PHT Morning Skate: Fighting Bob Probert; What’s wrong with Red Wings?

By Joey AlfieriNov 4, 2019, 8:15 AM EST
PHT Morning Skate

• Gritty made a special birthday wish come true for a young fan battling cancer. (ESPN)

• The Penguins will be without Patric Hornqvist for the foreseeable future as he hits IR. (Pensburgh)

• 10 former NHLers shared stories about fighting Bob Probert. (The Hockey News)

• It’s time for the San Jose Sharks to start looking in the mirror. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• The Canadiens have recalled top prospect Ryan Poehling from the minors and they’ve placed Jesperi Kotkaniemi on IR. (TSN)

• Former NBA commissioner David Stern said Alex Ovechkin‘s contract is the dumbest thing he’s ever seen. (NBC Sports Washington)

• Here are seven keys for the Capitals in order for them to win another Stanley Cup. (Nova Caps)

• Subpar refereeing is hurting the NHL’s image and credibility. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• In former NHLer news, Scott Darling has signed with HC Innsbruck of the Austrian league. [HC Innsbruck]

• And Scottie Upshall has signed a one-year deal in Switzerland with HC Ambri-Piotta. [Swiss Hockey News]

• Oilers Nation breaks down Edmonton’s last seven-game segment. (Oilers Nation)

• Should the Islanders keep rolling Derick Brassard out on the wing? (The Sports Daily)

• The Kings aren’t very good right now, but here are six reasons to keep watching their games. (Jewels from the Crown)

• The Red Wings have a lack of talent and they have coaching issues too. That’s not a good combination. (MLive)

• Panthers owner Vinnie Viola is co-owner of Vino Rosso, the horse who won the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday. [America’s Best Racing]

Joey Alfieri

The Buzzer: Vrana tricks Flames; Kane the OT hero for Blackhawks

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyNov 3, 2019, 10:46 PM EST
Three Stars

1. Jakub Vrana, Washington Capitals

Vrana recorded his first career NHL hat trick during a 4-2 win over the Flames and now has five goals in his last two games. He’s the sixth player in Capitals franchise history to score the team’s first goal five-plus times through 16 games in a season, according to the NHL.

The special night for Vrana also put him on a unique list as he became the fifth different Czech player to record a hat trick for the Capitals, joining Michal Pivonka, Jaroslav Svejkovsky, Jaromir Jagr, and Robert Lang.

2. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Kane picked up the overtime winner during a 3-2 win over the Ducks after just 24 seconds. With the goal, he passed Stan Mikita (33) for second-most career game winning goals away from home in Blackhawks history, with only Bobby Hull (39) owning more. He tallied his fourth goal of the season, which was also his 950th career NHL point, thanks to a lovely dish from captain Jonathan Toews.

3. Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks captain became the first player in franchise history to play 1,000 games with the team. He’s now appeared in exactly 50% of the all-time regular season games played by the Ducks (1,000 of 2,000). Per the NHL, he’s the eighth active player to appear in his first 1,000 career games with the same team, and the 53rd all-time.

There were many honors during the evening for Getzlaf. There was the in-game tribute from the fans inside Honda Center…

And there was also the sweet pre-game video featuring his four kids:

Highlight of the Night

• Congrats to Blackhawks defenseman Adam Boqvist who scored his first NHL goal Sunday night.

• Be sure to catch up on an exciting night for the World Series champion Washington Nationals during the Capitals win.

Factoid of the Night

Scores
Capitals 4, Flames 2
Blackhawks 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

Sean Leahy

World Series champion Nationals enjoyed their time at Capitals game

By Sean LeahyNov 3, 2019, 9:47 PM EST
The Washington Nationals offseason of celebration is still young four days after winning the 2019 World Series over the Houston Astros in Game 7. There’s still plenty of time to match the Capitals’ party-filled summer of 2018, which featured swimming in fountains and plenty of alcohol.

On Sunday, the Capitals honored the Nationals before their 4-2 win over the Flames and the D.C. baseball team had a grand time during the entire night.

