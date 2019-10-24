Our Line Starts podcast: Sabres scorching start; turmoil in Toronto

Kathryn Tappen, Mike Milbury, and Keith Jones analyze the Sabres’ hot start, discuss whether this is finally the year John Carlson wins a Norris Trophy, and break down why the Maple Leafs have been slow out of the gate. Plus, Kathryn remembers when Mike walked off the set during a show and asks for his side of the story. Pierre McGuire sits down with Devils GM Ray Shero, who talks about how a vending machine played a key role in the P.K. Subban trade this summer. Mike and Keith also tell their best stories about morning skates gone wrong.
0:00-1:15 Intros
1:15-3:00 Mike walks off the set during a show
3:30-7:20 Buffalo’s hot start
12:35-15:50 John Carlson leading the way for Washington
15:50-22:30 Are the Maple Leafs in trouble?
22:30-46:15 Pierre McGuire interviews Devils GM Ray Shero
46:20-49:30 Is New Jersey a playoff team?
49:30-End Mike and Keith tell their best morning skate stories
Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ growing roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The new weekly podcast, which will publish Wednesdays, will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.
Where you can listen:
Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports/our-line-starts
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ
NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports