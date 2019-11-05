WATCH LIVE: Canadiens host Bruins on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
This will be the 747th regular season meeting between Boston and Montreal, and including their 177 playoff games, this will be the 924th all-time meeting in any game.
Boston has won six in a row, after defeating Pittsburgh, 6-4, last night, and has at least a point in 10 straight (8-0-2 record). The Bruins led 3-0 against the Penguins before Pittsburgh scored four straight goals to take the lead into the third period. Boston outscored Pittsburgh 3-0 in the final frame for the win. Jaroslav Halak made 40 saves, including stopping all 14 shots he faced in the third period.
Tonight, Zdeno Chara will become just the 21st player and sixth defenseman in NHL history to play in 1,500 career games.
After going without a point in Boston’s opening game, Brad Marchand has recorded at least a point in the 13 games since, including a five-point effort last night (2G-3A). He’s second in the NHL with 28 points. Marchand became the first Bruins player ever to record two five-point games through the first 14 games after also totaling five points against at the Rangers on Oct. 27.
Montreal’s last game was a 4-1 loss in Dallas on Saturday to close a three-game road trip. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak, which had come against quality opposition in Toronto, Arizona, and Vegas. And while special teams were an issue against the Stars (0/5 on PP, 2/4 on PK), Claude Julien was unhappy with the team’s overall effort.
“The real explanation is that I didn’t think we had our legs,” said. “I didn’t think we had the energy tonight. There was no fight in the dog. We lost a lot of battles. We had a couple good shifts here or there, but overall we looked like a tired team tonight…you get some nights that no matter what, you just can’t seem to find your legs. Our game is based on that. Our game is based on our speed, our execution, how fast we play. We didn’t even get close to that.”
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk – David Krejci – Danton Heinen
Anders Bjork – Charlie Coyle – Brett Ritchie
Cameron Hughes – Sean Kuraly – Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara – Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug – Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk – Connor Clifton
Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask
CANADIENS
Tomas Tatar – Phillip Danault – Brendan Gallagher
Jonathan Drouin – Max Domi – Joel Armia
Artturi Lehkonen – Ryan Poehling – Paul Byron
Nick Cousins – Nate Thompson – Nick Suzuki
Victor Mete – Shea Weber
Ben Chiarot – Jeff Petry
Mike Reilly – Cale Fleury
Starting goalie: Carey Price
