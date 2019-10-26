Flames vs. Jets: 2019 Heritage Classic by the numbers

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the 2019 Heritage Classic between the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET from Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
2 – Number of regular-season games the original Jets played in Saskatoon during the 1992-93 NHL season. Winnipeg won both games, beating Hartford 8-7 and Ottawa 8-2.
3 – Victories by road teams in the four previous Heritage Classics. The Flames are the only home team to win after beating the Canadiens 4-0 at Calgary’s McMahon Stadium in 2011.
5 – Jets vs. Flames will be the fifth Heritage Classic game and first since the Jets played the Oilers in 2016 at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg.
10 – Number of goals scored in the first regular-season NHL game between Winnipeg and Calgary on Nov. 5, 1980, a 5-5 tie.
14 – Regina is the 14th Canadian city to host a regular-season NHL game (indoors or outdoors).
15 – Jets and Flames who have played in at least one NHL outdoor game. Cam Talbot has been a part of four outdoor games, serving as a backup in three of them.
16 – Number of NHL outdoor games that have taken place at football stadiums. Baseball stadiums have hosted 10 and one game has been played in a soccer stadium.
27 – Number of outdoor games in NHL history to date: 11 Winter Classics, 10 Stadium Series, four Heritage Classics, one Centennial Classic and one NHL100 Classic.
105 – Number of meetings between the original Jets and Flames in the regular season from 1980-81 to 1995-96. Calgary had the edge in the series with a record of 51-38-16.
350 – Gallons of paint used to make the ice at Mosaic Stadium white.
444 – Total litres of Heinz ketchup, mustard and relish that will be consumed by attendees on game day at Mosaic Stadium, per the NHL.
516 – Number of Saskatchewan-born players in NHL history. They’ve combined to win 171 Stanley Cups.
560 – Total number of regular-season games played by Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Housley with both the Flames and the original Jets. In two stints in Calgary, Housley suited up 328 times, and played 232 games with Winnipeg.
20,000 – Gallons of water needed to create a two-inch ice surface at Mosaic Stadium.
