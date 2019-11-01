More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Crosby-McDavid matchup headlines Penguins vs. Oilers: 3 things to watch

By Adam GretzNov 1, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT
One of the highlights of the NHL’s top games this weekend will take place in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon when Sidney Crosby and the Penguins host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

It’s an individual matchup of the league’s two biggest stars (and two best players) and one that we only get two times per year.

So far Crosby’s team has won all six head-to-head matchups in the series even though McDavid has shined (three goals, seven assists) in the games.

Here’s what to watch for on Saturday.

1) Obviously the Crosby-McDavid matchup. Simply the two best players in the league today.

Offensively speaking McDavid is the most impactful player in the league, averaging 1.31 points per game for his career, significantly more than any other player in the league since his debut. If you look at just the past three seasons and excluded his rookie season (when he played in just 45 games) that number jumps even higher to 1.36. He has become a lock for 100 points (assuming he stays healthy) and is going to be one of the favorites to win the scoring title every year. With a better supporting cast the past few years he would have probably been the league MVP every year.

But while McDavid may now have the offensive edge, Crosby is not ready to give up his crown as the league’s best player and no doubt welcomes the push that McDavid provides in that debate. Even with a slight decline in his offensive production (if only compared to what he did earlier in his career) Crosby is still one of the three or four most productive offensive players in the league and is a play-driving, team-carrying force in every situation.

2) The Penguins should be fully healthy. They already welcomed back Jared McCann, Brian Dumoulin, Nick Bjugstad, Bryan Rust, and Alex Galchenyuk in recent days, but Saturday should see the return of their most significant injured player this season — Evgeni Malkin.

The Penguins activated Malkin from injured reserve on Friday, and while he is officially listed as a “game-time decision” all signs point to him being back in the lineup on Saturday. That is probably ahead of schedule from the original timeframe when he was sidelined.

He has played in just one-and-a-half games this season and has been motivated to have a bounce-back year. With him back in the lineup it will really be the first time all season that their entire lineup that they wanted to have will be on the ice together.

3) Don’t forget about Leon Draisaitl. As if Crosby, McDavid, and Malkin was not enough, there is a fourth superstar in this game and one that — as of Friday — was actually leading the league in scoring and tied for the league lead in goals.

Draisaitl is doing his best to prove his 2018-19 performance was not a fluke as he and McDavid have single-handedly carried the Oilers offense through the first month (with a little help from former Penguins forward James Neal).

The Oilers still have a lot of questions that need to be resolved before they can be expected to maintain this fast start, but the McDavid-Draisaitl duo is capable of taking over games when they are at their best. They have been at their best from Game No. 1 this season and get one of their biggest tests and most high-profile matchups on Saturday.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Hellebuyck earns his bucks; MacKinnon, Isles stay hot

By James O'BrienNov 2, 2019, 2:07 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

The Jets’ early struggles have kept Hellebuyck’s strong start under the radar (for the most part), but an Oct. 29 showing against the Ducks wasn’t so great, as Hellebuyck allowed five goals on only 19 shots on goal in about a half-game’s worth of action. Hellebuyck made up for that in a big way against Anaheim’s neighbors in San Jose.

The Sharks managed a commanding 53-19(!) SOG advantage on Friday, but they didn’t even get a pity point for their considerable efforts. Hellebuyck basically had a night’s work in the second period alone, allowing just one goal despite a 28-SOG barrage by San Jose.

Hellebuyck ended up making 51 out of 53 stops, so chances are, his strong work is now noticed … if the Sharks, if by no one else.

2. John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

Goalies had a tendency to steal games involving California-based teams on Friday.

Despite the Canucks generated a 19-5 SOG advantage through the first period, the Ducks ended the first 20 minutes up 1-0 thanks to a Jakob Silfverberg shorthanded goal. Vancouver went on to generate a 40-29 SOG advantage overall, yet the Ducks won in overtime thanks to all-world goaltending by their all-world goalie.

Perhaps the Ducks are playing a little better under Dallas Eakins as they didn under Randy Carlyle, but this team still depends on Gibson as much as just about any NHL team leans on a goalie these days.

3. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Feel free to replace Aho with one of Friday’s other three-point players, if you’d prefer.

You may, for example, be more impressed with Tom Wilson‘s ferocious hit, nifty deflection goal, and overall night (1G, 2A). Wilson’s teammate Michal Kempny made a fantastic keep-in to help set up that deflection goal, and finished the night with three points (all assists) of his own. Anders Lee also managed one goal and two assists, helping the Islanders push their league-leading winning streak to a resounding eight games. And so on.

When in doubt — and there’s usually doubt in such an exciting, skilled league, especially on busy nights — I tend to go with goals over assists, and so one. Two of Aho’s three points were goals, and his assist was a primary one.

It also rarely feels like a bad time to mention Aho, who deserves more mentions as one of the NHL’s great stars.

Highlight of the Night

Since we already covered Sean Couturier pulling “The Forsberg,” enjoy this great overtime goal by the Ducks. Troy Terry makes a highly impressive long-distance bomb of a pass, then Ryan Getzlaf manages to settle it down, avoid an aggressive pokecheck attempt from Jacob Markstrom, and steal that stolen win for the Quack Pack:

Markstrom’s earlier glove save could be an honorable mention.

