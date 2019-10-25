PHT Morning Skate: Provorov bouncing back; Toews is struggling

Barkov already had two assists through the first two periods of the Flames’ eventual 6-5 shootout win over Barkov’s Panthers, yet things didn’t really get rowdy until the third. Florida and Calgary only combined for a modest 17 shots on goal in the third, yet each team scored three goals. Barkov ended up collecting assists on four of Florida’s five goals.
The Selke-level center has been one heck of a distributor so far this season, and especially lately. He’s now at 12 points in 10 games, with all of them being assists. Barkov also has six assists in his past two games, and nine in his last five.
It was a treat to watch Barkov’s line go up against another Matthew Tkachuk‘s puck-hogging group, and Tkachuk was almost as good (two goals, plus a shootout goal) as Calgary ended up squeaking by with the win.
Look, it seems wrong to choose just one of the two. Thursday’s Oilers – Capitals game was hyped up, and with good reason, yet hockey is a random-enough sport that you don’t always know if the stars will align for the stars (sometimes Dallas Stars) to actually produce fireworks to justify such hype.
Well, this one did.
McDavid, Draisaitl, and Alex Ovechkin all filled up the highlight reel, as you can see in the highlights section.
Draisaitl scored two goals and one assist, with his OT game-winner being one heck of an effort. Draisaitl essentially went the distance of the ice after a missed Ovechkin shot, then gave the puck up to McDavid deep in Washington’s zone, only for McDavid to calmly send the puck back to Draisaitl for an unstoppable one-timer.
McDavid finished with a goal and two assists, and was creating plenty of havoc with his great moves. Heck, he even went 16-9 on faceoffs.
Ovechkin was strong too (two goals, very close to a hat trick on nine SOG), yet Edmonton got the OT win.
The 28-year-old has been a little feast-or-famine lately. In three of his last five games, Kane was held without a point. When he’s produced, he’s been explosive. Kane scored a hat trick and an assist against Carolina on Oct. 16, and was integral to San Jose’s win against Montreal on Thursday, generating two power-play goals plus an even-strength assist.
If people needed a reminder that the Sharks missed Kane during his three-game suspension beyond San Jose’s sluggish start to the 2019-20 season, consider that Kane now has nine points (six goals, three assists) in seven games.
Highlights of the Night
For a great single play, you could do worse than Artemi Panarin stealing a puck from Rasmus Dahlin before scoring a beautiful goal. That clip, and more on the Rangers beating Buffalo, can be taken in here.
The Ovechkin/Capitals vs. McDavid/Draisaitl/Oilers duel was fun enough that you should treat yourself to full highlights. If you want, McDavid and Draisaitl combining for the OT-winner is thrilling enough, and that sequence kicks in around the 8:13 or so mark. But some of Ovechkin’s and McDavid’s near-misses are almost as scintillating:
(Also, Dmitry Orlov‘s own-goal can supplement as the blooper of the night.)
An interesting moment
With a 26-save shutout, Pekka Rinne ranks as a strong honorary mention for a spot in the top three stars. He also did this:
John Carlson grabbed an assist to push his league-leading point total to 21 (and stay one ahead of McDavid, who now has 20). Carlson’s point streak is at nine games — his only pointless game of the season came on Oct. 5 — so NHL PR notes that he needs to extend his current streak by one game to tie the Capitals’ record for defensemen.
The good news for the Blues (beating the Kings) and the Predators (taming the Wild) on Thursday is that they won their games. The bad news is that those wins could end up being costly.
In the Blues’ case, Vladimir Tarasenko suffered an upper-body injury during the first period of that 5-2 win against Los Angeles and did not return. It’s possible that Tarasenko was injured during a seemingly innocuous moment, and there is some concern that his upper-body injury might be shoulder-related. Tarasenko suffered a separated shoulder during the Blues’ Stanley Cup run, and had undergone shoulder surgery during the 2018 offseason.
Matt Duchene‘s last shiftcame late in the second period of the Predators’ eventual 4-0 win against Minnesota. While there was some hypothesizing about when Tarasenko might have gotten hurt, it wasn’t clear when Duchene might have suffered whatever his lower-body injury might be.
