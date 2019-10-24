More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Marleau and others missed camp but haven’t missed a beat

Associated PressOct 24, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Peter DeBoer should have known better.

He heard the stories of how Patrick Marleau and longtime Sharks teammate Joe Thornton trained in the offseason well before he got to San Jose. Still, he was amazed at how the 40-year-old Marleau jumped back on to the ice after no training camp and scored twice in his first game.

”I know what an athlete he is and how great of shape he keeps himself in,” DeBoer said. ”It still is an amazing feat.”

Marleau is one of a handful of NHL players who missed camp and exhibition games but haven’t missed a beat early in the season. Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine, Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point and Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen were restricted free agents who didn’t sign until late September and they are also off to hot starts.

Laine has 12 points in 10 games for the Jets, and Point is a point-a-game guy in his first five games this season with the Lightning. Rantanen was tied with Avalanche linemate Nathan MacKinnon for the team lead with 12 points in nine games, a big reason Colorado won seven of its first nine. Rantanen left Monday’s game against St. Louis with a lower-body injury.

Rantanen practiced with a team in his native Finland in the weeks before signing a $55.5 million, six-year contract with Colorado. That intensity of training gave coach Jared Bednar confidence to hand Rantanen big minutes right away.

”(Getting) a couple weeks with a team and skating and do practices drills and 5-on-5 drills, I think that kept him sharp and he was able to come back in and pick up right where he left off,” Bednar said.

Laine followed a similar path, skating with a Swiss team to stay in shape before negotiations culminated with a $13.5 million, two-year contract. The Finn has nine assists to go along with three goals as he rounds out his offensive game.

Rantanen has five goals and seven assists and looked like his old self before the scary injury in St. Louis.

Things clicked right away for Marleau, who after two seasons in Toronto returned to the place he played his first 19 years in the NHL. He has three points in four games, and the Sharks are 3-1 since Marleau came back.

”I’m focusing on trying to get up to speed and help my teammates out, help my linemates out as much as possible,” Marleau said. ”I got off to a good start, got a good couple wins. There’s still a lot of room for improvement.”

The Sharks needed a boost after a handful of injuries compounded the problem of rushing young players into big roles. Marleau isn’t in his prime, but he is a familiar face and a skilled forward who knows DeBoer’s system.

”It allowed you to plug a guy in in your top six that the players in your top six are happy to play with,” DeBoer said. ”Good players want to play with good players, and good players want to play with guys that they know they can rely on and trust and understand where they’re supposed to be on the ice at what time of the game. It’s made a big difference.”

Marleau still isn’t sure he’s in a regular-season rhythm yet, but it’s no accident he was able to make a difference right away. Despite not having a contract after being traded from Toronto to Carolina and bought out, Marleau skated at the Sharks’ practice facility and a rink in San Mateo, California, and worked with Sharks strength coach Mike Potenza in case a team came calling for his services.

If Marleau plays in 77 games this season, he will pass Jaromir Jagr for the most in league history.

Unlike Laine, Point and Rantanen, who were going to sign eventually, Marleau had no way of knowing if his career was over, making the strong start to his 22nd season all the more impressive.

”It was a battle, for sure,” Marleau said. ”I haven’t missed a training camp in I don’t know how long. It was uncharted territory for myself, so I have to thank my family, my wife and kids for putting up with me. There’s a lot of highs and lows. Going through that, you’re just trying to focus on what I can control and one of the things I could do was work out and stay in shape and just mentally try and be ready for when that call does come.”

As the Sharks try again for their first Stanley Cup championship, DeBoer isn’t easing Marleau in and expects the veteran forward to be a substantial piece for San Jose yet again.

”He’s got a great brain for the game, he’s right on top of things,” DeBoer said. ”I think the expectation is he comes in and what he told me is he’s going to give us whatever he’s got in whatever role we give him. Early that’s been a pretty big role. I don’t see that probably changing.”

Ron Francis diving right in as NHL GM in Seattle

Associated PressOct 24, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
SEATTLE — Now that he is a couple months into the job, Ron Francis has gained a little more appreciation for the task he signed up for.

The easy decision for the 56-year-old Hockey Hall of Famer would have been to take a consulting or scouting gig, keep his family settled in North Carolina and avoided the kind of challenge that may eventually define his post-playing career.

”It’s not every day you get to build something from scratch, especially in professional sports,” said Francis, the general manager of Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise. ”You’ve got a blank canvas, you have the opportunity to build it, create your own culture how you want things to run.”

