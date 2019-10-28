More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty

PHT Morning Skate: Biggest surprises of 2019-20; Who are the luckiest teams?

By Joey AlfieriOct 28, 2019, 8:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• K’Andre Miller’s journey has been unique, but he’s now a top prospect for the Rangers. (ESPN)

• Islanders forwards Tom Kuhnhackl and Matt Martin will both miss 4-6 weeks of action. (NHL.com)

• It’s Monday, but it’s never too late to check out Frank Seravalli’s “Friday Five”. (TSN)

• Who has been the most surprising player for each team? (The Hockey News)

• Who have been the luckiest and unluckiest teams in the NHL this season? (Sportsnet)

• How should the media cover feuds in the NHL? (The Hockey Writers)

• Habs Eyes on the Prize debates whether or not Joel Armia can continue scoring at this incredible pace. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• Do the Leafs have a hard time “starting on time”? (Pension Plan Puppets)

• What does the Penguins salary cap situation look like now that Erik Gudbranson has been traded away? (Pensburgh)

• The Wild have a few players that have some different habits and preparation rituals. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)

• Hawks defenseman Olli Maatta looks back at his battle with cancer five years ago. (Chicago Sun Times)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Rangers can’t keep up with Bruins’ top line

Getty Images
By James O'BrienOct 28, 2019, 12:13 AM EDT
1 Comment

Three Stars

1. Top line of the Boston Bruins

Let’s not kid ourselves; it would be pretty silly to try to split hairs regarding which of Brad Marchand (two goals, three assists), David Pastrnak (five assists), and Patrice Bergeron (hat trick) had the best night for arguably the best line in the NHL. We might as well give them the collective award, especially since other players deserve some limelight on a pretty busy Sunday night.

Marchand might have the sexiest night, as he scored five points, with two from goals and three from assists. All of Pastrnak’s five points were assists, and now that Pasta is at 23 points, Pastrnak leads the entire NHL (sorry, John Carlson). Bergeron combined his hat trick with his usual versatile work, including going 15-5 on faceoffs.

Zdeno Chara doesn’t belong in that top three conversation, but his night is worth noting: one goal, one assist, +6, six SOG, and two blocked shots.

2. Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues

You could say this is a duo award in a way that the Bruins top line is a three-way tie of sorts, as David Perron (game-winning goal, three assists) also had a four-point night along with ROR, who scored two goals and two assists. The Blues needed those points, too, as St. Louis was merely caught sleeping. The Blues carried a 3-1 lead into the third period against a struggling Red Wings team, but that Detroit squad has Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Anthony Mantha. That trio powered a surge where the Red Wings briefly took a 4-3 lead, only for ROR to tie things up on the power play (primary assist: Perron) and then for Perron to win in OT.

The defending champions had to wipe some sweat off their brow in Motown/Hockeytown/a place with a lot of nicknames.

3. Nick Paul, Ottawa Senators

For some scrolling Twitter or scoreboards, they might see Nick Paul and his two-goal, one-assist night, and ask “Who?” The Sharks might have been asking who is that, or what was that, on this goal:

(Erik Karlsson‘s face says it all.)

Paul is 24, and was a fourth-round selection (101st overall in 2013) by the Dallas Stars. This three-point night gives Paul 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 62 NHL games, sprinkled over multiple seasons with the Senators since 2015-16.

As bumpy as this season is expected to be for Ottawa — you can bet the Sharks are stunned losing on Sunday — it might inspire the Sens to take longer looks at players like Paul. He’s shown some promise in the AHL lately, scoring four points in three games for the Belleville Senators this season, and 39 points in 43 games in 2018-19.

There were some other worthwhile performances on Sunday, including Dylan Strome (2G, 1A also), but Paul got the GWG, and also the novelty factor.

Highlights of the Night

Honestly, that Senators win over the Sharks had quite a few great goals. There was that booming shot by Paul, a great video game-like bit of speed and skill from Anthony Duclair, and an impressive breakout pass from Brent Burns leading to a nifty Kevin Labanc goal. So why not enjoy the highlights from that Ottawa upset, in general?

Factoids and tidbits

  • Uh oh: Rangers star Mika Zibanejad left Sunday’s game and didn’t return because of an upper-body injury.
  • Also Rangers-related: with two assists, Tony DeAngelo became the first Blueshirts blueliner to generate multiple points in three consecutive games since Brian Leetch did it in 1996-97, according to NHL PR.
  • The Islanders’ seven-game winning streak is their longest since 1989-90. Read more about that streak here.
  • Also via NHL PR: Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (both tied with Carlson for second in the NHL with 21 points) are the third set of Oilers teammates to generate 20+ points through the first 12 games of a season; Wayne Gretzky did so twice with Mark Messier, and once with Jarri Kurri. Gretzky’s lowest total during that time was 28 points, while he hit 33 during the other two occasions. Alright player, that Gretzky.
  • Seven of James Neal‘s 10 goals have come on the power play so far, tying him with Messier (1987-88) and Bill Guerin (1998-99) for the most PPG for Oilers players through the first 12 games of a season, according to Statscentre.

Scores

FLA 6 – EDM 2
STL 5 – DET 4 (OT)
OTT 5 – SJS 2
NYI 5 – PHI 3
BOS 7 -NYR 4
CHI 5 – LAK 1
VGK 5 – ANA 2

MORE:
• Pro Hockey Talk’s Stanley Cup picks.
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

In-depth look at Islanders’ seven-game winning streak

Getty Images
By James O'BrienOct 27, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

When the New York Islanders stumbled to a 1-3-0 record to start the 2019-20 season, some began to wonder if last year’s magic might run out. Yeah, about that …

With 5-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, the Islanders improved their winning streak to seven consecutive games. They already owned the longest winning streak of this young NHL season when they hit six by beating the Senators in a busy contest, so it’s probably fair to argue that they’re the hottest team in the league right now, as this post’s headline posits.

Overall, the Islanders are now 8-3-0 this season.

Here are some interesting numbers from their hot streak, and the season in general.

Incredible in net

Last season, the Islanders enjoyed arguably the best goaltending in the NHL, or at least enjoyed remarkably elite results from Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss. During this seven-game winning streak, they’ve once again been getting lights-out goaltending, this time from Greiss and Semyon Varlamov.

Varlamov has won four of those wins so far, while Greiss grabbed three, with the pair allowing just 14 goals, or just two per contest during this seven-game run. Their save percentages during the streak are nearly identical: Varlamov is at .935 and Greiss at .934.

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz is the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, and sustaining this dominance for another season would really be impressive.

Looking at the underlying numbers, it feels like it could go either way.

On one hand, the Islanders came into Sunday as a bottom-five team in Corsi, Fenwick, and Scoring chance percentages at five-on-five, via Natural Stat Trick. They’re once again a team that ranks high in PDO (save percentage plus shooting percentage), a category that often points to unsustainable luck.

On the other hand, Trotz can make a strong case that it’s all — to some extent — part of the design. The Islanders ranked as a top-10 team in creating more high-danger chances for than against heading into Sunday, so you could credibly argue that the Islanders are emphasizing quality over quantity.

It’s tough to imagine the Islanders’ goalies being this dominant all season long again, even in Trotz’s system … but who knows? Trotz and the Isles are certainly making it tougher and tougher to wave away their successes.

Barzal and a strong power play

If someone told you the Islanders were on a hot streak, you’d probably guess that they were shutting people down, and that Mathew Barzal was lighting opponents up. That’s basically been the case.

Barzal leads the scoring during that seven-game winning streak, collecting nine of his season’s 11 points. You might claim that the Islanders go as Barzal goes, as he only managed an assist in the first four games of the season during that 1-3-0 start, and now he’s back to being explosive.

The Islanders should be as happy about finding answers beyond the obvious as they are about Barzal continuing to be a star. Devon Toews continues to show signs that he was a diamond in the rough; it feels strange to say that considering his hockey-famous last name, but he’s become a steal for the Isles.

The Isles have also manufactured a pretty good power play so far. Interestingly, that unit’s been more successful percentage-wise overall this season (27.8 percent over 11 games) than during the streak (22.2). Either way, it’s worth noting that the Islanders have basically just been breaking even on special teams so far, so they’re not just living off of a power play or penalty kill that’s simply out of this world.

***

As with any team on a hot or cold streak, it’s dangerous to read into things too much. That said, Islanders fans and observers, feel free to share your thoughts: do you expect more good thing to come during this season?

I’d argue that the table is set for a short-term feast, at least, with five of their next six games at home.

MORE:
• Pro Hockey Talk’s Stanley Cup picks.
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Jets’ Lowry faces phone hearing for boarding Flames’ Kylington

By James O'BrienOct 27, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As different as outdoor games feel, the danger of NHL hockey still looms large.

We received another reminder of that during the Winnipeg Jets’ eventual 2-1 OT win against the Calgary Flames at Saturday’s Heritage Classic, as Jets forward Adam Lowry received a two-minute boarding minor for a dangerous hit on Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety appears to agree that the check was dangerous, as they’ve announced that Lowry will have a hearing. The Winnipeg Sun’s Scott Billeck provides two key notes: 1) it will be a phone hearing, which would limit a suspension to five games or less, and 2) Lowry, 26, will be considered a repeat offender thanks to a suspension from March.

Lowry told Billeck that he believes the official got the call right as a boarding penalty, while also noting that a lot of things are “borderline.” It should help Lowry’s cause that Kylington was able to return to Saturday’s game after that hit.

It’s been a slow start so far this season for Lowry, who has failed to score a goal or an assist through 12 games. While Lowry’s possession stats have been a little bit down at least relative to his teammates so far in 2019-20, he’s been a very useful player — particularly defensively — for Winnipeg; you can see that in metrics such as this multi-season RAPM chart from Evolving Hockey:

A hearing makes it seem pretty likely that a suspension is coming for Lowry — the hit seemed pretty dubious — but Winnipeg has to hope that it’s far from even that five-game ceiling.

MORE:
• Pro Hockey Talk’s Stanley Cup picks.
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Blackhawks have plenty of problems right now

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 27, 2019, 3:00 AM EDT
10 Comments

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman took a big gamble this offseason that after consecutive non-playoff seasons his core was still good enough to compete and was only in need of a couple of tweaks.

He brought in Robin Lehner to give them some insurance in goal behind Corey Crawford, he traded for defenders Calvin de Haan and Olli Maatta to try and fix what had become a terrible blue line, and brought back two-time Stanley Cup winner Andrew Shaw because, well, he has never been able to let go of the people that he won with.

So far, there is not much to suggest that gamble is paying off.

At least not yet.

After dropping a 4-0 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon the Blackhawks are now riding a four-game losing streak and remain near the bottom of the league standings with just two wins in their first nine games. (Remember, they were 5-2-2 after nine games in each of the past two non-playoff series — they have two wins now.) It is their worst start through nine games since 2000-01, and if franchise history is any indicator it has already made a return to the playoffs a real long shot. The only times they have really been able to overcome a start like this were in the Original Six days or the old Norris Trophy days when they could sneak in with a losing record. Neither one of those days are coming back to the NHL anytime soon.

The other problem right now is there isn’t any one particular problem holding them back. It is everything.

The offense has gone cold

The one thing the Blackhawks had going in their favor last season was that the offense went through a bit of a resurgence and was once again among the best in the league. Jonathan Toews bounced back, Patrick Kane was still elite, and Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome looked like they were on the verge of becoming cornerstone players. There were still serious depth concerns, but the top players were still making an impact. Right now, nobody is scoring goals. The Blackhawks have just two goals in their past three games and for the season are 26th in goals per game. They needed Toews to show his rebound wasn’t a fluke (he has been invisible so far), Kane to remain elite (he has only been okay), and DeBrincat and Strome to take big steps forward (they have three goals between them in nine games) while also finding secondary scoring somewhere. None of it is happening.

The defense doesn’t look any better

Maatta and de Haan were intriguing additions, but the biggest problem with this group as constructed is the complete lack of mobility. Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook are franchise icons, but they are 36 and 34 years old respectively and have absolutely lost a step (or more) from where they were when they were foundation players for a dynasty. Maatta is a solid defender, but is also probably one of the slowest defenders in the league. After being one of the worst teams in the league in preventing shots the past few years they have again opened this season near the bottom of the league. They are a bottom-10 team in shot attempts, shots on goal, and scoring chances against during 5-on-5 play, and are also giving up more than 32 shots per game in all situations. None of that is close to good enough. Especially when…

Corey Crawford still doesn’t look right

The big wild card for the Blackhawks this season was going to be the goalie duo of Lehner and Crawford because there was always the possibility they could mask a lot of flaws on defense and steal some games. They have split the starts so far this season, and Lehner has mostly done his part. He has a .922 save percentage in his four starts and has probably stolen points for the team in two of them (he stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 win against Columbus; then stopped 33 out of 34 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss against Vegas). Crawford has been a different story, posting a sub-.895 save percentage in four of his five starts and now carrying around an .887 mark for the season. He has struggled to stay healthy the past two years, he was not particularly good a year ago when he was on the ice, and he has been even worse so far this season and is turning 35 in a couple of months. Not a promising start.

Put it all together, and you have what is now looking like a bad hockey team.

It is also a team that has missed the playoffs two years in a row and has not won a playoff series in four years. With the three-time Stanley Cup winning coach already gone all of the focus for that is going to start going in the direction of the general manager.

MORE: Brent Seabrook to be healthy scratch Sunday for second time in NHL career

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.