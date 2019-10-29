More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Andrei Svechnikov’s lacrosse-style goal is a must-see

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT
People expected big things from Andrei Svechnikov during his second NHL season with the Carolina Hurricanes thanks to his big talent. On Tuesday, David Rittich and the Calgary Flames received a painful reminder that there are rarely safe moments when the 19-year-old has the puck on his stick.

Svechnikov provided an early entry for Goal of the Year with his first of the night, managing a lacrosse-style, top-shelf beauty. You can watch that goal in the video above, and are encouraged to watch it over and over, from a variety of angles, possibly with your jaw on the floor.

The second-year winger also scored the Hurricanes’ other goal on the power play as Carolina squeaked by the Flames 2-1 in regulation on Tuesday.

Svechnikov scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ last game, too, so he’s on a two-game, two-goal streak. He now has five goals and 12 points in 12 games so far in 2019-20.

If your appetite for lacrosse-style goals hasn’t been sated, enjoy this from Canucks prospect Nils Hoglander:

Maybe Svechnikov was inspired by Hoglander? Well, apparently he practices the move … so opponents should probably keep an eye on future attempts.

Rangers win on a rough night for Lightning

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT
For a while, it looked like the Tampa Bay Lightning would author the dreaded “costly win,” as they managed a 1-0 first period lead while seeing Victor Hedman and Patrick Maroon leave the game (and not return) with early injuries.

The New York Rangers were determined to make it a costly loss, instead, beating the Lightning with an impressive 4-1 effort.

Here are some takeaways from a hard-working win by this young Rangers team.

The costly part

After seeing a historic regular season be left in smoldering ruins thanks to a first-round sweep by the Blue Jackets, Lightning coach Jon Cooper wondered if the team wasn’t ready for adversity. Maybe this is a “be careful what you wish for” situation.

Again, Hedman and Maroon were injured on Tuesday. It’s unclear how Hedman got hurt (other than it’s a lower-body issue), while Maroon was injured after fighting with one of the NHL’s last remaining enforcers, Micheal Haley.

The Bolts were already a little banged up to begin with, as Anthony Cirelli missed the game, and Brayden Point was a game-time decision. The Lightning have to hope that Hedman’s new issue is a minor one, as they struggled mightily without him late in 2018-19, including that playoff plummet.

Of course, things weren’t perfect for the Rangers, as they won without star center Mika Zibanejad.

A nice all-around effort by New York

The only goal the Rangers allowed was partially due to the Lightning managing a very long stretch in the attacking zone, and partially based of off a bad line change.

But aside from that, they managed to play a strong all-around game, bouncing back from a humbling 7-4 loss against the Bruins. Via Natural Stat Trick, the Rangers generated 11 high-danger chances at 5-on-5 while only allowing five by the Lightning.

It must be heartening that both Kaapo Kakko and Adam Fox scored goals on Tuesday. The kids will have their growing pains, but they could be alright.

Also: Ryan Strome now has a three-game multi-point streak after scoring a goal and an assist, and his overall point streak five games (three goals, five assists for eight points).

Great goaltending

This was a low-scoring affair until the Rangers really started to break through, in part because of sharp goaltending.

Alexandar Georgiev grabbed the win, stopping 29 out of 30 shots. Andrei Vasilevskiy couldn’t grab the W, yet he was strong, making 38 out of 41 saves.

The Rangers face an uphill battle at 4-5-1, but nights like Tuesday strengthen the argument that they’re making some strides in the right direction. Now at 5-4-2, it’s clear that the Lightning have almost as much ground to cover.

Rangers pay tribute to Dan Girardi’s career

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT
As the New York Rangers continue the start of a new era by facing the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (watch live on NBCSN), they celebrated the hard-nosed career of Dan Girardi, a defenseman who played for both teams.

When many hockey fans think of the John Tortorella era of the Rangers, they probably think of Henrik Lundqvist playing at an elite level in front of a dogged group of shot-blockers. Girardi was one of the most dogged of those dogged shot blockers, and distinguished himself enough to make an appearance in the 2012 NHL All-Star Game.

Girardi dropped the ceremonial first puck before Tuesday’s game at Madison Square Garden, with his daughter being maybe the most excited person of all. Lundqvist could be seen enjoying Girardi’s ceremony, and even with some sadness over fellow defensive defenseman Marc Staal being a healthy scratch for the first time in his NHL career, there were mostly good feelings heading into the contest.

(Less good feeling: Patrick Maroon won’t return to Tuesday’s game after getting injured from a fight with Micheal Haley. More worrying: Victor Hedman‘s night is also over for Tampa Bay.)

