run, check out PHT’s recent posts on the matter.

