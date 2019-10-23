Penguins vs. Lightning livestream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Pittsburgh’s first three weeks of the season have been highlighted by numerous injuries to key players. At first, the team showed no signs of slowing down with a 5-game winning streak, but after last night’s 4-2 loss at Florida, the Pens have now dropped back-to-back games (also lost 3-0 to Vegas on Saturday). Tonight Pittsburgh hopes to avoid losing its third straight.
Even in his 15th season in the NHL, Sidney Crosby has demonstrated that he is still one of the best players in the world. He has stepped up for the Pens amidst all the injuries and currently leads the team in scoring with 13 points (4G-9A) – eighth-most in the NHL entering tonight. He had one assist yesterday. He also began the season on a seven-game point streak, recording multiple points in five of the seven games.
After last year’s crushing playoff loss to the Blue Jackets, many thought this Lightning team would be hungrier than ever before. But so far Tampa has been extremely inconsistent; the Bolts have won back to back games just once and are coming off arguably their worst performance of the season on Saturday, losing 6-2 at home to the Avalanche.
Wednesday Night Hockey will be Tampa’s ninth game of the season, but just their third at home. They’ve already completed a six-game road trip, and after their home game on Saturday against Nashville they will travel back to the New York area for three more road games (at NYR, at NJ, at NYI). But the travel doesn’t stop there as the Bolts head to Sweden for a pair of games against the Sabres.
[COVERAGE OF LIGHTNING-PENGUINS BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Amalie Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
PENGUINS
Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Dominik Simon
Dominik Kahun – Jared McCann – Patric Hornqvist
Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev
Adam Johnson – Joseph Blandisi – Sam Lafferty
John Marino – Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson – Justin Schultz
Jack Johnson – Erik Gudbranson
Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry
LIGHTNING
Steven Stamkos – Tyler Johnson – Mathieu Joseph
Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Yanni Gourde
Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Nikita Kucherov
Patrick Maroon – Cedric Paquette – Luke Witkowski
Victor Hedman – Erik Cernak
Ryan McDonagh – Kevin Shattenkirk
Braydon Coburn – Mikhail Sergachev
Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy
NBC Sports will showcase a group of Congressional Medal of Honor recipients that are being recognized by the Tampa Bay Lightning in pre-game ceremonies as part of its Wednesday Night Hockey coverage. Jeremy Roenick will interview Medal of Honor recipients during pre-game and game coverage on Wednesday night, and NHL Live will air a feature with interviews of both current Lightning players and Medal of Honor recipients.
Kathryn Tappen will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Mike Milbury and Keith Jones and NHL insider Bob McKenzie. Jeremy Roenick will report on-site from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will call Penguins-Lightning.