Avs hold breath about MacKinnon after blowing out Predators

By James O'BrienNov 8, 2019, 12:41 AM EST
The Colorado Avalanche boast one of the best lines in the NHL, but right now, all three of those forwards are banged up.

Nathan MacKinnon‘s injury tarnished the Avs’ 9-4 blowout of the Nashville Predators on Thursday, and adds to a troubling trio of injuries, as the team was already dealing without Mikko Rantanen (week-to-week) and Gabriel Landeskog (out indefinitely).

While the Avalanche figure to be without Rantanen and Landeskog for some time, the hope is that MacKinnon’s upper-body injury won’t be major. The Athletic’s Ryan S. Clark reports that Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said MacKinnon was held out from the remainder of Thursday’s lopsided game for precautionary reasons. Could that mean that this won’t be major for MacKinnon? The Avs certainly have to hope so.

Clark also reports that defenseman Nikita Zadorov‘s status is unknown after suffering an upper-body injury of his own.

The Avalanche made big, bold investments in surrounding that super-line with other talent, and many of those players shined bright against the Predators.

MacKinnon actually had a tremendous game even though it was truncated, as the speedy center scored one goal and three assists for four points. He fired 10 SOG on Thursday, and seemed driven to score against the defending Central Division champs:

Key offseason addition Joonas Donskoi managed a hat trick, while both Andre Burakovsky and Cale Makar enjoyed one-goal, two-assist nights.

Remarkably, the Predators were actually up 3-2 at the 4:55 mark of the second period, and then Colorado erupted with a ludicrous six goals in eight minutes:

As important as Landeskog and especially Rantanen is to that top line, MacKinnon is the biggest star on the Avs, and one of the NHL’s brightest overall. Colorado is better positioned to withstand another loss in 2019-20 than the Avs were in 2018-19, but the prospect of missing all three first-liners is daunting.

The Avalanche have to be crossing their fingers that further MacKinnon updates end up being as prominent as that “precautionary” word was.

Penguins rally from down 3-0 to end Islanders’ streak at 10

By James O'BrienNov 7, 2019, 9:57 PM EST
The New York Islanders didn’t end Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins empty-handed, but the Islanders didn’t get the win.

Despite starting the third period with a 3-0 lead, the Islanders couldn’t keep their outstanding winning streak going. It concluded at 10 consecutive wins, as the Penguins scored three times in the third period (over a span of just 7:10) and then clutch Bryan Rust scored the OT-winner, pushing the Penguins to that 4-3 OT victory.

On one hand, it stinks for the Islanders to lose to a divisional rival in the Penguins, even if Isles fans still have the recent trash-talking point of that first-round sweep. A dazzling Matt Murray save showed how close the Islanders were to making it go to 11.

On the other hand, the Islanders managed to draw a point out of the proceedings, so now they’re 10-0-1 in their last 11 games. If there’s bitterness in seeing it all end beyond regulation – one can almost hear the “they’re still undefeated at real hockey” gripes – three of the Islanders’ first four wins during the streak happened beyond regulation (two in OT, one in a shootout).

It would likely be unfair to put too much blame on Semyon Varlamov for this loss. While the Penguins punctured him late in the game, maybe there was an element of it being a matter of time until Pittsburgh broke through, as they generated a 39-23 shots on goal advantage, and had more SOG in each period.

The Islanders have often controlled quality (high-danger chances) while giving up quantity (shot volume) during that 10-game streak, but the Penguins applied a lot of pressure, taking an 11-6 high-danger chance advantage at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.

So …  it has to sting for Barry Trotz to see his defensive system yield a loss after the Islanders built a 3-0 lead, but when the Islanders zoom out, they might see some silver lining.

They also get a chance to avenge this loss. The Islanders will have a home-and-home series (at Pittsburgh on Nov. 19, home on Nov. 21) to get back at the Penguins for ending this historic streak.

If you want to look back at this run, check out PHT’s recent posts on the matter.

Hedman hopes to play for Tampa Bay against Sabres in Sweden

Associated PressNov 7, 2019, 5:27 PM EST
STOCKHOLM — Victor Hedman has ample motivation to get his banged-up body ready for a regular season game that feels different from any he’s played before.

Hedman was racing against the clock to recover from a lower-body injury in time not to miss a possibly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play NHL games in his native Sweden.

Although he was not directly declared fit to play, the defenseman said he was ”hopeful” to be ready for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday between his Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres in the Swedish capital as part of the 2019 NHL Global Series.

”The final decision is tomorrow,” Hedman said after practice on Thursday. ”We’ll see how it goes but (I’m) very hopeful.”

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper sounded positive.

”I’m hopeful he’ll be in tomorrow,” Cooper said.

A stalwart for Tampa Bay’s defense, Hedman missed the team’s first practice in Stockholm after arrival on Sunday after sustaining the injury on Oct. 29 against the New York Rangers, and things didn’t look good when he didn’t practice on Monday.

Cooper said it was critical for Hedman to start skating on Tuesday. And he made it, determined not just serve as a tourist guide to his teammates during the trip to his homeland as the lone Swede on the team.

”It hasn’t been easy since last week in New York. A lot of stuff has been going through your mind, it’s a lot of worries,” Hedman said. ”Obviously, I’m very happy with the progress I’ve made in the last couple of days. We’ll see what tomorrow’s gonna bring.”

His absence in the last two games was felt, with Tampa Bay allowing 11 goals.

