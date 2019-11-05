More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks visit Sharks on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyNov 5, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Two perennial contenders over the last decade face off in the second of three meetings this season. The Blackhawks and Sharks met in Chicago on Oct. 10 , a 5-4 San Jose win in which Patrick Marleau scored twice and Barclay Goodrow put home the game-winner past Corey Crawford in the third period. That win was San Jose’s first of the season – in their fifth game – and was the start of a three-game win streak. More recently, though, the Sharks have struggled, dropping five straight and seven of their last eight games.

The Sharks have lost their last five games, all in regulation, with issues on both sides of the ice. San Jose has allowed 3-plus goals in each of its last five games and has not scored more than two goals in any of them.

The Blackhawks won in overtime on Sunday at Anaheim, 3-2, in the second game of their California road trip after losing at LA on Saturday (4-3), also in OT. Patrick Kane scored 24 seconds into the extra session on Sunday to give Chicago its first win in a week. The Blackhawks had surrendered a 2-0 lead and led in the third period before Anaheim forced OT. The previous day, Chicago had been on the other end of something similar vs LA, overcoming a 2-0 deficit and tying the game late in the third period on a Jonathan Toews goal, but ultimately losing in OT.

Overall, Chicago is off to an inauspicious start as they look to rebound from back-to-back non-playoff seasons. From 2009-2017, the Blackhawks made the postseason nine straight years, including winning three Stanley Cups, but before that run they made the playoffs just once in 10 seasons. It could be more likely that a streak similar to that is unfolding, rather than a return to the postseason.

[COVERAGE OF BLACKHAWKS-SHARKS BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks
WHERE: SAP Center
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Sharks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS
Brandon Saad – Jonathan Toews – Alex Nylander
Alex DeBrincatDylan Strome – Patrick Kane
Dominik KubalikDavid Kampf – Kirby Dach
Drake CaggiulaRyan CarpenterAndrew Shaw

Duncan Keith – Adam Boqvist
Calvin de HaanBrent Seabrook
Olli MaattaErik Gustafsson

Starting goalie: Robin Lehner

SHARKS
Evander KaneLogan CoutureKevin Labanc
Timo MeierTomas Hertl – Barclay Goodrow
Marcus SorensenJoe Thornton – Patrick Marleau
Lean Bergmann – Noah Gregor – Lukas Radil

Radim SimekBrent Burns
Marc-Edouard VlasicErik Karlsson
Brenden Dillon – Mario Ferraro

Starting goalie: Martin Jones

Kathryn Tappen will anchor tonight’s studio coverage with Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter. Randy Hahn and Jamie Baker will call the Blackhawks-Sharks matchup from SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

NBC Sports will premiere “The Russian Five” documentary, a feature on the first five Russians to play hockey together in the NHL, Wednesday, November 6, following Wednesday Night Hockey between the Red Wings and Rangers. The documentary tells the story of how Sergei Fedorov, Slava Fetisov, Vladimir Konstantinov, Slava Kozlov, and Igor Larionov were able to defect from their homeland and transform the Detroit Red Wings into perennial contenders and back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions in 1996-97 and 1997-98.

Canadiens snap Bruins’ winning streak: 3 takeaways

By Adam GretzNov 5, 2019, 10:55 PM EST
If the Montreal Canadiens are going to escape the constant state of mediocrity they have been in the past few years these are the types of games they need to win.

Not only a divisional game against one of the best teams in the league, but against a team that played the night before, was playing its third game in four nights, and was probably vulnerable against a rested team.

This was a big test to see if they could take a step forward and they passed it in a wildly entertaining 5-4 win, snapping what had been a six-game winning streak for the Bruins.

1. it was a Big night for the Canadiens’ unsung heroes. Specifically, defensemen Victor Mete and Ben Chiarot. Entering the game Mete had scored one — one! — goal in 134 NHL games and he managed to top that total on Tuesday night alone, scoring two goals in the win.

Then, just a few minutes after Bruins forward Charlie Coyle had a goal disallowed on an offside review (more on that in a second) Chiarot scored his first goal as a member of the Canadiens for the game-winner.