Bullet dodged?

The early word is that Canucks rookie Quinn Hughes isn’t too badly hurt after this scary-looking tweak. Here’s hoping that early word is accurate, because yikes:

Factoids

  • Speaking of Aho, Nathan MacKinnon is apparently just a little bit hotter to start 2019-20 than Aho was to begin 2018-19:

 

Scores

PHI 4 – NJD 3 (SO)
NYI 5 – TBL 2
WSH 6 – BUF 1
CAR 7 – DET 3
STL 4 – CBJ 3 (OT)
DAL 2 – COL 1
ANA 2 – VAN 1 (OT)
WPG 3 – SJS 2

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Hurricanes go penalty kick, not shootout, in latest Storm Surge

By James O'BrienNov 1, 2019, 11:47 PM EDT
After dusting off the “Storm Surge” with fairly pedestrian post-win celebrations, the Carolina Hurricanes are starting to flex their muscles again.

Following Tuesday’s 2-1 win against the Calgary Flames, the Hurricanes did a fun Halloween-themed bit where they handed out candy. Friday presented one of their best bits yet, though, as the Hurricanes presented a delightful “penalty kick” by Jessica McDonald, star of the North Carolina Courage (who recently became National Women’s Soccer League champions). It was a great moment after the Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3.

As you can see from the video above, McDonald had to get her penalty kill in a much smaller net than usual, and also had to beat Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn. McDonald nailed it, and added to the Hurricanes run of great sports-themed “Storm Surge” celebrations, as this very much ranks up there with their great basketball-dunking celebration from 2018-19.

In case you want to see that Halloween “Storm Surge” from earlier this week, here it is:

What’s your favorite rendition so far?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flyers’ Couturier pulled off ‘The Forsberg’ move in shootout

By James O'BrienNov 1, 2019, 11:25 PM EDT
Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier does just about everything well, hockey-wise. One of these years, you’d expect him to win a Selke.

But you don’t necessarily think of Couturier as a shootout wizard. Don’t get me wrong, he’s perfectly passable in that area, yet it was surprising to see him pull off the patented, stamp-worthy move of former Flyer Peter Forsberg to help Philly beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 via that shootout.

You can watch Couturier’s version of “The Forsberg” in the video above this post’s headline.

It wasn’t the only notable goal from a fairly busy game, either, as Taylor Hall showed that he’s putting a great effort out there — even if the team results haven’t come through — by scoring a goal after being hit from behind:

That game also featured Kyle Palmieri sticking up for Jack Hughes after a big Matt Niskanen hit (with mixed results, but still), so yeah, fairly eventful for a random Friday game in November.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lightning can’t stop Islanders, the NHL’s hottest team

By James O'BrienNov 1, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT
The New York Islanders are just about undeniably the hottest team in the NHL right now, so it’s fitting that they took care of business against the team that rampaged through the 2018-19 regular season.

The Islanders beat the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 5-2 on Friday night, extending the Isles’ 2019-20 season-best winning streak to a remarkable eight games. The Isles are already in spitting distance of last season’s best run, when the St. Louis Blues rattled off 11 consecutive wins.

If you look at certain raw stats, you might believe that the Islanders simply got lucky.

The Lightning managed a significant 35-26 shots on goal advantage, and also carried things from a Corsi/Fenwick/etc. perspective.

Yet, as you might deduce from this in-depth look at the Islanders’ streak when it was seven-games long last weekend, things seem to be going by Barry Trotz’s design. Consider that, while the Islanders didn’t own all of the possession metrics against the Lightning, the Isles did manage a substantial 9-5 edge in high-danger chances at five-on-five, according to Natural Stat Trick.

The Islanders also employ Mathew Barzal, who can do things like this on his way to scoring a goal and an assist against the Bolts:

This Islanders team isn’t just relying on Barzal, mind you, as lead-by-example captain Anders Lee led the team in scoring with three points on a goal and two assists.

While Trotz’s system will earn deserved plaudits, Thomas Greiss‘ continued brilliance shouldn’t be lost in the shuffle. He’s now on a personal four-game winning streak after stopping 33 out of 35 Lightning shots, and the 33-year-old has allowed only eight goals total during that span. Greiss was almost as fantastic as Robin Lehner last season, sporting a .927 save percentage over 43 games. So far, he’s off to an even better start.

There’s a broken record aspect to this, but you have to think that, at some point, the Islanders won’t continue to enjoy this borderline interstellar goaltending on such a regular basis, even behind Trotz’s comfy-blanket system. Then again, the longer this goes on, the harder it gets to make that argument.

If nothing else, the Islanders are providing themselves some room to slip ever so slightly. Yes, we saw the Buffalo Sabres squander a big winning streak last season by missing the playoffs – badly – so it’s important to remember that this is a marathon, rather than a sprint. That said, many other NHL teams are eating the Islanders’ dust, and with a four-game homestand looming after the Islanders visit the Sabres in Buffalo on Saturday, the Isles might get off to an even bigger head start through the middle of the month.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.