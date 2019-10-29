More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Penguins finally starting to get healthy

By Adam GretzOct 29, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT
Even though they are already 12 games into the season we still really do not have a solid understanding of what the 2019-20 Pittsburgh Penguins will look like, mainly we have not actually seen them.

From the very beginning the preferred lineup constructed by general manager Jim Rutherford has been limited by significant injuries that have kept several key players out of the lineup.

That is now finally starting to change for them.

The team announced on Tuesday that forward Alex Galchenyuk and defenseman Brian Dumoulin have been activated from injured reserve, and it seems possible — if not likely — that both could be in the lineup for their game against divisional rival Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Dumoulin has been sidelined for the past four games, while Galchenyuk has not played since the third game of the season.

Dumoulin is half of the team’s top defense pairing alongside Kris Letang, while Galchenyuk was expected to play a major role in the top-six after being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes in the Phil Kessel trade. Injuries have put those plans on hold.

The Penguins already got forwards Nick Bjugstad and Bryan Rust back from injury at the end of their most recent road trip, while superstar center Evgeni Malkin (who has played in just two games) is hoping to be ready for Saturday afternoon’s game against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

Suddenly, the Penguins’ roster is starting to take shape.

As a group the Penguins have already lost 45 man-games to injury this season for players that were supposed to play major roles (Malkin, Galchenyuk, Rust, Dumoulin, Bjugstad, Jared McCann), and often times left them with a patchwork lineup filled with call-ups. Their forward depth was so gutted that defenseman Juuso Rikolla had to suit up as a forward for multiple games. Their second line was supposed to feature Malkin and Galchenyuk (a duo that showed great chemistry throughout training camp and the preseason) and they have actually seen them on the ice at the same time for exactly 20 minutes.

Despite all of the injuries the Penguins have still managed to play solid hockey and win the majority of their games. Even when they have not won a lot of them have been right there for the taking. The effort, structure, and style of play that coach Mike Sullivan has wanted has consistently been in place, but they have a times just not always had the talent or finishing ability in the lineup to convert and turn it into consistent results. Rutherford and Sullivan have been bullish on this team’s chances to contend for a Stanley Cup after their disappointing postseason exit a year ago, and it seems like we will finally get an opportunity to see if the roster they have constructed can match their vision.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blackhawks, Seabrook at a crossroads

By Adam GretzOct 29, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT
For the second game in a row the Chicago Blackhawks will be making veteran defenseman Brent Seabrook a healthy scratch when they travel to Nashville to face the Predators on Tuesday night.

After getting blown out by the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday — at the time their fourth loss in a row — the Blackhawks decided to make a couple of lineup changes for Sunday, including the scratching of Seabrook. That new-look lineup produced a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings, and in traditional NHL coaching form Jeremy Colliton is returning with the same lineup on Tuesday (because it won).

That is a decision that does not seem to be sitting well with Seabrook who still strongly believes he has something to offer the Blackhawks.

Or someone else.

NBC Chicago’s Charlie Roumeliotis wrote about Seabrook’s frustration on Tuesday, including this segment that seemed to really highlight his feelings on his play and current role.

“I don’t think I need rest,” Seabrook said. “I think I feel great. I’m 34, you guys seem to want to write articles about my age and my speed. I feel like I still got a lot to offer in this league and still be a good player for somebody. I’m just going to try and do my thing out here … try to work hard and get back in the lineup when I can, if I can and just try and be a good teammate.”

That “for somebody” line is the one that will obviously stand out because, well, “somebody” could mean a team that isn’t the Blackhawks.

Seabrook’s initial healthy scratch was framed by Colliton as him trying to give the veteran a rest in the second half of a back-to-back. But with the Blackhawks coming off an off-day and not playing as part a back-to-back on Tuesday that explanation no longer makes much sense. Colliton said on Tuesday that Seabrook is going to get his chance again and that he still feels he can help them win. But the current actions speak louder than words, because not only is he a healthy scratch again, he was only playing a career low 16 minutes per game this season.

This is a tough situation because to balance a fine line between loyalty and respect for a once great player that has meant a ton to the organization, and doing what is best for the team right now and in the future.

Seabrook was a key cog in three Stanley Cup winning teams, and at his best he was a workhorse on the blue line that shut down opposing top line players and scored some monumental goals for the team (including a series-clinching goal in double overtime to send the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup Final). He has played more than 1,000 games for the team and helped the Blackhawks go from a doormat when he first arrived to one of the most successful teams of the era. That commands a ton respect, and there is no denying that a player like Seabrook — or any player at this level, for that matter — is going to take pride in their game and still believe they can contribute until they literally can not physically do it anymore.

