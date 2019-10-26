More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Pastrnak keeps rolling as Bruins top Blues in Stanley Cup Final rematch

By Adam GretzOct 26, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
It can not possibly make up for what happened on the TD Garden Ice back in June, but the Boston Bruins were at least able to get some satisfaction against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night with a 3-0 shutout win over the defending Stanley Cup champions in what was their first meeting since Game 7.

The two big stars of the games for the Bruins were — as they have been all season — winger David Pastrnak and starting goalie Tuukka Rask.

Rask turned aside all 26 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season. The Bruins have now earned 11 out of a possible 12 points in the games he has started as he continues his incredible start and pushes his save percentage to an almost unbelievable .951 mark.

But even when your goalie is stopping almost every shot you still need somebody to score some goals if you want to win, and right now nobody is doing that better than Pastrnak.

He opened the scoring on the power play on Saturday night by one-timing a slap shot from the left circle that beat Blues goalie Jordan Binnington for his 11th goal of the season. That goal extends his current goal-scoring streak to five consecutive games and gives him at least one goal in seven of his past eight.

How good is his start? This is just the 29th time since the 1979-80 season that a player has scored at least 11 goals through their team’s first 10 games, while it is just the fifth time since 1993 (the other four: Scott Young 2000, Ilya Kovalchuk in 2003, Alexander Steen in 2013, and Nikita Kucherov in 2018). Even taking into account the fact that his shooting percentage is eventually going to dip well below the 30 percent mark it is currently at this season he should still have a fighting chance to hit the 50-goal mark this season and challenge for the league lead.

With 11 goals and 18 total points he has now figured into the scoring on 62 percent of the Bruins’ goals this season.

Anders Bjork and Brandon Carlo also added goals for the Bruins on Saturday to help them improve to 7-1-2 on the season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

By Sean LeahyOct 26, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the 2019 Heritage Classic between the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET from Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Jets and Flames each have participated in one prior outdoor game, both as part of the Heritage Classic series.

Winnipeg played host to the 2016 Heritage Classic at Investors Group Field, falling 3-0 to the Oilers. Ten members of the Jets who appeared in that game remain with the team: Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, Connor Hellebuyck, Patrik Laine, Adam Lowry, Paul Maurice, Josh Morrissey, Mathieu Perreault, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler.

Current Calgary goaltender Cam Talbot started for Edmonton in that contest, stopping all 31 shots he faced for the third shutout in outdoor NHL game history. Current Jets forward Mark Letestu scored the winning goal, as a member of the Oilers. And current Flames forward Milan Lucic recorded two penalty minutes for Edmonton.

Calgary served as hosts for the 2011 Heritage Classic at McMahon Stadium, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 4-0. Two players who appeared in that game remain with the Flames: Mikael Backlund and Mark Giordano.

Overall, the Jets feature 11 players who have participated in a prior outdoor NHL game, while the Flames have four. Talbot leads that group with four such appearances, though he served as a backup goaltender for three of them.

Here’s what both teams will be wearing tonight:

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets
Where: Mosaic Stadium – Regina, Saskatchewan
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Flames-Jets stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLAMES
Johnny GaudreauElias LindholmMatthew Tkachuk
Andrew MangiapaneSean MonahanSam Bennett
Milan Lucic – Mikael Backlund – Michael Frolik
Alan Quine – Derek RyanTobias Rieder

Mark Giordano – T.J. Brodie
Noah HanifinTravis Hamonic
Oliver KylingtonRasmus Andersson

Starting goalie: David Rittich

JETS
Nikolaj Ehlers – Mark Scheifele – Blake Wheeler
Kyle Connor – Bryan Little – Patrik Laine
Andrew Copp – Adam Lowry – Jack Roslovic
Mathieu Perreault – David GustafssonGabriel Bourque

Josh Morrissey – Tucker Poolman
Neal PionkDmitry Kulikov
Carl DahlstromAnthony Bitetto

Starting goalie: Connor Hellebuyck

NBC Sports presents a special Saturday night NHL doubleheader on NBCSN this week, highlighted by a rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Final, when Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O’Reilly and the defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues visit David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET (livestream). Coverage heads outdoors to Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, at 10 p.m. ET, when Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets face Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames in the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

Kathryn Tappen will anchor Saturday’s doubleheader coverage with Keith Jones and Anson Carter.

Blackhawks have a lot of problems right now

By Adam GretzOct 26, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman took a big gamble this offseason that after consecutive non-playoff seasons his core was still good enough to compete and was only in need of a couple of tweaks.

He brought in Robin Lehner to give them some insurance in goal behind Corey Crawford, he traded for defenders Calvin de Haan and Olli Maatta to try and fix what had become a terrible blue line, and brought back two-time Stanley Cup winner Andrew Shaw because, well, he has never been able to let go of the people that he won with.

So far, there is not much to suggest that gamble is paying off.

At least not yet.

After dropping a 4-0 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon the Blackhawks are now riding a four-game losing streak and remain near the bottom of the league standings with just two wins in their first nine games. (Remember, they were 5-2-2 after nine games in each of the past two non-playoff series — they have two wins now.) It is their worst start through nine games since 2000-01, and if franchise history is any indicator it has already made a return to the playoffs a real long shot. The only times they have really been able to overcome a start like this were in the Original Six days or the old Norris Trophy days when they could sneak in with a losing record. Neither one of those days are coming back to the NHL anytime soon.

The other problem right now is there isn’t any one particular problem holding them back. It is everything.

