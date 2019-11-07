Blues acquire de la Rose from Red Wings for Fabbri

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• “The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas filed a lawsuit Monday in Clark County District Court alleging [Evander] Kane failed to pay back $500,000 in gambling markers the casino extended to him in April. The court documents state that Kane, who is a Canadian citizen, took out eight credits of varying amounts between $20,000 and $100,000 on or about April 15. That date would have fallen between Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup first-round playoff series between the Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights.” [Review Journal]• A look at Taylor Hall‘s impact with the Devils and his upcoming big decision. [Sportsnet]

• A lower-body injury will keep Stars’ defenseman John Klingberg out for at least two weeks. [NHL.com]

• Fun story about Lightning employees making the trip to Stockholm to support the team during their Global Series games against the Sabres later this week. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Can the Senators break early pattern of historically low attendance? [Ottawa Citizens]

• The story of how the Sabres went to Stockholm in 1989 and left with Alex Mogilny. [Buffalo News]

• Relying on late-game comebacks isn’t part of Bill Peters’ plan for the Flames. [Flames Nation]

• On A.J. Greer and the mental stress that comes with pursuing an NHL dream. [Mile High Hockey]

• Defenseman seem to succeed after leaving the Rangers. What does that mean for Lindy Ruff’s future? [Blue Seat Blogs]

• There’s plenty to like about the Penguins’ play of late. [Pensburgh]

• A look at the best and worst in Islanders’ jersey history. [Hockey by Design]

• The impact of Radek Simek’s return to the Sharks’ lineup was evident. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.