The harsh reality — and as much as Seabrook might get tired of hearing it — is that he is not the same player he once was and his on-ice performance has consistently regressed the past few years, and there is plenty of objective data to illustrate that steady decline (shot attempts, scoring chances, goals). The NHL has become a younger, faster game and every team wants defenders that can skate and move the puck. That is simply no longer Seabrook’s strength, and with the Blackhawks missing the playoffs in each of the past two years and in danger of doing so again in third consecutive year barring a major change in their play, you can’t really fault them for wanting to look for new solutions. They need to find new solutions.

For as important as Seabrook was to the Blackhawks’ recent past, he is probably not going to be a meaningful part of their future. What is going to make this situation even more awkward is Seabrook not only has a no-trade clause in his contract — meaning he ultimately dictates when and where he goes — but he still has four more year after this one remaining on his contract with an annual $6.875 million salary cap hit. The number of teams that would be willing or able to take on such a deal for a 34-year-old defender is small, and would probably require an equal contract coming back the other way.

The Blackhawks’ fall from the top of the NHL’s mountain has been swift and unforgiving, and there is plenty of reason to be concerned about where they go from here. Adding to the on-ice struggles is a now uncomfortable situation between the team and one of its all-time great defenders regarding what he can still do and how much he can still offer.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL injury roundup: Landeskog out indefinitely; Zibanejad out for Rangers

By Adam GretzOct 29, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT
The Colorado Avalanche’s forward depth is about to be put to the test.

Already playing without Mikko Rantanen, the Avalanche announced on Tuesday that another key part of their feared top-line is going to be sidelined indefinitely. Gabriel Landeskog will not play in Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers and will be out “indefinitely” according to the team as he recovers from an undisclosed lower-body injury. 

He played 20 minutes in the Avalanche’s 5-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, recording four shots on goal and finishing as a minus-2.

For the past two years the trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Rantanen, and Landeskog has been one of the most dominant lines in the league and has at times single-handedly carried the Avalanche. Since the start of the 2017-18 season they have played more than 1,600 minutes of 5-on-5 hockey together as a trio, outscoring teams by a 97-61 margin during those minutes and completely dictating the pace of the game.

In recent years being without two of them would have probably been enough to sink the Avalanche’s chances due to their lack of depth, but thanks to the offseason additions of Nazem Kadri, Joonas Donskoi, and Andre Burakovsky they actually have some solid secondary scoring options and are not quite as dependent on their big three.

They also still have MacKinnon — their best player — and he should still be able to make an impact, even without his two regular wingers.

The Avalanche entered the season as one of the top favorites in the Western Conference and have been one of the league’s best teams.

Landeskog’s injury is not the only significant one around the NHL on Tuesday.

Mika Zibanejad will not play for Rangers on Tuesday

Offense has been a struggle for the New York Rangers so far this season and this is not going to help things.

They are expected to be without No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He played just six minutes against the Boston Bruins in the Rangers’ most recent game and is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

He is the Rangers’ top point-producer this season with 11 points in nine games, though he has cooled off considerably after a fast start in the team’s first two games.

The team has recalled Filip Chytil from the American Hockey League and he is expected to play alongside Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich.

On the other side of that game, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said forwards Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli are both game-time decisions but that he does not expect either issue to be long-term (via Lightning analyst Caley Chelios).

Sidney Crosby will play for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a little bit of a scare on Saturday night when captain Sidney Crosby was hit in the side of the face by a slap shot, briefly leaving the game before returning.

Crosby is expected to play for the Penguins on Tuesday night against the Flyers but may wear a protective shield over his jaw. He skated with it in practice but is unsure if he wants to wear it during the game due to limited vision. The Penguins are finally starting to get healthy and could get defenseman Brian Dumoulin and winger Alex Galchenyuk back in the lineup for Tuesday against the Flyers.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Roman Josi signs eight-year extension with Predators

By Sean LeahyOct 29, 2019, 11:13 AM EDT
2 Comments

It’s been a good month for Swiss hockey players and their bank accounts.

