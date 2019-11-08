More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Lightning flash signs of old swagger in beating Sabres

Nov 8, 2019, 5:16 PM EST
One game doesn’t undo weeks of up-and-down play; not in a sport with an 82-game regular season. It doesn’t matter if that win came at home, or in Sweden, where the Tampa Bay Lightning managed a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Yet, for a Lightning team that had been wobbly in 2019-20 after that shocking first-round sweep against the Blue Jackets, it’s good to see a bit of that dominant burst back.

Here are a few thoughts from the first of two Lightning – Sabres games for the 2019 Global Series (find out more about the 2020 version here).

Striking quick early

In particular, the Lightning started strong.

Most obviously, that quick start could be seen in building a 2-0 lead, with the highlight being great passes from Kevin Shattenkirk to Brayden Point and finally to Nikita Kucherov for a pretty goal:

The Lightning were pretty assertive even beyond the early scoring. They fired 13 shots on goal in each of the first two periods before being knotted up 8-8 with Buffalo in the final frame. There were stretches where the Bolts carried themselves with that swagger we were more used to last season. Linus Ullmark gets the L here, but deserves some credit for some sharp saves when Tampa Bay was pressing to send that game out of control.

Discipline coming?

As you can read about here, Kucherov didn’t just score a nice goal. He also delivered a very-not-nice hit on Vladimir Sobotka, who did not return to Friday’s game.

The Sabres did not receive a power play for that hit, and perhaps there might be some overall grumbling about calls. After all, you could argue that was the difference in a one-goal game, as the Lightning went 1-for-4 on the PP, while Buffalo didn’t score on just two power-play opportunities.

Reinhart the Lionheart

Last season, Sam Reinhart had a breakthrough that mostly slipped under the radar, as the now-24-year-old generated a career-high 65 points.

On a rare quiet night for Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner, Reinhart almost scored enough to grab at least a standings point for Buffalo, as the winger was responsible for both of Buffalo’s goals. Reinhart is developing into a heady, useful two-way player, and maybe on his way to new career-highs, as he now has 13 points in 15 games.

***

This win pushes the Lightning to 7-5-2. While the Sabres rank ahead of Tampa Bay at 9-5-2, Buffalo’s now lost four straight games, and have dropped five of their last six. Neither team gets much time to ruminate on this result, as they meet again on Saturday.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Questionable Kucherov hit leaves Sabres’ Sobotka shaken

Nov 8, 2019, 3:14 PM EST
You might consider the first period of Lightning – Sabres as the highs and lows of Nikita Kucherov.

Tampa Bay entered the first intermission up 2-0 against Buffalo, and Kucherov played a big role in building that lead. Unfortunately, Kucherov might be just as likely to fall on the Department of Player Safety’s to-do list as he is on highlight reels.

That goal really was something, though. Kevin Shattenkirk made a genius breakout pass to send Brayden Point off to the races, and Point showed tremendous touch in setting up Kucherov for a beauty of a one-time goal:

But Kucherov’s hit on Vladimir Sobotka wasn’t so beautiful.

Both Jeremy Roenick and Keith Jones criticized the check during the intermission break, calling it cheap, late, and low. You can judge for yourself in the video above this post’s headline: is it worth a look from the league? Should it have at least drawn a minor penalty during the game?

(Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger griped to officials about the hit, but one indicated that they simply didn’t see it.)

Buffalo announced that Sobotka won’t return to Friday’s game, so it appears as though at least a minor injury occurred. Krueger said that Sobotka will not be available for Saturday’s game, either.

The Lightning ended up beating the Sabres 3-2.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

2020 Global Series: Bruins – Predators in Prague; Blue Jackets – Avs in Finland

Nov 8, 2019, 1:44 PM EST
As the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning gear up for the first of two games in Sweden as part of the 2019 Global Series (airing live on NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET; click here to stream) Gary Bettman announced some exciting matchups – and locations – for the 2020 version.

  • Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators open their 2020-21 seasons in Prague, Czech Republic: The two teams will face each other at O2 Arena.
  • Later in the fall, the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will play a pair of regular-season games at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland.

That set of games represents the 2020 Global Series, but do not cover all of the overseas action, as the Bruins and Predators will also conclude their training camps internationally as part of the 2020 Global Series Challenge.

Bruins will complete training camp in Germany, and then face Adler Mannheim in an exhibition game in Mannheim, Germany. The Predators will wrap up their training camp in Switzerland, and participate in an exhibition match with SC Bern in Bern, Switzerland.

Pretty cool, and I’d wager that plenty of hockey fans are already cooking up travel plans to kick off 2020-21.

The NHL points out some of the players who will get a chance to play in front of fans in their native countries:

The NHL is a global League, with more than 30 percent of NHL players this season having been born outside of North America. All four clubs feature a number of international stars on their rosters, including natives of the countries they are visiting. Next fall, Switzerland natives Roman Josi and Yannick Weber of the Predators, along with Czech Republic natives David Krejci and David Pastrnak of the Bruins, will be playing in their respective home countries. In addition, Mikko Rantanen and Joonas Donskoi of the Avalanche, as well as Markus Nutivaara and Joonas Korpisalo of the Blue Jackets will all being playing in their home country of Finland, which is also where Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen is from.

