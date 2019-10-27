More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Blackhawks have a lot of problems right now

By Adam GretzOct 27, 2019, 3:00 AM EDT
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman took a big gamble this offseason that after consecutive non-playoff seasons his core was still good enough to compete and was only in need of a couple of tweaks.

He brought in Robin Lehner to give them some insurance in goal behind Corey Crawford, he traded for defenders Calvin de Haan and Olli Maatta to try and fix what had become a terrible blue line, and brought back two-time Stanley Cup winner Andrew Shaw because, well, he has never been able to let go of the people that he won with.

So far, there is not much to suggest that gamble is paying off.

At least not yet.

After dropping a 4-0 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon the Blackhawks are now riding a four-game losing streak and remain near the bottom of the league standings with just two wins in their first nine games. (Remember, they were 5-2-2 after nine games in each of the past two non-playoff series — they have two wins now.) It is their worst start through nine games since 2000-01, and if franchise history is any indicator it has already made a return to the playoffs a real long shot. The only times they have really been able to overcome a start like this were in the Original Six days or the old Norris Trophy days when they could sneak in with a losing record. Neither one of those days are coming back to the NHL anytime soon.

The other problem right now is there isn’t any one particular problem holding them back. It is everything.

The offense has gone cold

The one thing the Blackhawks had going in their favor last season was that the offense went through a bit of a resurgence and was once again among the best in the league. Jonathan Toews bounced back, Patrick Kane was still elite, and Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome looked like they were on the verge of becoming cornerstone players. There were still serious depth concerns, but the top players were still making an impact. Right now, nobody is scoring goals. The Blackhawks have just two goals in their past three games and for the season are 26th in goals per game. They needed Toews to show his rebound wasn’t a fluke (he has been invisible so far), Kane to remain elite (he has only been okay), and DeBrincat and Strome to take big steps forward (they have three goals between them in nine games) while also finding secondary scoring somewhere. None of it is happening.

The defense doesn’t look any better

Maatta and de Haan were intriguing additions, but the biggest problem with this group as constructed is the complete lack of mobility. Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook are franchise icons, but they are 36 and 34 years old respectively and have absolutely lost a step (or more) from where they were when they were foundation players for a dynasty. Maatta is a solid defender, but is also probably one of the slowest defenders in the league. After being one of the worst teams in the league in preventing shots the past few years they have again opened this season near the bottom of the league. They are a bottom-10 team in shot attempts, shots on goal, and scoring chances against during 5-on-5 play, and are also giving up more than 32 shots per game in all situations. None of that is close to good enough. Especially when…

Corey Crawford still doesn’t look right

The big wild card for the Blackhawks this season was going to be the goalie duo of Lehner and Crawford because there was always the possibility they could mask a lot of flaws on defense and steal some games. They have split the starts so far this season, and Lehner has mostly done his part. He has a .922 save percentage in his four starts and has probably stolen points for the team in two of them (he stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 win against Columbus; then stopped 33 out of 34 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss against Vegas). Crawford has been a different story, posting a sub-.895 save percentage in four of his five starts and now carrying around an .887 mark for the season. He has struggled to stay healthy the past two years, he was not particularly good a year ago when he was on the ice, and he has been even worse so far this season and is turning 35 in a couple of months. Not a promising start.

Put it all together, and you have what is now looking like a bad hockey team.

It is also a team that has missed the playoffs two years in a row and has not won a playoff series in four years. With the three-time Stanley Cup winning coach already gone all of the focus for that is going to start going in the direction of the general manager.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: van Riemsdyk helps Flyers rally; Drouin continues great start

By Adam GretzOct 27, 2019, 1:55 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. James van Riemsdyk, Philadelphia Flyers. With less than 10 minutes to play the Flyers trailed by a pair of goals and looked to be headed to a tough a loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was at that point that they rallied with five goals in the remaining nine minutes to steal a 7-4 win and win their third game in a row. van Riemsdyk was one of the many stars for the Flyers, scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist in the win. His second goal of the game was the game-tying goal late in the third period.

2. Jonathan Drouin, Montreal Canadiens. Big win for the Canadiens on Saturday night as they handed their arch-rivals from Toronto a 5-2 loss. Drouin played the starring role with a pair of goals to continue what has been a great start to the season for him. He is now up to five goals and 10 total points in the Canadiens’ first 11 games and looks like he could be on his way to a much-needed breakout season in Montreal.

3. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators. Josi has been outstanding for Nashville so far this season and had one of his best games on Saturday with a goal and two assists in a come-from-behind 3-2 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. That performance gives him 13 points on the season and puts him in a tie for the team lead in scoring alongside Ryan Ellis. That puts the Predators in the rather uncommon position of having their top two-scorers both being defenders.

