PHT Morning Skate: On Josi’s contract; Kings’ contracts and Quick

• Why Roman Josi’s eight-year extension will be like a fine wine and get better with age. [A to Z Sports Nashville]
• Bobby Ryan, unlike Roberto Luongo back in the day, doesn’t think his contract “sucks”: “I think my contract is OK. It works for me. Everybody’s got agents. They did their job. You can laugh about it all you want. Everything gets magnified because of it and I understand that. And have I lived up to it? At portions of the contract, yes. At portions of the contract, absolutely not. And I understand what comes with that.” [Ottawa Citizen]
• How do the large contracts for Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar fit into the Kings’ rebuild? [TSN]
• Can Jonathan Quick fix the issues he’s dealing with? [ESPN]
• With Vladimir Tarasenko out five months, the Blues are better off avoiding making a trade to fill that hole in the lineup. [Bleedin’ Blue]
• How the trade to the Canadiens reignited Max Domi’s passion for hockey. [Sportsnet]
• Dainius Zubrus on how hockey in Lithuania is improving. [IIHF]
• The Penguins’ top line of Dominik Simon, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel is working. [Pensburgh]
• A good read about Crosby surprising a young fan from Ireland who battles Duchenne muscular dystrophy. [Penguins]
• Hockey Hall of Famer Ray Bourque talks Bruins-Rangers, his biggest NHL regret and more. [Sporting News]
• Kevin Shattenkirk’s start with the Lightning shows poor asset management by the Rangers. [Blueshirt Banter]
• On offensive defensemen and killing penalties. [RotoWorld]
• How Ken Holland landed in a good situation with the Oilers. [Freep]
• Looking back at how Carey Price and Marc-Andre Fleury began their careers, Carter Hart’s early struggles are nothing to worry about. [The Hockey News]
• It’s getting late early for the Sharks. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
• How the NHL and its corporate partners work together to pull off big events like the annual outdoor games. [Forbes]
• The goaltending issue is getting better for the Devils, but it will remain a problem. [All About the Jersey]
• Finally, the trade was one for one:
