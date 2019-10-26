More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Flames vs. Jets: 2019 Heritage Classic by the numbers

By Sean LeahyOct 26, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
NBCSN's coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the 2019 Heritage Classic between the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets.

2 – Number of regular-season games the original Jets played in Saskatoon during the 1992-93 NHL season. Winnipeg won both games, beating Hartford 8-7 and Ottawa 8-2.

3 – Victories by road teams in the four previous Heritage Classics. The Flames are the only home team to win after beating the Canadiens 4-0 at Calgary’s McMahon Stadium in 2011. 

5 – Jets vs. Flames will be the fifth Heritage Classic game and first since the Jets played the Oilers in 2016 at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg.

10 – Number of goals scored in the first regular-season NHL game between Winnipeg and Calgary on Nov. 5, 1980, a 5-5 tie.

14 – Regina is the 14th Canadian city to host a regular-season NHL game (indoors or outdoors).

15 – Jets and Flames who have played in at least one NHL outdoor game. Cam Talbot has been a part of four outdoor games, serving as a backup in three of them.

16 – Number of NHL outdoor games that have taken place at football stadiums. Baseball stadiums have hosted 10 and one game has been played in a soccer stadium.

27 – Number of outdoor games in NHL history to date: 11 Winter Classics, 10 Stadium Series, four Heritage Classics, one Centennial Classic and one NHL100 Classic.

105 – Number of meetings between the original Jets and Flames in the regular season from 1980-81 to 1995-96. Calgary had the edge in the series with a record of 51-38-16.

350 – Gallons of paint used to make the ice at Mosaic Stadium white.

444 – Total litres of Heinz ketchup, mustard and relish that will be consumed by attendees on game day at Mosaic Stadium, per the NHL.

516 – Number of Saskatchewan-born players in NHL history. They’ve combined to win 171 Stanley Cups.

560 – Total number of regular-season games played by Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Housley with both the Flames and the original Jets. In two stints in Calgary, Housley suited up 328 times, and played 232 games with Winnipeg.

20,000 – Gallons of water needed to create a two-inch ice surface at Mosaic Stadium.

NBC Sports presents a special Saturday night NHL doubleheader on NBCSN this week, highlighted by a rematch of last year's Stanley Cup Final, when Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O'Reilly and the defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues visit David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage heads outdoors to Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, at 10 p.m. ET, when Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets face Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames in the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

Kathryn Tappen will anchor Saturday's doubleheader coverage with Keith Jones and Anson Carter.

Kathryn Tappen will anchor Saturday’s doubleheader coverage with Keith Jones and Anson Carter.

Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk fighting stomach cancer

Getty Images
Oct 26, 2019, 9:31 AM EDT
BARRIE, Ontario (AP) — Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk is fighting stomach cancer.

The 56-year-old former Winnipeg Jets star is getting chemotherapy treatment after taking a leave of absence as coach of the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League in September.

”The chemo has hit me pretty hard,” Hawerchuk told NHL.com. ”I do it one week and it breaks the body down and then the next week I take a break and build my body up so I can do it again. I have to do that for two months. I really struggle to eat and have a feeding tube, but the last few days I’ve been able to eat a little bit, too. You’ve got to keep your nutrition up.

”For some reason the Lord put me in this kind of fight and I’m ready to fight it. I want to live to tell the story.”

Hawerchuk has coached Barrie since the 2010-11 season. He had 518 goals and 891 assists in 1,888 regular-season games with Winnipeg, Buffalo, St. Louis and Philadelphia. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

NHL on NBCSN: Bruins remain ‘hungry’ for another Stanley Cup run

By Sean LeahyOct 26, 2019, 9:15 AM EDT
NBCSN's coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Saturday's Stanley Cup Final rematch between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins.

Family played a big part in helping Tuukka Rask and Torey Krug get over their Game 7 defeat to the Blues in last season’s Stanley Cup Final. Coming so close to the Bruins’ ultimate goal but falling short was difficult to accept, but getting away from the rink and back to their loved ones helped soften the blow.

“It’s such a long and intense run,” Rask told NBC Sports. “You play every other day for pretty much two-and-a-half months and then all of a sudden you just hit a wall and it’s over. Unfortunately for us we lost and that’s the way it ended. Personally, it didn’t take too long to get over. Obviously, you have family at home and other things to think about when you get home, but you just realize that it’s sports and it’s a game. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and that’s that.