Other notable performances on Saturday

  • Andrei Svechnikov scored a pair of goals for the Carolina Hurricanes as they handed the disappointing Chicago Blackhawks another defeat. Read all about the Blackhawks’ struggles here.
  • David Pastrnak scored his league-leading 11th goal and Tuukka Rask recorded his second shutout of the season to help the Boston Bruins defeat the St. Louis Blues in a Stanley Cup Final rematch. Read more about it here.
  • The Pittsburgh Penguins were able to get a couple of forwards — Bryan Rust and Nick Bjugstad — back on Saturday night and they made an immediate impact. Rust scored one of their goals in a 3-0 win over the Dallas Stars. Matt Murray stopped all 25 shots he faced to record the shutout.
  • Alex Stalock stopped 30 shots and five different Minnesota Wild players scored goals in a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.
  • Adam Henrique scored his sixth goal of the season for the Anaheim Ducks as they picked up an impressive 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.
  • Josh Morrissey and Bryan Little scored the goals for the Winnipeg Jets as they rallied late to defeat the Calgary Flames in the 2019 Heritage Classic in Regina, Saskatchewan. Read more about the game here.

Highlights of the Night

Kevin Hayes was one of the Flyers’ big offseason acquisitions, signing a massive contract after his free agent rights were acquired in a trade. He made a big impact on Saturday, scoring a shorthanded game-winning goal. It was an absolutely beautiful play, too.

Speaking of beautiful game-winning goals, here is Montreal’s Joel Armia scoring just seven seconds into the third period against Toronto.

Ellis scored the game-winning goal for Nashville on the power play, and he made it look easy.

Blooper of the Night

Dominik Kahun scored his first goal as a member of the Penguins on Saturday night and it officially goes in the books as the game-winning goal. It was a pretty bizarre play.

Factoids

  • The bright spot for the Avalanche on Saturday is Nathan MacKinnon extending his season-opening point streak to 11 games, the fifth-longest in franchise history and longest since the team relocated to Denver. [NHL PR]
  • Pastrnak is the eight player in the past 27 years to score at least 11 goals in his team’s first 10 games. [NHL PR]
  • Dougie Hamilton has 12 points for the Hurricanes in their first 11 games, the most for a Hurricanes/Whalers defender through the same number of games since the 1984-85 season. [NHL PR]
  • Saturday was the anniversary of Wayne Gretzky, then a member of the Los Angeles Kings, becoming the first and only player in NHL history to record his 2,000th career point. [NHL PR]
  • Flames goalie David Rittich stopped 43 out of 45 shots on Saturday night, the most saves ever made by a goalie in an NHL outdoor game. It is also one save shy of his career high. [NHL PR]

Scores

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Chicago Blackhawks 0
Boston Bruins 3, St. Louis Blues 0
Montreal Canadiens 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 2
Nashville Predators 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (OT)
Philadelphia Flyers 7, Columbus Blue Jackets 4
Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Dallas Stars 0
Minnesota Wild 5, Los Angeles Kings 1
Anaheim Ducks 5, Colorado Avalanche 2
Winnipeg Jets 2, Calgary Flames 1 (OT)

Jets rally to take Heritage Classic from Flames: 3 takeaways

By Adam GretzOct 27, 2019, 1:33 AM EDT
The Winnipeg Jets needed this one.

They entered Saturday’s Heritage Classic against the Calgary Flames in Regina, Saskatchewan having lost five of their past six games and were less than five minutes away from heading to what would have almost certainly been another frustrating defeat.

But a Josh Morrissey goal with 4:11 to play sent the game to overtime where Bryan Little scored the game-winner to lift the Jets to a 2-1 win.

What stood out about this game? Here are three quick takeaways.

1. This was the result this game deserved. First, the Jets played really well. They ended up finishing the game with a pretty significant edge in shots on goal and were right there with the Flames all night.

There is also the fact that the Flames’ only goal — and for a while it looked like it might have been the only goal in the game — came with a little bit of controversy.

Elias Lindholm put the Flames on the board in the second period only to have the Jets challenge the play because they felt Matthew Tkachuk kept the play alive with a high stick. The play was reviewed and at first glance it looked like it may have been a high-stick, but the NHL determined that it agreed with the on-ice officials ruling that Tkachuk’s stick “was at or below the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck prior to Elias Lindholm’s goal.” (Official wording from the league right there.)

It infuriated Jets coach Paul Maurice and the Jets’ bench, but that was the call.

Here is the play. You be the judge on whether or not that is a high stick on the puck or not.

Fortunately for the Jets they were able to rally and take the two points.

2. Even with the win the Jets’ offense has still cooled off. If the Jets are going to have a chance to compete this season with the current state of their defense they are going to need their forwards and offense to carry a lot of the weight. Lately that has been a struggle. Even with Saturday’s win the Jets have managed just nine goals in their past six games, and have not scored more than two goals in a game in two weeks. It is not a surprise they have lost four of those games. Even in the two games they did win offense has been nearly impossible to come by. Their 1-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers was a shootout win (meaning they scored zero goals in regulation or overtime) and even on Saturday they managed just two goals. It could just be a simple cold streak, or it could still be the result of the undermanned defense not being able to get the puck to the forwards to generate offense. A lot of offense in the NHL starts with your blue line. Either way, two goals (or less) per game is not going to cut it for anyone long-term.