Both are off to strong starts
Tarasenko didn’t score a point during just 4:37 of ice time on Thursday, yet he sits at a point per game with 10 in 10. The 27-year-old winger saw a five-game point streak (three goals, five assists for eight points) end here.
The Blues have been wobbly at times to start 2019-20, but this improves their record to 5-2-3. Things could be bumpy if Tarasenko even just misses a bit of time, as St. Louis plays its next two games and six of their next eight on the road.
Duchene was limited to 9:37 ice time and failed to score a point as well on Thursday, but is also off to a generally robust start, as this leaves him with 11 points in his first 10 games as a member of the Predators.
The 6-3-1 Predators are already dealing with an injury to star winger Filip Forsberg, so while the volume of injuries isn’t high for Nashville right now, the quality of players could be significant.
The hope for both teams is that these are merely minor ailments, but both teams have to be holding their breath.
While Rasmus Dahlin is wet-behind-the-ears as a 19-year-old NHL sophomore, it still felt like a rare moment to see Panarin snag a puck from him and score an absolute beauty, with Carter Hutton‘s pokecheck attempt being rendered feeble. (You can watch that sweet play in the video above this post’s headline.)
When you consider the final score being 6-2 in the Rangers’ favor, you’d think that Panarin carried over that fabulous individual effort into a dominant night. He certainly was useful, finishing Thursday with a +4 rating, but the Rangers won thanks to a group effort.
Again, this was big for the Rangers, and maybe a learning opportunity for the surging Sabres. New York won for the first time since beginning the season with two victories, ending a five-game losing streak to end the night with a 3-4-1 record. The Sabres suffered just their third loss (and only their second in regulation), putting a three-game winning streak to an end, and slipping to 8-2-1 in 2019-20.
That said, the Rangers could be pretty dangerous if Zibanejad and Panarin can both carry their own dangerous lines, particularly if Strome and other depth guys can pitch in often enough.
This marked Kakko’s eighth game. Should the Rangers at least consider not burning a year off of his entry-level contract? There are greater sins than not yet being ready for Broadway production at 18, particularly when you remember that Kakko is likely still adjusting to North American ice and the culture shock of going from Finland to New York City.
The Sabres had the edge in puck possession and shots on goal (33-24), but the Rangers managed an 8-5 edge in high-danger chances at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. You can see the concentration of goals in the hard-to-reach places in front of Buffalo’s net in this Heat Map:
The Rangers face a serious challenge in living up to a splashy season of offseason moves. It remains to be seen if they can pull that off, but chances are, they will be very entertaining on a lot of nights. For the Sabres, it’s crucial to shake this one off.
But it is the Ovechkin-Draisaitl aspect of this that makes it such a rare matchup.
The two players finished last season as the top-two goal-scorers in the league, each topping the 50-goal mark. Ovechkin scoring 50 goals was not a shock because it has been a regular occurrence for him throughout his career. For the better part of the past decade it has been almost unheard of for anyone else in the league to top that mark. Only 15 different players have done it over the past 20 years, and because of that it has been extremely rare for a pair of 50-goal scorers from the previous year to face off in a head-to-head matchup.
Thursday’s game in Edmonton will be the first time it has happened since the 2012-13 season when Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin (50 goals during the 2011-12 season) faced Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos (61 goals during the 2011-12 season).
Before that you have to go back to the 2010-11 season when there were three players (Ovechkin, Stamkos, and Sidney Crosby) all coming off of 50-goal seasons the year before. Crosby and Ovechkin faced each other twice that year head-to-head, while Crosby and Stamkos faced off three times. Ovechkin and Stamkos played each other six times.
And those are the only instances over the past 12 years.
Given the way they have produced so far both Ovechkin and Draisaitl are scoring goals at a pace that could help them once again challenge the 50-goal mark. With seven goals in his first 11 games Ovechkin is on a 52-goal pace, while Draisaitl is currently on a 49-goal pace. There was always a chance he could regress a bit because he had such an insanely high shooting percentage a year ago, but his 17.1 mark so far this season is fairly close to his normal career average. He and McDavid help form one of the best top-lines in the league and should be a force for the Oilers all year, providing some hope the team will be able to maintain its fast start.