Paul Byron and Tomas Tatar were the other goal-scorers for Montreal, but it’s expected that they will provide offense on occasion. Getting three goals from the duo of Mete and Chiarot was an unexpected surprise for the Canadiens.

2. Claude Julien made a bold call that paid off. Midway through the third period it appeared as if Coyle had given the Bruins a 5-4 lead, only to have it wiped away on an offside challenge by Julien. It was an incredibly bold call given the circumstances because the Bruins’ entry into the zone was ridiculously close and it wasn’t a slam dunk that the play would get overturned. Considering the Canadiens could have found themselves behind and  shorthanded (as is the penalty for a failed challenge) if it did not go their way it could have easily backfired. Fortunately for Julien and the Canadiens it went their way.

3. David Pastrnak is still unstoppable right now. The bright spot for the Bruins had to be Pastrnak scoring yet another goal. That gives him 15 on the season and makes him the first player since the 2005-06 season to score at least 15 goals through his team’s first 15 games when Simon Gagne, Dany Heatley, and Daniel Alfredsson all did it. He also added a little excitement to the closing seconds when he nearly set up a game-tying goal with an incredible rush into the Montreal zone.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Islanders’ winning streak reaches 10 games

Getty
By Adam GretzNov 5, 2019, 10:04 PM EST
The New York Islanders are doing their part to silence the critics and doubters that were waiting for them to regress this season.

And they are silencing them emphatically.

With their 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night they extended their winning streak to 10 consecutive games, improved their record to 11-3-0 and pulled to within three points of the first place Washington Capitals while still having played in two fewer games.

After falling behind early, the Islanders scored four consecutive goals from four different players. Among the goal scorers were veterans Josh Bailey, Cal Clutterbuck, and Casey Cizikas, and rookie Cole Bardeau who scored his first career goal — also the game-winner — on a penalty shot.

So, about the Islanders.

I admit I was one of the people that was, let’s say skeptical, of their chances to repeat last year’s success and wasn’t sure how they would do without Robin Lehner. It was going to be a big test to see how much of the success was goaltending and how much of it was a real change to the defensive structure to a roster that, quite honestly, isn’t exactly loaded with All-Star talent, especially up front. But the results are the results, and they keep winning. A lot. The Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference as a whole is going to be extremely competitive this season and the Islanders have certainly given themselves an outstanding cushion.

They have a chance to extend their winning streak to 11 games on Thursday night when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team they swept in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs a year ago.

Their next three games are all at home.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Canadiens host Bruins on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyNov 5, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This will be the 747th regular season meeting between Boston and Montreal, and including their 177 playoff games, this will be the 924th all-time meeting in any game.

Boston has won six in a row, after defeating Pittsburgh, 6-4, last night, and has at least a point in 10 straight (8-0-2 record). The Bruins led 3-0 against the Penguins before Pittsburgh scored four straight goals to take the lead into the third period. Boston outscored Pittsburgh 3-0 in the final frame for the win. Jaroslav Halak made 40 saves, including stopping all 14 shots he faced in the third period.

Tonight, Zdeno Chara will become just the 21st player and sixth defenseman in NHL history to play in 1,500 career games.

After going without a point in Boston’s opening game, Brad Marchand has recorded at least a point in the 13 games since, including a five-point effort last night (2G-3A). He’s second in the NHL with 28 points. Marchand became the first Bruins player ever to record two five-point games through the first 14 games after also totaling five points against at the Rangers on Oct. 27.

Montreal’s last game was a 4-1 loss in Dallas on Saturday to close a three-game road trip. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak, which had come against quality opposition in Toronto, Arizona, and Vegas. And while special teams were an issue against the Stars (0/5 on PP, 2/4 on PK), Claude Julien was unhappy with the team’s overall effort.

“The real explanation is that I didn’t think we had our legs,” said. “I didn’t think we had the energy tonight. There was no fight in the dog. We lost a lot of battles. We had a couple good shifts here or there, but overall we looked like a tired team tonight…you get some nights that no matter what, you just can’t seem to find your legs. Our game is based on that. Our game is based on our speed, our execution, how fast we play. We didn’t even get close to that.”