3. Adam Lowry‘s hit on Oliver Kylington was scary. Tough moment at the end of the second period when Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry was penalized for boarding Calgary’s Oliver Kylington with a scary hit from behind into the glass. The way Kylington dropped to the ice and remained down was concerning, but the good news for him and the Flames is that he was able to return to the game. Lowry was given a two-minute minor for boarding. It will no doubt be reviewed for supplemental discipline by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, but they have been fairly quiet so far this season so Lowry may be able to get away with just the penalty.

Pastrnak keeps rolling as Bruins top Blues in Stanley Cup Final rematch

By Adam GretzOct 26, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
It can not possibly make up for what happened on the TD Garden Ice back in June, but the Boston Bruins were at least able to get some satisfaction against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night with a 3-0 shutout win over the defending Stanley Cup champions in what was their first meeting since Game 7.

The two big stars of the games for the Bruins were — as they have been all season — winger David Pastrnak and starting goalie Tuukka Rask.

Rask turned aside all 26 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season. The Bruins have now earned 11 out of a possible 12 points in the games he has started as he continues his incredible start and pushes his save percentage to an almost unbelievable .951 mark.

But even when your goalie is stopping almost every shot you still need somebody to score some goals if you want to win, and right now nobody is doing that better than Pastrnak.

He opened the scoring on the power play on Saturday night by one-timing a slap shot from the left circle that beat Blues goalie Jordan Binnington for his 11th goal of the season. That goal extends his current goal-scoring streak to five consecutive games and gives him at least one goal in seven of his past eight.

How good is his start? This is just the 29th time since the 1979-80 season that a player has scored at least 11 goals through their team’s first 10 games, while it is just the fifth time since 1993 (the other four: Scott Young 2000, Ilya Kovalchuk in 2003, Alexander Steen in 2013, and Nikita Kucherov in 2018). Even taking into account the fact that his shooting percentage is eventually going to dip well below the 30 percent mark it is currently at this season he should still have a fighting chance to hit the 50-goal mark this season and challenge for the league lead.

With 11 goals and 18 total points he has now figured into the scoring on 62 percent of the Bruins’ goals this season.

Anders Bjork and Brandon Carlo also added goals for the Bruins on Saturday to help them improve to 7-1-2 on the season.

WATCH LIVE: 2019 Heritage Classic – Flames vs. Jets

By Sean LeahyOct 26, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the 2019 Heritage Classic between the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET from Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Jets and Flames each have participated in one prior outdoor game, both as part of the Heritage Classic series.

Winnipeg played host to the 2016 Heritage Classic at Investors Group Field, falling 3-0 to the Oilers. Ten members of the Jets who appeared in that game remain with the team: Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, Connor Hellebuyck, Patrik Laine, Adam Lowry, Paul Maurice, Josh Morrissey, Mathieu Perreault, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler.

Current Calgary goaltender Cam Talbot started for Edmonton in that contest, stopping all 31 shots he faced for the third shutout in outdoor NHL game history. Current Jets forward Mark Letestu scored the winning goal, as a member of the Oilers. And current Flames forward Milan Lucic recorded two penalty minutes for Edmonton.

Calgary served as hosts for the 2011 Heritage Classic at McMahon Stadium, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 4-0. Two players who appeared in that game remain with the Flames: Mikael Backlund and Mark Giordano.

Overall, the Jets feature 11 players who have participated in a prior outdoor NHL game, while the Flames have four. Talbot leads that group with four such appearances, though he served as a backup goaltender for three of them.

Here’s what both teams will be wearing tonight:

NHL

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets
Where: Mosaic Stadium – Regina, Saskatchewan
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Flames-Jets stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLAMES
Johnny GaudreauElias LindholmMatthew Tkachuk
Andrew MangiapaneSean MonahanSam Bennett
Milan Lucic – Mikael Backlund – Michael Frolik
Alan Quine – Derek RyanTobias Rieder

Mark Giordano – T.J. Brodie
Noah HanifinTravis Hamonic
Oliver KylingtonRasmus Andersson

Starting goalie: David Rittich

JETS
Nikolaj Ehlers – Mark Scheifele – Blake Wheeler
Kyle Connor – Bryan Little – Patrik Laine
Andrew Copp – Adam Lowry – Jack Roslovic
Mathieu Perreault – David GustafssonGabriel Bourque

Josh Morrissey – Tucker Poolman
Neal PionkDmitry Kulikov
Carl DahlstromAnthony Bitetto

Starting goalie: Connor Hellebuyck

MORE: 2019 Heritage Classic by the numbers

NBC Sports presents a special Saturday night NHL doubleheader on NBCSN this week, highlighted by a rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Final, when Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O’Reilly and the defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues visit David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET (livestream). Coverage heads outdoors to Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, at 10 p.m. ET, when Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets face Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames in the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