Again, if you want a taste of NHL play overseas, Sabres – Lightning airs on NBCSN and streams here starting at 2 p.m. ET on Friday.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Lightning vs. Sabres in 2019 NHL Global Series

Nov 8, 2019, 1:40 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Friday’s Global Series matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Lightning and Sabres head to Stockholm, Sweden for a “home and home” in the NHL Global Series. Friday’s game will mark the second Global Series game this season, with the Flyers beating the Blackhawks in Prague, Czech Republic on October 4.

This is the second regular season trip overseas for both teams. The Lightning lost both of their games in Czech Republic in 2008, while the Sabres won both of their games in Finland and Germany in 2011.

This will be the 33rd regular season game contested outside North America. It will be the 12th to be played in Sweden, the most among all countries, and the 11th game in Stockholm, the most of any city. The only game to take place in Sweden outside of the capital was New Jersey’s win against Edmonton in Gothenburg in October of last season.

The Lightning have lost three of their last four games, while they gave up six goals in their only win during that stretch (7-6 OT win at New Jersey). After opening the season with eight wins in their first 10 games, the Sabres have now lost four of their last five and head to Sweden on a three-game losing streak.

While captain Steven Stamkos leads Tampa with 13 points in 13 games (5G-8A), he has just one goal in his last seven games and none in his last three. Last season’s Art Ross and Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov is second on TB with 11 pts (4G-7A) but has just one goal in the last nine games.

Sabres captain Jack Eichel, who just turned 23 years old last week, continues to lead the team in scoring with 17 points in 15 games this season (7G-10A). Eichel, who finished last season with a career-high 82 points, has seen his point total increase in every season of his NHL career. He is currently on pace for 92 points this season

[COVERAGE OF LIGHTNING-SABRES BEGINS AT 2 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Ericsson Globe – Stockholm, Sweden
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 8, 2 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING
Ondrej Palat – Steven Stamkos – Alexander Volkov
Tyler JohnsonBrayden Point – Nikita Kucherov
Alex KillornAnthony CirelliMathieu Joseph
Patrick MaroonCedric PaquetteYanni Gourde

Victor HedmanKevin Shattenkirk
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Luke Schenn – Mikhail Sergachev

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

SABRES
Victor Olofsson – Jack Eichel – Sam Reinhart
Jeff SkinnerMarcus JohanssonVladimir Sobotka
Jimmy VeseyCasey MittelstadtConor Sheary
Zemgus GirgensonsJohan LarssonKyle Okposo

Jake McCabeRasmus Ristolainen
Brandon MontourRasmus Dahlin
Henri JokiharjuColin Miller

Starting goalie: Linus Ullmark

John Forslund and Pierre McGuire will call Friday’s matchup.

NHL on NBCSN: Can Global Series trip get Bolts turned around?

Nov 8, 2019, 10:14 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Friday’s Global Series matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Tampa Bay Lightning dominated the regular season from start to finish last year. Where did that game them? It got them bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in just four games. That’s a cruel way to go out and it seems to have stayed with them heading into this year.

Heading into this Global Series weekend in Sweden against the Buffalo Sabres, only three teams in the Eastern Conference have accumulated fewer points than the Bolts and they are: the New Jersey Devils, the Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings. That’s not exactly elite company to be lumped in with at this point.

No matter what they went through last spring though, the expectations were clearly higher than 6-5-2 through 13 games this season.

“While you have these games, you do have to get points out of them,” head coach Jon Cooper said, per TampaBay.com. “I’m not going to sit here and say we have to win both of these games. I want us to play well.”

The Lightning won’t use this as an excuse, but they’ll finally get to enjoy some extended home cooking after this Global Series is over. Of their first 13 games of the season, only four were played at home. Once this Swedish excursion is over, they’ll play 16 of the final 23 games of 2019 at home. That will be a crucial part of the season.

Feeling good about their game is a must coming out of this trip to Sweden. They can also pounce on a Sabres team that has dropped three games in a row.

“Eventually we’re going to get rewarded and then hopefully we can go on a little bit of a streak here,” Cooper mentioned after Tampa’s last loss to the Islanders, according to NHL.com. “We are seeing improvement in a lot of areas, so we’ve just got to weather through this. We knew this was coming. … But we’re still above .500 heading into Sweden and hopefully we can come back with some more points and then dig our heels in once our schedule evens out.”

Getting reigning Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov going will also help in their quest to dominate the Eastern Conference again. The 26-year-old led the NHL with 128 points last season, but he’s picked up 11 through the first 13 games of the year. Those totals are good for most players, but not Kucherov, who also added 41 goals last season.

The good news for Kucherov, is that the quality of his shots is right around the same as it was last year. His xGF% is at 52.59 percent this year, while it was 52.42 last year. His high-danger chances for percentage is up nearly five percent (50.3 last year to 55.2 this year). His shooting percentage has dropped from 16.7 percent to 12.8 percent though.

Here’s a lineup note heading into this afternoon’s game:

Hedman had missed the previous two games due to a lower-body injury.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.