“But then again, I don’t think you ever get over that. You’re going to have flashbacks of the games and what went wrong and what went right, but you just have to deal with it and move on.”

For Krug, he had different kind of life moment take place in the days following that loss. Five days after the series ended, Krug’s wife Melanie gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Saylor Harper. But while the new family addition helped shift his focus as a player and a person, the sting from the missed opportunity remains.

“I don’t think it’s something you’ll ever get over,” said Krug. “I think it’s something you just have to live with and understand. I was part of the team that lost in ’13 to Chicago, but I never had a chance to actually clinch and win a Stanley Cup like we did [last season] in our own building. This one’s right up there as one of the hardest things you go through as an athlete. You’ve got to find a way to live with it and use it as motivation. You’ll never get the chance to go back and replay that game, so you’ve got to do something in the meantime to prove that you can go back and do it again.”

Four months after they last met, the Bruins and Blues will be back at TD Garden Saturday night for a Stanley Cup Final rematch. Boston is off to a good start with a 6-1-2 record, while the defending champions have come out of the gate at 5-2-3.

A win Saturday night won’t reverse the outcome from June, but it can provide an early season boost for a team that is experiencing no hangover from a long 2018-19 season.

“People always assume when you go through that and you play them the next year, ‘Are you going to get your revenge?’ Well, if we beat them we’re not getting a Stanley Cup back, so that’s forever theirs,” Krug said. “That’s unfortunate for us, but I think anytime you go through a series of that magnitude there’s going to be some rivalries that are renewed and you hate playing against certain players and that is just how it is. I’m sure it will be more of an intense game; There’s times even when we play Chicago today and from 2013 that Finals series, that are a little more intense than normal. It’ll pick up and that rivalry will be fun to be part of.”

Like the Blues, the 2019-20 Bruins roster doesn’t feature a whole lot of new faces. It’s a group that possesses a strong core, a handful of players with Cup rings, and some who were on their last two Cup Final teams that fell short. They remain hungry for another title run while their window remains open and the tough losses they’ve experienced can be galvanizing.

“I think in order to win you have to go through some really gut wrenching times,” said Krug. “A loss like that is pretty much as close as you can get to that. We have a great core group, we have great young players that are excited and want to be part of the team and want to be part of that core moving forward, guys that are never satisfied between winning awards and going to the Cup Finals, winning a Cup in 2011, those guys continue to remain hungry.

“That’s going to drive our bus and drive our team. We’ll get back there because we have a great goaltender and we have a great group moving forward, and we’re all hungry.”

Mike Emrick, Mike Milbury and Brian Boucher will call Blues-Bruins from TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Kathryn Tappen will anchor Saturday's doubleheader coverage with Keith Jones and Anson Carter.

After Bruins-Blues, coverage heads outdoors to Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, at 10 p.m. ET, when Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets face Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames in the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

The Buzzer: Kuznetsov, Kempny lead improbable comeback for Capitals

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 26, 2019, 1:36 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Michal Kempny, Washington Capitals. With 10 seconds to play in the second period on Friday night the Washington Capitals trailed the Vancouver Canucks 5-1. They did not get a single point all night from Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, or John Carlson. And they still won, 6-5. They won thanks to a pair of two-goal efforts from forward Evgeny Kuznetsov and defender Michal Kempny to erase that four-goal deficit and send the game to overtime. Kuznetsov’s second goal came just before the buzzer in the second period to bring the Capitals to within three, setting the stage for their huge third period comeback that featured both goals from Kempny. Because of that they get to share first star honors for the night.

2. Linus Ullmark, Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have only lost two games all season and they followed up both of them with a shutout win. On Friday it was Ullmark stealing the show as he stopped all 41 shots he faced in a 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings, handing them their seventh consecutive defeat. It is Ullmark’s first shutout of the season and already the third for the Sabres as a team (Carter Hutton already has two shutouts). You can read more about the Sabres’ win here.

3. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes continued their strong start with an impressive come-from-behind win on the road in New Jersey, erasing an early 2-0 deficit. There were a lot of stars for the Coyotes in this one, but their best player was probably star defender Oliver Ekman-Larsson with his second goal of the season, an assist, and some spectacular defensive plays to help secure the win. The Coyotes are now 6-3-1 through their first 10 games.

