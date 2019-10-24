PHT Morning Skate: Perry on facing Ducks; Kakko’s frustrations

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Corey Perry on facing his old mates Thursday night: “It’s going to be exciting to see everybody. There’s a lot of good memories. A lot of good hockey people with that organization. You are going to have lifelong friends forever when you are there that long. We still keep in contact with certain people.” [NHL.com]
• How Ralph Krueger has helped turn around the 2019-20 Sabres. [ESPN]
• Will the Sabres fade away as they did last season? [The Hockey News]
• The Senators have recalled Logan Brown, reuniting him with childhood friend Brady Tkachuk. [TSN]
• Artem Anisimov (two weeks) and Colin White (3-5 weeks) will miss some time for the Senators with injury. [Silver Seven Sens]
• Kaapo Kakko was on the first line at Wednesday’s practice as he looks to change his fortunes with the Rangers. [NY Post]
• Luca Sbisa has been claimed on waivers by the Jets. [CP via Winnipeg Free Press]
• Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson cleared waivers. What now for him? [Free Press]
• With the Heritage Classic this Saturday (10 p.m. ET; NBCSN), a look at the best jerseys from the Canadian outdoor game’s history. [Hockey by Design]
• Cracks are starting to show in the Oilers’ good start. [Sportsnet]
• Interesting read on sleep science and the Blue Jackets. [Blue Jackets]