[COVERAGE OF HABS-BRUINS BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
WHERE: Bell Centre
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Habs-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciDanton Heinen
Anders Bjork – Charlie CoyleBrett Ritchie
Cameron Hughes – Sean KuralyChris Wagner

Zdeno Chara – Charlie McAvoy
Torey KrugBrandon Carlo
Matt GrzelcykConnor Clifton

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

CANADIENS
Tomas TatarPhillip DanaultBrendan Gallagher
Jonathan DrouinMax DomiJoel Armia
Artturi Lehkonen – Ryan Poehling – Paul Byron
Nick CousinsNate ThompsonNick Suzuki

Victor MeteShea Weber
Ben ChiarotJeff Petry
Mike ReillyCale Fleury

Starting goalie: Carey Price

Kathryn Tappen will anchor tonight’s studio coverage with Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter. John Forslund and Mike Milbury will have the call from Bell Centre in Montreal, Que.

Predators’ investment in Bonino is paying off

By James O'BrienNov 5, 2019, 5:19 PM EST
Sometimes, when a player is on an unsustainable hot streak, it can lead to overreactions. Every now and then, though, such a run of good fortune can shine a spotlight on a good player who normally gets the job done in more subtle ways.

Nick Bonino is off to that sort of start for the Nashville Predators.

Consider that, with eight goals, Bonino is currently tied with the likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Mark Stone, and T.J. Oshie. Overall, Bonino has 12 points in his first 15 games to start 2019-20.

Circling back to that opening paragraph: yes, “Bones” has been undeniably lucky. His eight goals have come on a scant 31 shots on goal, good for a whopping 25.8 shooting percentage. Even for a player who has been a pretty lucky shooter since joining the Predators (no lower than a 14.4 shooting percentage in any campaign since signing before the 2017-18 season), that luck will cool off.

Again, though, that puck luck gives us an opportunity to appreciate just how effective Bonino has been, normally when you ignore the goals and assists.

The book on the Predators has been that, for all their bargains elsewhere on the roster — and getting premium defense, goaltenders, and wingers at high value is ultimately worth it — their centers haven’t been worth what Nashville has paid for. That risk continued when they signed Matt Duchene at $8 million per year, but you could argue the same for Ryan Johansen (also $8M AAV) and most troublingly Kyle Turris ($6M AAV, gulp, through 2023-24).

Bonino and his $4.1M AAV were lumped into that argument, but I’m not so sure how fair that ever was, and he’s been delivering some great play for some time now.

Hockey Viz’s aesthetically appealing heat maps show that Bonino’s had a knack for limiting opponents’ opportunities close to his net, while doing a decent job of creating positive opportunities on the flipside offensively:

Bonino did see a slight dip in 2017-18, his first season in Nashville and away from the glories of the “HBK Line” run with the Penguins, but overall he’s been a solid offensive contributor while seemingly making a considerable impact on defense.

We might explain Bonino’s redemption going under the radar because a) most of the time he’s not scoring like he’s done through the small sample of 2019-20 and b) the mood was generally sour in Nashville toward the end of last season. (It’s amusing that, for all the grief the Predators got for putting up banners, their last Central Division win was met with such indifference.)

Consider how much value Bonino brought to the table in 2018-19 in Goals Above Replacement value, as compiled by Sean Tierney using Evolving Hockey’s data:

Pretty impressive.

The Predators have leaned heavily on Bonino basically since day one, as he’s only begun 32.6 of his shifts in the offensive zone on average in Nashville, with this season so far representing the lowest at just 25 percent.

Such deployment makes it even more likely that Bonino’s offensive numbers will slide. After all, Bonino’s only passed 20 goals once (22), which happened in 2013-14, the only season he hit 40+ points with 49. He was limited to 35 points in 2018-19 and 25 in 2017-18, just to mention his Predators years.

This hot streak gives us a chance to really bask in the under-the-radar work he’s done. If you’ve ever wanted to argue for a player who brings more to the table than meets the eye, then make no “Bones” about Bonino being one of those guys.

If you need to throw out a bunch of Boninos in the process, then so be it.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.