Other notable performances from Friday

  • Nick Leddy had a huge night for the Islanders, scoring two goals — including one on a penalty shot — to lead the Islanders to their sixth win in a row, so far the longest winning streak in the NHL this season. He thought he had a hat trick for a while until his third goal was taken away on a scoring chances and awarded to forward Matt Martin. Read all about the game here.
  • The Devils wasted a great performance from No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes. Hughes had three points (one goal, two assists) in what would become yet another blown multi-goal lead for a team that has already had entirely too many of them this season.
  • Nathan MacKinnon extended his points streak to 10 games as the Colorado Avalanche crushed the Vegas Golden Knights. Read more about the game here.
  • Patrick Marleau received a nice welcome back in Toronto on Friday night, but once the game began it was all Maple Leafs as they picked up a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Highlights of the Night

Coyotes forward Michael Grabner is FAST and it helps him create a ton of chances on the penalty kill. Here he is scoring yet another shorthanded goal.

The first of what will probably be many goals for Avalanche defender Cale Makar.

They may have let a four-goal lead slip away, but the Canucks made a lot of highlights on Friday night. This is one of the better ones as Tim Schaller scores by batting the puck out of mid-air.

Blooper of the Night

Do not anger New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss!

 

Factoids

  • The Capitals’ win on Friday was the fifth time in franchise history they have won a game after trailing by four goals. It is the first time they have done it since the 2008 season. [NHL PR]
  • Nick Leddy’s penalty shot goal on Friday was the first time an Islanders defender has ever scored on a penalty shot in franchise history. [NHL PR]
  • Grabner’s shorthanded goal for the Coyotes was the 22nd of his career, the second-most among active players. He trails only Brad Marchand (26 goals) of the Boston Bruins. [NHL PR]

Scores

Colorado Avalanche 6, Vegas Golden Knights 1
Toronto Maple Leafs 4, San Jose Sharks 1
Arizona Coyotes 5, New Jersey Devils 3
New York Islanders 4, Ottawa Senators 2
Buffalo Sabres 2, Detroit Red Wings 0
Washington Capitals 6, Vancouver Canucks 5 (SO)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Islanders’ winning streak reaches 6 with game that had everything

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 25, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT
Thanks to their 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night the New York Islanders are now the owners of the NHL’s longest winning streak this season, extending their current streak to six games.

That winning streak matches their longest winning streak from the 2018-19 season. They will try to make it seven consecutive games on Sunday at home against the Philadelphia Flyers. Six of their next seven games take place on home ice.

But back to Friday’s game for a second because this one had a little bit of everything, including…

Nick Leddy had a hat trick — until he didn’t

For about 20 minutes it appeared as if Leddy had recorded a natural hat trick by scoring three consecutive goals, which would have made him the first Islanders defender to record a hat trick since Denis Potvin. That moment in history would be short-lived, however, as a scoring change later took away his third goal and awarded it to forward Matt Martin. Tough break, but still a big night for one of the Islanders’ top defenders. Especially since…

Leddy still made Islanders history

And he did so thanks to his second goal which he scored on a penalty shot.

That is a big moment for the Islanders because it marked the first time in Islanders’ franchise history that a defender scored on a penalty shot. Here is a look at the play.

Entering play on Friday Leddy had scored just five goals in his past 98 games dating back to the start of the 2018-19 season (including playoffs). He scored two in five minutes of game-time on Friday, then nearly added a third.

One of the Tkachuk brothers was making people mad again

Usually it is Matthew causing trouble out in Calgary, but on this night it was Brady getting into it with Islanders forward Casey Cizikas.

Do not mess with Thomas Greiss

He was excellent in the Islanders’ net by stopping 30 of 32 shots he faced. The only Senator that seemed to give him an issue was forward Tyler Ennis, who not only scored both of the Senators’ goals, but also started a little bit of a melee late in the game when he poked his stick into Greiss’ glove, infuriating the Islanders goalie.

After starting the season 1-3 the Islanders have been on a roll to climb back toward the top of the Metropolitan Division to not only keep pace with the Washington Capitals, but also try to show their success a year ago was not a fluke.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.