A little over a week after Nico Hischier inked a $50.75 million extension with the Devils, the Predators have signed defenseman Roman Josi to an eight-year deal worth $72.472 million. The contract, which carries a $9.059 million cap hit, kicks in beginning with the 2020-21 NHL season and features $33.75 million in signing bonuses. He’ll also be the owner of the third-highest cap hit among defenseman behind Erik Karlsson ($11.5 million) of the Sharks and the Kings’ Drew Doughty ($11 million).

“Roman Josi is one of the top defensemen in the National Hockey League and our team leader as captain,” said Predators GM David Poile. “As he enters his prime, we look forward to Roman continuing to showcase his elite skills in Smashville and guiding our team in pursuit of the ultimate goal, the Stanley Cup.”

Per Pierre LeBrun, here’s the year-by-year breakdown:

2020-21: $750,000 salary / $11 million signing bonus
2021-22: $750,000 salary / $10 million signing bonus
2022-23: $1 million salary / $8.75 million signing bonus
2023-24: $5 million salary / $4 million signing bonus
2024-25: $9 million salary
2025-26: $8 million salary
2026-27: $7.222 million salary
2027-28: $7 million salary

In 574 career games in Nashville Josi has 98 goals and 361 points. He’s been a regular in the positive possession department (53% Corsi rating since 2014-15).

Josi is now one of seven Predators who are signed through at least the 2023-24 NHL season, joining Matt Duchene, Ryan Johansen, Kyle Turris, Viktor Arvidsson, Colton Sissons, and Ryan Ellis.

How much do the Predators value the 29-year-old Josi, who Poile dubbed “our Roger Federer” after naming him captain in Sept. 2017? His deal will include a full no-move clause for the entire length of the contract. The only other time that’s happened was when Pekka Rinne signed a seven-year extension in 2011 and the first four years of the deal featured such trade protection.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lee’s lead-by-example captaincy garners results for Islanders

By Scott CharlesOct 29, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
2 Comments

The New York Islanders could have played it safe a year ago when John Tavares bolted for Toronto.

But head coach Barry Trotz recognized an obvious candidate to fill a leadership role and didn’t hesitate to follow his instincts.

Anders Lee was in position to leave the organization as he headed toward unrestricted free agency and could have been the second captain in as many seasons to walk out the door.

But that didn’t stop Trotz from announcing Lee as the 15th captain in franchise history and the team is benefiting today from that important decision last season.

Lee changed the direction of the game with a critical goal in the early part of the first period in the Islanders’ 5-3 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday. The team’s seven-game winning streak is the longest (in a single season) since they won nine straight in the 1989-90 season per team statistician Eric Hornick.

The 29-year-old power forward won a race to the corner to help the Islanders establish possession in the offensive zone, then beat Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim to the back post to even the score at 3:17 of the first period.

”He’s our leader,” fourth-line center Casey Cizikas said. ”When you see him and he plays like that, getting to pucks, taking the body, fight in those dirty areas, you want to follow him. That’s what you want in your captain and he has done a tremendous job at leading us.”

The Islanders followed in Lee’s footsteps, scoring four of the next five goals as the team climbed to second place in the Metropolitan Division on the back of a seven-game winning streak following a 1-3-0 start to the season.

“You always look to your leadership and they’re going to set the tone,” Trotz said. “His (Lee) goal was a great example of leadership. Leadership is, you don’t have a license to do less, you have a responsibility to do more. He knew it was a big game, and he did more.”

The culture surrounding the Islanders has changed radically since Lou Lamoriello and Trotz arrived on Long Island. The Islanders have posted a 55-30-7 record and won a round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for only the second time since the 1992-93 season.

The Islanders have established an identity over that time as a defensively sound team that frustrates opponents. But their mental toughness has been the team’s attribute that has seen the most significant improvement.

Take Sunday for example. Flyers forward Jakub Voracek scored 1:07 into the game and the Islanders didn’t blink.

”It didn’t affect us.” Trotz said of the early deficit. ”I thought our minds were in the right place. I don’t think it even fazed us.”

One of Lee’s most impressive traits is that he does a tremendous job creating a familial atmosphere that translates to success on and off the ice.

“We play for each other, it’s been a lot of fun,” said Derick Brassard.

Trotz and Lamoriello have played a large part in helping the Islanders form a new identity, but that message gets lost in the shuffle if a group of players is not able to relay the same information to their peers. Veterans Johnny Boychuk, Josh Bailey, Cal Clutterbuck have been able to assist, but they are clearly following in the footsteps of Lee.

The organization took a gamble naming Lee captain at the start of last season, a risk that is paying huge dividends today.

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.