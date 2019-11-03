World Series champion Nationals enjoyed their time at Capitals game

On Sunday, the Capitals honored the Nationals before their 4-2 win over the Flames and the D.C. baseball team had a grand time during the entire night.
Longtime Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman brought the World Series trophy out to center ice along with his teammates during a pregame ceremony, which also featured a combined team photo with the Capitals.
Zimmerman was also given the duty of announcing the team’s starters in the dressing room before the game. When he finished, outfielder Adam Eaton did his best T.J. Oshie-drinking-through-his-shirt impression.
The Nationals players took advantage of the opportunity and made sure to get the most realistic experience possible. Long pours were had, hats were tossed for Jakub Vrana‘s first career hat trick, and reliever Sean Doolittle saw the Zamboni and wanted to go for a spin:
There are three months until spring training gets under way, so that’s plenty of time for the Nationals to enjoy their offseason, much like the Capitals did in 2018. Evgeny Kuznetsov can relate.
“They look pretty sober, you know?,” Kuznetsov told NBC Sports Washington when asked about the Nationals being in the building. “When we was in their situation I pretty much did not remember anything. … So many people say the baseball game is so boring, but for me it’s not. I like to watch them. … I’m so happy for them.”
Vrana recorded his first career NHL hat trick during a 4-2 win over the Flames and now has five goals in his last two games. He’s the sixth player in Capitals franchise history to score the team’s first goal five-plus times through 16 games in a season, according to the NHL.
The special night for Vrana also put him on a unique list as he became the fifth different Czech player to record a hat trick for the Capitals, joining Michal Pivonka, Jaroslav Svejkovsky, Jaromir Jagr, and Robert Lang.
Kane picked up the overtime winner during a 3-2 win over the Ducks after just 24 seconds. With the goal, he passed Stan Mikita (33) for second-most career game winning goals away from home in Blackhawks history, with only Bobby Hull (39) owning more. He tallied his fourth goal of the season, which was also his 950th career NHL point, thanks to a lovely dish from captain Jonathan Toews.
The Ducks captain became the first player in franchise history to play 1,000 games with the team. He’s now appeared in exactly 50% of the all-time regular season games played by the Ducks (1,000 of 2,000). Per the NHL, he’s the eighth active player to appear in his first 1,000 career games with the same team, and the 53rd all-time.
There were many honors during the evening for Getzlaf. There was the in-game tribute from the fans inside Honda Center…
Alex Ovechkin of the @Capitals is the fifth player of Russian nationality in NHL history to appear in 1,100+ career regular-season games (also Alex Kovalev, Sergei Gonchar, Sergei Fedorov and Vyacheslav Kozlov). #NHLStatspic.twitter.com/C906k8ayhd
Milan Lucic has been suspended two games for his punch on Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kole Sherwood Saturday night.
The Calgary Flames forward took exception to Sherwood’s extra poke at the puck — which earned him a minor — as goaltender David Rittich covered it for a faceoff. As Lucic approached Sherwood he threw a punch and then a big scrum went down behind the net. Sherwood did go through concussion protocol but returned to the game.
Lucic was given a double-minor for roughing, and not long after the game ended 3-0 in the Flames’ favor the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced there would be a Sunday hearing.
Here’s the NHL’s reasoning for the two-game ban, which sees Lucic’s recent history come into play:
Lucic will begin his suspension Sunday night and will be eligible to return Thursday against the Devils. He will also lose out on $64,516.12 in salary, which will be donated to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
UPDATE: Flames GM Brad Treliving responds to the two-game suspension:
“I have the utmost respect for George Parros and the Department of Player Safety. They do a great job. But on this one, we vehemently disagree. I saw a player who poked, jabbed, whacked, speared, whatever you want to call it, the goaltender. I think 31 teams around the league, if you do that to anybody, there is going to be a reaction. We support our player 100%. We want our players to support each other, back each other up, and we felt that’s what Milan was doing in this case.”
