Our Line Starts podcast: Lucic suspension; Blues soldier on without Tarasenko

Liam McHugh, Keith Jones, and Patrick Sharp react to Milan Lucic defending the sucker punch that got him suspended. The Blues keep winning without Vladimir Tarasenko; are they built to contend for another Cup? Plus, an interview with Mathew Barzal of the Islanders, who talks about the influence of Lou Lamoriello and Barry Trotz, the challenge of having two home arenas, and his detailed recollection of Josh Bailey‘s OT goal against the Penguins last year. The guys also take a surprise call from a mysterious Dominik Hasek impersonator.
0:00-2:00 Intros
2:00-7:40 Milan Lucic defends his sucker punch
7:40-13:20 Blues winning without Tarasenko
13:20-16:45 The guys reveal their favorite goals of all-time
17:00-25:35 Michael Farber interviews Mathew Barzal
25:35-31:55 Reaction to the Isles’ 10-game winning streak
31:55-end Mystery phone call from “The Dominator”
Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ growing roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The new weekly podcast, which will publish Wednesdays, will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little remained hospitalized Wednesday, a day after being struck near the ear by a puck.
Little was skating behind the net midway through the third period in a 2-1 home loss to New Jersey when teammate Nikolaj Ehlers fired a rising slap shot from the point. The puck hit Little on his left side and he fell to the ice, putting his head in his hands as blood dripped.
The Jets said Wednesday that Little was taken to St. Boniface Hospital and needed 25-30 stitches to close a cut, then was transferred to the Health Sciences Centre’s neurological unit for further observation.
The team said the 31-year-old center was alert at all times and in good spirits Wednesday morning. Little has two goals and three assists in seven games after sitting out the first nine of the season because of a concussion.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The St. Louis Blues acquired forward Jacob De La Rose from the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night in exchange for forward Robby Fabbri.
The 24-year-old de la Rose had a goal and three assists in 16 games for the Red Wings this season. The Swede has 12 goals and 20 assists in 195 regular-season games with Montreal and Detroit.
The 23-year-old Fabbri had a goal in nine games for the Blue this season. He has 32 goals and 41 assists in 164 regular-season games, all with the Blues. He appeared in 10 playoff games last season to help St. Louis win the Stanley Cup.
St. Louis beat Edmonton 5-2 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight victory. Detroit lost 5-1 at the New York Rangers, the Red Wings’ fourth straight loss. They are 1-11-1 in their last 13 games.
Three Stars:
1. Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues: The steady defenseman helped the Blues earn a 5-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers and extend their winning streak to six games Wednesday. Pietrangelo recorded a goal and two assists as St. Louis completed the second game of a three-game swing through western Canada. Last week on NBCSN, NHL insider Bob McKenzie said that Pietrangelo’s contract situation was a bit tricky as he remains the only major pending UFA the Blues need to deal with this upcoming summer.
2. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers: The 37-year-old goaltender picked up his 452nd NHL victory and is two behind Curtis Joseph for fifth on the NHL all-time wins list. With Alexandar Georgiev pushing for more playing time, Lundqvist could not afford a subpar performance after sitting the previous three games. The Swedish netminder stopped 35 shots in the Rangers’ 5-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings.
3. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: On any given night, McDavid is worthy of this honor based on his sheer talent. The Oilers’ captain netted a power-play goal and picked up his 17th assist as Edmonton dropped its second straight game.
Highlight of the night
Oilers forward Zack Kassian wired a wrist shot into the top corner after receiving a cross-ice pass from Leon Draisaitl.
Blooper of the night
Rangers forward Greg McKegg collected his own rebound after the puck took a funky bounce off the glass behind the net as he scored his first goal of the season.
Factoids
- According to NHL Stats and Information, since the NHL began to track ice time in 1997-98, tonight was the first game in which the Rangers did not have at least one skater who logged at least 20:00 of ice time (Adam Fox led the team with 19:56).
- Artemi Panarin is one of five Rangers players in the last decade to average at least a point-per-game through their first 13 games with the franchise. [NHLPR]
- Tony DeAngelo is the first Rangers defenseman to score five goals through his first 13 games since Brian Leetch (5-10—15 in 1988-89). [NHLPR]
- The St. Louis Blues established a franchise record for the fastest two shorthanded goals (0:26). [NHLPR]
Scores
Rangers 5, Red Wings 1
Blues 5, Oilers 2