Francis is in the infancy of his tenure as Seattle’s GM. He was hired in July, more than two years before Seattle will play its first NHL game. For now, Seattle’s hockey brain trust consists primarily of three people: Francis, assistant general manager Ricky Olczyk and director of hockey administration Alexandra Mandrycky. Time is the greatest commodity they have, 24 months before the yet-to-be-named franchise takes the ice for a game that counts. They know that time will disappear rapidly.

”I think for us the biggest thing is not jumping into any sort of rash decisions,” Francis said. ”We have some time, let’s make sure we look at it from all the angles and make sure we’re thorough in our approach as we build things out.”

It was a calculated move by Seattle to put together its front office so far ahead of ever playing a game. Long before a team nickname, a naming rights deal for its arena or even a coach is considered, Seattle’s ownership decided it wanted its hockey operations staff to be the first significant moves. They wanted Francis, Olczyk and Mandrycky to have as much time as needed to put together Seattle’s first roster.

That means a significant amount of time for all three at this point is gathering information. They’re building a database from scratch. Mandrycky is responsible for developing the analytics Seattle will use in its evaluations. Olczyk handles contracts and the salary cap, and will be responsible for monitoring all the player movement that is likely to take place over the next 18 months and will eventually create the player pool Seattle will pick from.

Francis is watching over it all, building out the infrastructure of the front office while also putting together who will run Seattle’s AHL franchise in Palm Springs. Francis finalized his pro scouting staff last month – including the hiring of Cammi Granato as only female pro scout currently in the league – and his schedule for the upcoming season will take him all over North America and to Europe.

”There are some surprising parts of him,” team President and CEO Tod Leiweke said. ”He’s very much an innovator, fully embracing technology. We were the first team to hire a woman to lead our analytics and he and Alex have just built this solid partnership. His recruitment and hiring or Cammi Granato; he might not have known it but he is a Seattle guy. He fits in so well with what we’re trying to do here.”

There are obstacles to overcome. While other teams have their own databases and scouting reports to draw from, Seattle is starting from scratch. The upside is being able to put it together in a system and format that fits exactly what works for Mandrycky and Francis.

”It’s nice from that perspective but then you start thinking about everything that has to be done and it’s a little bit daunting,” Mandrycky said. ”But that’s why we’re looking to hire a really good team to build that together.”

And again, there is time. Seattle is still 20 months from the expansion draft.

”What’s the most precious commodity we have right now? Time,’ Olczyk said. ”Take advantage of it.”

POWER PLAY ONLY

Enjoyable as it might be to hold an NHL record just 15 games into his professional career, Sabres forward Victor Olofsson would prefer not to be typecast as a power-play specialist.

”It’s a little mixed emotions,” said Olofsson, who is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to finally score in an even-strength situation.

The 24-year-old Swede extended the league record last week in becoming the first player to score his first eight career goals on the power play. Olofsson is now two ahead of the previous mark shared by three players.

Olofsson and Edmonton’s James Neal are tied for the NHL lead with six power-play goals, and he’s part of a Sabres power-play unit that leads the league with 11 goals through Monday.

Olofsson would like to see his production translate into 5-on-5 situations, considering he’s playing on Buffalo’s top line alongside captain Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart.

”Sometimes you get put in tough spots out there even on the power play and you have to solve different situations and I think I kind of learned a lot from that,” Olofsson said. ”And I can take that into my 5-on-5 game as well.”

REACHING 1,500

Patrick Marleau is in line to play his 1,500th game with San Jose on Friday when the Sharks face his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

”It’s kind of weird how things happen,” Marleau said, as the Sharks prepared to open a five-game road trip at Buffalo on Tuesday.

Marleau spent his first 19 seasons with the Sharks, before signing with Toronto in 2017. He spent two years with the Maple Leafs before being a salary-cap castoff in June, when Toronto traded him to Carolina.

He was the odd man out in the Leafs’ bid to re-sign restricted free agent Mitchell Marner, one of the players Marleau helped mentor.

”Yeah, no better person to do it for,” Marleau said with a laugh, noting he bears no hard feelings for the Maple Leafs.

The Hurricanes bought out the final year of his contract and the 40-year-old signed with San Jose on Oct. 9.

Yes, let’s get alumni involved in the NHL Skills Competition

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 24, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Recently, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the NHL was looking into making some changes to the NHL Skills Competition for the 2020 All-Star Weekend this January in St. Louis. Some events — looking at you, updated Puck Control Relay — have resulted in not exactly making players look all that great. (Who wants to try and flip the puck through small holes on a handful of lit up gates?)