The Ottawa Senators are expecting Scott Sabourin to be released from a Boston hospital on Sunday, one day after he had a scary collision with Bruins forward David Backes and had to leave the TD Garden ice on a stretcher.
Sabourin gave the crowd a thumbs up as he was wheeled off the ice, and the other update the team announced on Sunday was that the 27-year-old suffered a fractured nose.
“Obviously you’re at a loss for words and it was pretty emotional on the ice at the time,” said Senators defenseman Dylan DeMelo afterward, via the Ottawa Citizen. “It’s just scary. Sabby has meant so much to our group. He plays hard, he plays the right way and he gives us energy on that fourth line. To see him go down like that, in the condition he was in, was very scary and very sad and we hope that he’s doing well right now. We hope he gets a speedy recovery … Anytime a guy is laying motionless in a puddle of blood, it’s pretty scary.”
Backes, meanwhile, was shaken up physically and emotionally following the collision and had to leave the game to due to an upper-body injury. According to Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, the veteran is doubtful “for the next couple of games.”
Saturday’s been such a busy — andviolent/scary — night in the NHL, that it feels acceptable to commandeer the beginning of The Buzzer for some developing stories before we get to the three stars, highlights, and factoids.
Choppy waters for the Sharks
If you can zoom out a bit, it’s fair to remember that the Sharks sent a bucket of pucks Connor Hellebuyck‘s way on Friday, only to lose. They were probably a little tired on Saturday, and also maybe feeling a little bit like they wouldn’t get the bounces that come from whatever hard work they could squeeze out.
(It’s worth asking if a team that also leans so much on older players might be especially prone to weak efforts on the second half of back-to-backs.)
Those caveats out of the way … yikes.
The Sharks’ 5-2 loss to the Canucks represents San Jose’s fifth loss in a row, and the Sharks have only won once in their last eight games (1-6-1 stretch), pushing their 2019-20 record to a deeply worrisome 4-10-1. When the Sharks decided to extend Erik Karlsson, it felt like the right move now, even if there’d likely be pain down the road. That pain instead took the express lane.
More than a few people wonder if Peter DeBoer will lose his job, among other changes. That’s a situation to watch, whether things heat up this weekend, this week, or further down the line. Either way, it’s pretty shocking, even if it’s early.
The NHL/Jets argue that Byfuglien was deemed “fit to play” at an end-of-season exit physical. Byfuglien’s side notes that it was well-known that he played hurt through the playoffs, and tried to take the summer to heal. Once his ankle acted up again, he reportedly decided it might be time to retire. Thus, on Byfuglien’s side, they argue it’s a legitimate hockey injury.
Once Byfuglien underwent surgery, a broken foot was discovered. At least, that’s Byfuglien’s side; there are arguments over when that injury might have happened.
It ultimately seems like this may come down to whether or not Byfuglien will be paid while he’s on the shelf — possibly without ever returning. But we’ll see.
The Jets entered the third period against the Golden Knights down 3-1, closing off a back-to-back in Vegas, one of the toughest buildings to snag such a win in.
Winnipeg wouldn’t be denied, and Connor was a big part of a comeback win. He collected two primary assists to help push the game into overtime, then baffled Malcolm Subban after Subban made a tremendous save earlier in the period. Getting the OT winner, plus two primary assists, helps push Connor just a bit ahead of the pack.
There were some other great performances, including David Pastrnak posting another three-point night (1G, 2A).
Highlight of the Night
The Devils got a much-needed win by beating the Hurricanes, and Nico Hischier scored a much-needed goal:
Factoids
The Islanders are on a nine-game winning streak, tied for the second best streak in franchise history. You can read more about that here, but Isles Blog points out another impressive stat: the team is 14-1-1 in the second half of back-to-back sets under Barry Trotz.
NHL PR notes that the Kings have scored 41 OT goals since the 3-on-3 format was introduced in 2015-16, six more than any team.