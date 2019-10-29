WATCH LIVE: Lightning visit Rangers on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Through 10 games, Tampa has won five and lost five – a mediocre start relative to their 62-win regular season last year. The Lightning have yet to string together numerous solid games in a row (they are 1-3-1 following their five victories so far, meaning they’ve only won back-to-back games once), and a few areas that brought Tampa success last year are not producing at the same level.
This will be Kevin Shattenkirk’s first game against the Rangers since the team bought him out this summer two years into a four-year deal. Shattenkirk, a New York native, then signed a one-year, $1.75M deal with the Lightning, which so far, has paid off. He already has more goals this season (4) than he did all of last season
The Rangers are coming off a 7-4 home loss to the Bruins on Sunday – their sixth loss in the past seven games following a 2-0-0 start. New York was especially porous in the 2nd period, when they allowed four goals in the first 12-plus minutes of the period (turning a 1-0 lead into a 4-1 deficit) and ultimately got out-shot 21-5 during the middle stanza.
Arguably the hottest Ranger of late is defenseman Tony DeAngelo. After a two-assist performance on Sunday, he became the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch in 1997 with multiple points in three consecutive games. The last Rangers defenseman with four consecutive multi-point games was Sergei Zubov in 1995.
[COVERAGE OF LIGHTNING-RANGERS BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
LIGHTNING
Tyler Johnson – Steven Stamkos – Mathieu Joseph
Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Yanni Gourde
Patrick Maroon – Cedric Paquette – Luke Witkowski
Victor Hedman – Kevin Shattenkirk
Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak
Braydon Coburn – Mikhail Sergachev
Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy
RANGERS
Artemi Panarin – Ryan Strome – Kaapo Kakko
Chris Kreider – Filip Chytil – Pavel Buchnevich
Brendan Lemieux – Brett Howden – Jesper Fast
Greg McKegg – Lias Andersson – Brendan Smith
Brady Skjei – Tony DeAngelo
Libor Hajek – Jacob Trouba
Marc Staal – Adam Fox
Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev
Brendan Burke and Pierre McGuire will call Lightning-Rangers from Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. Paul Burmeister will anchor tonight’s studio coverage with Jeremy Roenick and Patrick Sharp.