Hedman had nine points – two goals and seven assists – in 11 games before missing games against the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders.

He was No. 2 pick in the 2009 draft for Tampa Bay, a year after the Lightning opened the season with two losses to the New York Rangers in in Prague.

The Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman in 2018 might not get another chance to play at home, despite the NHL scheduling games in Europe regularly.

It’s the third straight year – and eighth overall – that the NHL returns to Europe to try to increase its local following in hockey-mad countries including Sweden, Finland and the Czech Republic.

The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in their season opener in Prague on Oct 4.

Buffalo has five Swedes, including forwards Marcus Johansson, Johan Larsson and Victor Olofsson, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and goalie Linus Ullmark, while another one, defenseman Lawrence Pilut, was recalled for the trip from the Rochester Americans.

”You never even dream about that, playing an NHL game in Sweden and having all your family and friends there,” Johansson said. He played in Gothenburg, Sweden, for New Jersey last season against the Edmonton Oilers.

”I feel very fortunate to have done it and even more fortunate to get to do it again,” he said. ”It’s just something that doesn’t happen very often. It’s very special. I don’t think the guys over here get it. They play close to home a lot, but we don’t really get the chance to do it.”

Of the two teams, Buffalo, surprisingly, has been off to a stronger start this season.

Under new coach Ralph Krueger, who took over in the midst of an eight-season playoff drought – the NHL’s longest active streak – the Sabres opened with an 8-1-1 record to match their best start since 2009-10 and lead the Eastern Conference.

However, they are 1-3-1 and have been outscored 15-7 since.

”We’re expecting a real high-level battle from both teams,” Krueger said. ”Tampa’s certainly feeling the same thing as we are. That was our primary focus here. … Let’s use this space to really show the best Sabres hockey possible this weekend.”

The Lightning (6-5-2) are far short of last season’s standard, when Tampa Bay dominated the regular season and tied the NHL record with 62 wins.

”We’re staying positive here,” Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos said. ”We realize that with the group we have we’re going to continue to work hard. Hopefully, a trip like this can even bring us closer together as a group and maybe help us moving forward.”

NHL Injury roundup: Updates on Letang, Grubauer, and Little

By Adam GretzNov 7, 2019, 3:29 PM EST
The Dallas Stars are not the only team dealing with some significant injuries at the moment.

Let’s take a quick look around the league at some other notable injury situations on Thursday.

Penguins won’t have Kris Letang on Thursday. The Penguins were finally starting to get healthy and play up to their potential with a fully stocked roster, and then another injury situation developed. Letang, their No. 1 defenseman, exited their game against Boston on Monday night after two periods and will not be available on Thursday as they try to snap the New York Islanders’ 10-game winning streak.

Letang has been off to a great start this season and his absence will be a significant one. He will be replaced on the top defense pairing by rookie John Marino. Marino has been impressive so far this season and just scored his first NHL goal on Monday.

More injury problems for Avalanche. Already without two of their top-three forwards (Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog) the Avalanche announced on Thursday that starting goalie Philipp Grubauer will miss the next couple of games due to a lower-body injury. In 11 starts this season Grubauer has a .915 save percentage. The goaltending duties will now fall on Pavel Francouz in Grubauer’s absence.

When the Avalanche have been healthy this season they have looked every bit the Stanley Cup contender they were supposed to be but have cooled off in recent games as the injuries have piled up. They have dropped five in a row and six of their past seven, and things will not get any easier with their starting goalie out of the lineup.

The Avalanche are home on Thursday against the Nashville Predators.

An update on Bryan Little. Scary situation for the Jets when forward Bryan Little was hit in the head with a puck earlier this week, requiring 25 stitches.

On Thursday, coach Paul Maurice offered an update on Little and revealed that the forward is dealing with a perforated ear drum and is currently experiencing vertigo. That update comes via Jets analyst Mitchell Clinton. Little is expected to make a complete recovery but there is no timeline on when he will be able to return to the ice.

In seven games this season Little has two goals and three assists for the Jets.

Blues will be without Steen for several weeks. Here’s another big one for the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues.

The team announced on Thursday that Steen has been placed on injured serve with a high-ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. He was injured in the Stars’ win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

He is off to a slow start this season with zero goals and five assists in 17 games, but the Blues are already without their top player, Vladimir Tarasenko, and just traded Robby Fabbri on Wednesday night.

Injuries mounting for surging Stars

By Adam GretzNov 7, 2019, 1:59 PM EST
Thanks in large part to starting goalie Ben Bishop returning to form the Dallas Stars are in the process of digging themselves out of the deep hole they jumped into at the start of the season.

They will have to continue that process over the next couple of weeks without two of their top players.

Already without John Klingberg, their top defensemen who will be sidelined for at least the next two-to-four weeks, coach Jim Montgomery announced on Thursday that leading goal-scorer Roope Hintz will also be sidelined for the next two weeks. Hintz already missed the Stars’ most recent game when they beat Colorado, 4-1.

He already has nine goals this season in 17 games. No other player on the team has more than five goals as of Thursday.

Obviously it’s not an ideal situation, especially with a difficult stretch of games ahead of them, but with Bishop and Anton Khudobin playing the way they have been in goal they should be able to stay in games. Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov are also starting to pick up their production, while their top duo of Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn has been snakebit so far this season and should hopefully be on the verge of a breakout sometime soon.

Related: Ben Bishop is back on track and so are the Stars