Longtime Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman brought the World Series trophy out to center ice along with his teammates during a pregame ceremony, which also featured a combined team photo with the Capitals.

Zimmerman was also given the duty of announcing the team’s starters in the dressing room before the game. When he finished, outfielder Adam Eaton did his best T.J. Oshie-drinking-through-his-shirt impression.

The Nationals players took advantage of the opportunity and made sure to get the most realistic experience possible. Long pours were had, hats were tossed for Jakub Vrana‘s first career hat trick, and reliever Sean Doolittle saw the Zamboni and wanted to go for a spin:

Doolittle and some of his teammates also took a ride on the Zamboni between periods and showed off the World Series trophy. Oh, and they also decided to go topless for the occasion:

More shirts were removed later in the game when it was time to “unleash the fury.”

Even Alex Ovechkin got in on the shirtless fun after the game:

There are three months until spring training gets under way, so that’s plenty of time for the Nationals to enjoy their offseason, much like the Capitals did in 2018. Evgeny Kuznetsov can relate.

“They look pretty sober, you know?,” Kuznetsov told NBC Sports Washington when asked about the Nationals being in the building. “When we was in their situation I pretty much did not remember anything. … So many people say the baseball game is so boring, but for me it’s not. I like to watch them. … I’m so happy for them.”

Sean Leahy

Flames' Lucic suspended two games for roughing Sherwood

Sportsnet
By Sean LeahyNov 3, 2019, 4:16 PM EST
Milan Lucic has been suspended two games for his punch on Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kole Sherwood Saturday night.

The Calgary Flames forward took exception to Sherwood’s extra poke at the puck — which earned him a minor — as goaltender David Rittich covered it for a faceoff. As Lucic approached Sherwood he threw a punch and then a big scrum went down behind the net. Sherwood did go through concussion protocol but returned to the game.

Lucic was given a double-minor for roughing, and not long after the game ended 3-0 in the Flames’ favor the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced there would be a Sunday hearing.

Here’s the NHL’s reasoning for the two-game ban, which sees Lucic’s recent history come into play:

Lucic will begin his suspension Sunday night and will be eligible to return Thursday against the Devils. He will also lose out on $64,516.12 in salary, which will be donated to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

UPDATE: Flames GM Brad Treliving responds to the two-game suspension:

“I have the utmost respect for George Parros and the Department of Player Safety. They do a great job. But on this one, we vehemently disagree. I saw a player who poked, jabbed, whacked, speared, whatever you want to call it, the goaltender. I think 31 teams around the league, if you do that to anybody, there is going to be a reaction. We support our player 100%. We want our players to support each other, back each other up, and we felt that’s what Milan was doing in this case.”

MORE: Lucic delivers another questionable ‘sucker punch’

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Senators' Sabourin to be released from hospital Sunday

By Sean LeahyNov 3, 2019, 12:32 PM EST
The Ottawa Senators are expecting Scott Sabourin to be released from a Boston hospital on Sunday, one day after he had a scary collision with Bruins forward David Backes and had to leave the TD Garden ice on a stretcher.

Sabourin gave the crowd a thumbs up as he was wheeled off the ice, and the other update the team announced on Sunday was that the 27-year-old suffered a fractured nose.

“Obviously you’re at a loss for words and it was pretty emotional on the ice at the time,” said Senators defenseman Dylan DeMelo afterward, via the Ottawa Citizen. “It’s just scary. Sabby has meant so much to our group. He plays hard, he plays the right way and he gives us energy on that fourth line. To see him go down like that, in the condition he was in, was very scary and very sad and we hope that he’s doing well right now. We hope he gets a speedy recovery … Anytime a guy is laying motionless in a puddle of blood, it’s pretty scary.”

Sabourin did provide an update from the hospital via his Instagram account:

Backes, meanwhile, was shaken up physically and emotionally following the collision and had to leave the game to due to an upper-body injury. According to Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, the veteran is doubtful “for the next couple of games.”

MORE: Sabourin stretchered off, Backes shaken up by scary hit

————

Sean Leahy