WATCH LIVE: 2019 Heritage Classic – Flames vs. Jets

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the 2019 Heritage Classic between the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET from Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Jets and Flames each have participated in one prior outdoor game, both as part of the Heritage Classic series.
Winnipeg played host to the 2016 Heritage Classic at Investors Group Field, falling 3-0 to the Oilers. Ten members of the Jets who appeared in that game remain with the team: Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, Connor Hellebuyck, Patrik Laine, Adam Lowry, Paul Maurice, Josh Morrissey, Mathieu Perreault, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler.
Current Calgary goaltender Cam Talbot started for Edmonton in that contest, stopping all 31 shots he faced for the third shutout in outdoor NHL game history. Current Jets forward Mark Letestu scored the winning goal, as a member of the Oilers. And current Flames forward Milan Lucic recorded two penalty minutes for Edmonton.
Calgary served as hosts for the 2011 Heritage Classic at McMahon Stadium, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 4-0. Two players who appeared in that game remain with the Flames: Mikael Backlund and Mark Giordano.
Overall, the Jets feature 11 players who have participated in a prior outdoor NHL game, while the Flames have four. Talbot leads that group with four such appearances, though he served as a backup goaltender for three of them.
Here’s what both teams will be wearing tonight:
What: Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets
Where: Mosaic Stadium – Regina, Saskatchewan
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Flames-Jets stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
FLAMES
Johnny Gaudreau – Elias Lindholm – Matthew Tkachuk
Andrew Mangiapane – Sean Monahan – Sam Bennett
Milan Lucic – Mikael Backlund – Michael Frolik
Alan Quine – Derek Ryan – Tobias Rieder
Mark Giordano – T.J. Brodie
Noah Hanifin – Travis Hamonic
Oliver Kylington – Rasmus Andersson
Starting goalie: David Rittich
JETS
Nikolaj Ehlers – Mark Scheifele – Blake Wheeler
Kyle Connor – Bryan Little – Patrik Laine
Andrew Copp – Adam Lowry – Jack Roslovic
Mathieu Perreault – David Gustafsson – Gabriel Bourque
Josh Morrissey – Tucker Poolman
Neal Pionk – Dmitry Kulikov
Carl Dahlstrom – Anthony Bitetto
Starting goalie: Connor Hellebuyck