Girardi, 35, also shared an “open letter” to Rangers fans on Tuesday, as told to The Athletic’s Joe Smith (sub required). It began with this fun little slice-of-lice from living and playing in New York:

Everyone talks about the New York fans. You’re hard on us, but when we are winning — and going to the Cup final (in 2014) — it was the coolest thing I’ve been a part of. Walking around the city, you’ve got the guy on the horse and buggy, he’s saying, “Good luck, guys!” and “Come on Girardi, let’s go get ’em!” People you don’t even think would know what hockey was are cheering you on. New York is one of the best cities in the world, and to be able to call it home for 11 years was pretty special to me.

From the way fans and former players reacted to Girardi’s tribute and puck drop, it’s clear that he was pretty special to them, too.

Rangers’ Marc Staal experiences his first healthy scratch

By James O'BrienOct 29, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

When the Rangers take on the Lightning on NBCSN on Tuesday, they’ll be doing so without veteran defenseman Marc Staal.

Staal is a healthy scratch, which would make this a first for his NHL career, according to the New York Post’s Larry Brooks. Ryan Lindgren, a 21-year-old defenseman who was the 49th pick of the 2016 NHL Draft, will take Staal’s place.

Considering the name recognition for Staal, 32, and the strength of his better years with the Rangers, this will come as a shock to some.

Frankly, for plenty of others, the reaction will be something along the lines of, “it’s about time.”

Staal’s struggled in just about every way over the past few years, contributing very little offense (one goal, zero assists in nine games this season; 15 points or less in every season since 2015-16) while getting increasingly caved-in on defense. The nine-game start to 2019-20 has been pretty brutal. Via Hockey Reference, Staal has a 35-percent Corsi For rating and a 36.3 mark in Fenwick, and you can’t just chalk that up to a Rangers team that struggles to own the puck, as Staal has been drastically worse than teammates in relative stats.

If seeing things in chart form helps you, consider his not-so-promising multi-season RAPM chart at Evolving Hockey:

One would figure Staal would get a little bit better over the long haul of the 2019-20 season, but it’s difficult to imagine him improving much beyond going from “absolutely atrocious” to merely “quite bad.”

The other bit of bad news is that he’s expensive at $5.7M in AAV. The slightly better news is that, if the Rangers can’t get out from under his contract, it at least doesn’t last much longer, as Staal’s deal expires after 2020-21.

The Rangers still have work to do on defense despite adding Jacob Trouba and Adam Fox to the mix, but some of their improvement might come from moments like these, when they take a deep breath and admit that something simply isn’t working.

WATCH LIVE: Lightning visit Rangers on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 29, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Through 10 games, Tampa has won five and lost five – a mediocre start relative to their 62-win regular season last year. The Lightning have yet to string together numerous solid games in a row (they are 1-3-1 following their five victories so far, meaning they’ve only won back-to-back games once), and a few areas that brought Tampa success last year are not producing at the same level.

This will be Kevin Shattenkirk’s first game against the Rangers since the team bought him out this summer two years into a four-year deal. Shattenkirk, a New York native, then signed a one-year, $1.75M deal with the Lightning, which so far, has paid off. He already has more goals this season (4) than he did all of last season

The Rangers are coming off a 7-4 home loss to the Bruins on Sunday – their sixth loss in the past seven games following a 2-0-0 start. New York was especially porous in the 2nd period, when they allowed four goals in the first 12-plus minutes of the period (turning a 1-0 lead into a 4-1 deficit) and ultimately got out-shot 21-5 during the middle stanza.

Arguably the hottest Ranger of late is defenseman Tony DeAngelo. After a two-assist performance on Sunday, he became the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch in 1997 with multiple points in three consecutive games. The last Rangers defenseman with four consecutive multi-point games was Sergei Zubov in 1995.

[COVERAGE OF LIGHTNING-RANGERS BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING
Tyler JohnsonSteven StamkosMathieu Joseph
Ondrej PalatBrayden PointNikita Kucherov
Alex KillornAnthony CirelliYanni Gourde
Patrick MaroonCedric PaquetteLuke Witkowski

Victor Hedman – Kevin Shattenkirk
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Braydon CoburnMikhail Sergachev

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

RANGERS
Artemi PanarinRyan StromeKaapo Kakko
Chris Kreider – Filip Chytil – Pavel Buchnevich
Brendan LemieuxBrett HowdenJesper Fast
Greg McKeggLias AnderssonBrendan Smith

Brady Skjei – Tony DeAngelo
Libor HajekJacob Trouba
Marc StaalAdam Fox

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

Brendan Burke and Pierre McGuire will call Lightning-Rangers from Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. Paul Burmeister will anchor tonight’s studio coverage with Jeremy Roenick and Patrick Sharp.