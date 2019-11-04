PHT Morning Skate: Fighting Bob Probert; What’s wrong with Red Wings?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Gritty made a special birthday wish come true for a young fan battling cancer. (ESPN)

• The Penguins will be without Patric Hornqvist for the foreseeable future as he hits IR. (Pensburgh)

• 10 former NHLers shared stories about fighting Bob Probert. (The Hockey News)

• It’s time for the San Jose Sharks to start looking in the mirror. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The Canadiens have recalled top prospect Ryan Poehling from the minors and they’ve placed Jesperi Kotkaniemi on IR. (TSN)

• Former NBA commissioner David Stern said Alex Ovechkin‘s contract is the dumbest thing he’s ever seen. (NBC Sports Washington)

• Here are seven keys for the Capitals in order for them to win another Stanley Cup. (Nova Caps)

• Subpar refereeing is hurting the NHL’s image and credibility. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• In former NHLer news, Scott Darling has signed with HC Innsbruck of the Austrian league. [HC Innsbruck]

• And Scottie Upshall has signed a one-year deal in Switzerland with HC Ambri-Piotta. [Swiss Hockey News]

• Oilers Nation breaks down Edmonton’s last seven-game segment. (Oilers Nation)

• Should the Islanders keep rolling Derick Brassard out on the wing? (The Sports Daily)

• The Kings aren’t very good right now, but here are six reasons to keep watching their games. (Jewels from the Crown)

• The Red Wings have a lack of talent and they have coaching issues too. That’s not a good combination. (MLive)

• Panthers owner Vinnie Viola is co-owner of Vino Rosso, the horse who won the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday. [America’s Best Racing]

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.