One of those tweaks to the event that is being considered, per Friedman, is incorporating alumni, especially with a large number of ex-Blues still living in the St. Louis area. Last year, women’s players Renata Fast, Rebecca Johnston, Kendall Coyne Schofield, and Brianna Decker demonstrated each event before the NHL players took part. Coyne Schofield ended up stealing the show when she filled in for Nathan MacKinnon during the Fastest Skater competition. Having women’s players involved for the 2020 event seems like an obvious move after last year’s success. Working in alumni would spice it up even more, though it’s unclear yet how they would be involved, whether as full participants or team captains.

A 53-year-old Al Iafrate, skullet and all, firing pucks using one of his old KOHO wooden sticks? Al MacInnis launching lasers? Sign me up.

Scott Niedermayer, Mike Gartner, Peter Bondra, and Sergei Fedorov repping one of the four divisional teams as part of Fastest Skater? Let’s go.

Chris Osgood, Blues alum Martin Brodeur, and Ron Hextall in some sort of goalie shooting challenge? Come on, now!

They may be a step slower and their slappers may have dropped a few mph’s, but it’s All-Star Weekend! The entire purpose is for the players to have fun and to entertain the fans. It’s a light-hearted couple of days where the stresses of the regular season are put on hold.

The Skills Competition has always been the highlight of All-Star Weekend, and some events take the crowd out of it as we wait for the Fastest Skater and Hardest Shot competitions. Why keep that lull in the night when there could be consistent excitement?

While we’re at it, let’s get the NHL and NHLPA on board with opening up these events to non-All-Stars as well, as I wrote before the 2018 Game. There’s no reason we shouldn’t have Shea Weber and Zdeno Chara in the Hardest Shot competition every year until they retire, no matter if they’re worthy of an All-Star spot. Make it happen.

NBC will present coverage of the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., home of the Blues, on Jan. 24-25, highlighted by live coverage of the All-Star Game on Saturday, Jan. 25, in primetime on NBC.

————

PHT Morning Skate: Perry on facing Ducks; Kakko’s frustrations

By Sean LeahyOct 24, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Corey Perry on facing his old mates Thursday night: “It’s going to be exciting to see everybody. There’s a lot of good memories. A lot of good hockey people with that organization. You are going to have lifelong friends forever when you are there that long. We still keep in contact with certain people.” [NHL.com]

• How Ralph Krueger has helped turn around the 2019-20 Sabres. [ESPN]

• Will the Sabres fade away as they did last season? [The Hockey News]

• The Senators have recalled Logan Brown, reuniting him with childhood friend Brady Tkachuk. [TSN]

Artem Anisimov (two weeks) and Colin White (3-5 weeks) will miss some time for the Senators with injury. [Silver Seven Sens]

Kaapo Kakko was on the first line at Wednesday’s practice as he looks to change his fortunes with the Rangers. [NY Post]

• Luca Sbisa has been claimed on waivers by the Jets. [CP via Winnipeg Free Press]

• Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson cleared waivers. What now for him? [Free Press]

• With the Heritage Classic this Saturday (10 p.m. ET; NBCSN), a look at the best jerseys from the Canadian outdoor game’s history. [Hockey by Design]

• Cracks are starting to show in the Oilers’ good start. [Sportsnet]

• Interesting read on sleep science and the Blue Jackets. [Blue Jackets]

————

Our Line Starts podcast: Sabres scorching start; turmoil in Toronto

By Sean LeahyOct 24, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Kathryn Tappen, Mike Milbury, and Keith Jones analyze the Sabres’ hot start, discuss whether this is finally the year John Carlson wins a Norris Trophy, and break down why the Maple Leafs have been slow out of the gate. Plus, Kathryn remembers when Mike walked off the set during a show and asks for his side of the story. Pierre McGuire sits down with Devils GM Ray Shero, who talks about how a vending machine played a key role in the P.K. Subban trade this summer. Mike and Keith also tell their best stories about morning skates gone wrong.

0:00-1:15 Intros
1:15-3:00 Mike walks off the set during a show
3:30-7:20 Buffalo’s hot start
12:35-15:50 John Carlson leading the way for Washington
15:50-22:30 Are the Maple Leafs in trouble?
22:30-46:15 Pierre McGuire interviews Devils GM Ray Shero
46:20-49:30 Is New Jersey a playoff team?
49:30-End Mike and Keith tell their best morning skate stories

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ growing roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The new weekly podcast, which will publish Wednesdays, will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