The offense has gone cold

The one thing the Blackhawks had going in their favor last season was that the offense went through a bit of a resurgence and was once again among the best in the league. Jonathan Toews bounced back, Patrick Kane was still elite, and Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome looked like they were on the verge of becoming cornerstone players. There were still serious depth concerns, but the top players were still making an impact. Right now, nobody is scoring goals. The Blackhawks have just two goals in their past three games and for the season are 26th in goals per game. They needed Toews to show his rebound wasn’t a fluke (he has been invisible so far), Kane to remain elite (he has only been okay), and DeBrincat and Strome to take big steps forward (they have three goals between them in nine games) while also finding secondary scoring somewhere. None of it is happening.

The defense doesn’t look any better

Maatta and de Haan were intriguing additions, but the biggest problem with this group as constructed is the complete lack of mobility. Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook are franchise icons, but they are 36 and 34 years old respectively and have absolutely lost a step (or more) from where they were when they were foundation players for a dynasty. Maatta is a solid defender, but is also probably one of the slowest defenders in the league. After being one of the worst teams in the league in preventing shots the past few years they have again opened this season near the bottom of the league. They are a bottom-10 team in shot attempts, shots on goal, and scoring chances against during 5-on-5 play, and are also giving up more than 32 shots per game in all situations. None of that is close to good enough. Especially when…

Corey Crawford still doesn’t look right

The big wild card for the Blackhawks this season was going to be the goalie duo of Lehner and Crawford because there was always the possibility they could mask a lot of flaws on defense and steal some games. They have split the starts so far this season, and Lehner has mostly done his part. He has a .922 save percentage in his four starts and has probably stolen points for the team in two of them (he stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 win against Columbus; then stopped 33 out of 34 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss against Vegas). Crawford has been a different story, posting a sub-.895 save percentage in four of his five starts and now carrying around an .887 mark for the season. He has struggled to stay healthy the past two years, he was not particularly good a year ago when he was on the ice, and he has been even worse so far this season and is turning 35 in a couple of months. Not a promising start.

Put it all together, and you have what is now looking like a bad hockey team.

It is also a team that has missed the playoffs two years in a row and has not won a playoff series in four years. With the three-time Stanley Cup winning coach already gone all of the focus for that is going to start going in the direction of the general manager.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

By Sean LeahyOct 26, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Saturday’s Stanley Cup Final rematch between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Blues went their first 50 NHL seasons without a Cup before winning it in their 51st season. That leaves Toronto as the team with the longest active drought, and Buffalo and Vancouver as the teams with the longest drought among teams that have never won before.

Boston has not played since beating Toronto 4-2 at home on Tuesday. So, they’ve had three days off with no travel in between games. On the other hand, St. Louis hosted LA on Thursday, winning, 5-2, for its second straight victory, before traveling to play in Boston.

Vladimir Tarasenko, who is coming off his 5th straight 30-goal campaign, left Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury. He is out for their next two games and will be re-evaluated next week. Tarasenko has 10 points in 10 games this season.

Boston’s top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak continues to be the team’s primary source of offense. They are the top three scorers on the team, and aside from solid production from d-man Torey Krug, no one else on the team has more than three points so far.

In the team’s last game on Tuesday, Tuukka Rask played in his 500th regular-season game. He is the 28th goalie in history to play 500 games for one team, and the first to do so with the Bruins.

David Krejci (upper body) is doubtful to play against the Blues after skating with the team on Friday. Krejci, who is coming off a career year in which he set a personal best in assists (53) and tied his high in points (73), has missed the last three games after suffering an injury against Anaheim on Oct. 14.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins
Where: TD Garden
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Blues-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUES
Jaden SchwartzBrayden SchennOskar Sundqvist
Alex SteenRyan O'ReillyDavid Perron
Zach SanfordTyler BozakRobert Thomas
Mackenzie MacEachernIvan BarbashevSammy Blais

Colton ParaykoAlex Pietrangelo
Jay BouwmeesterJustin Faulk
Vince DunnRobert Bortuzzo

Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskCharlie CoyleBrett Ritchie
Anders Bjork – Par LindholmDanton Heinen
Joakim NordstromSean KuralyChris Wagner

Zdeno CharaCharlie McAvoy
Torey Krug – Brandon Carlo
Matt GrzelcykConnor Clifton

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury and Brian Boucher will call Blues-Bruins from TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Kathryn Tappen will anchor Saturday’s doubleheader coverage with Keith Jones and Anson Carter.

After Bruins-Blues, coverage heads outdoors to Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, at 10 p.m. ET (livestream), when Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets face Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames in the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk fighting stomach cancer

Associated PressOct 26, 2019, 9:31 AM EDT
2 Comments

BARRIE, Ontario (AP) — Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk is fighting stomach cancer.

The 56-year-old former Winnipeg Jets star is getting chemotherapy treatment after taking a leave of absence as coach of the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League in September.

”The chemo has hit me pretty hard,” Hawerchuk told NHL.com. ”I do it one week and it breaks the body down and then the next week I take a break and build my body up so I can do it again. I have to do that for two months. I really struggle to eat and have a feeding tube, but the last few days I’ve been able to eat a little bit, too. You’ve got to keep your nutrition up.

”For some reason the Lord put me in this kind of fight and I’m ready to fight it. I want to live to tell the story.”

Hawerchuk has coached Barrie since the 2010-11 season. He had 518 goals and 891 assists in 1,888 regular-season games with Winnipeg, Buffalo, St. Louis and Philadelphia. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.