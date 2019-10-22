PHT Morning Skate: Hawerchuk’s cancer fight; NHLers on rules

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in August, saying he is optimistic as he battles “the fight of my life.” [TSN]
• Before Monday night’s game against Columbus, Mitch Marner paid tribute to seven-year-old Hayden Foulon, who passed away over the weekend after battling leukemia for the past six years. [Sportsnet]
• NHL players talk about the current rules they’d love to see changed: “Losing in a shootout, it’s probably the worst feeling ever. I’d rather, you know, lose it going against your opponents and fighting for it.” [Toronto Star]
• Ben Bishop‘s home was damaged turned a tornado that hit the Dallas area on Sunday. A house that Tyler Seguin is currently selling was also damaged. The Stars forward moved to a different home last November. [Dallas Morning News]
• Why the struggling Blues need to find the “buy-in” again. [Post-Dispatch]
• Trade winds may be swirling around Kyle Turris, but his play has been strong for the Predators. [Nashville Post]
• Local boy Sam Lafferty is authoring a really nice story with the Penguins. [Tribune-Review]
• Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic has a lot of “old school” in him. [Calgary Herald]
• Should the Flyers trust Alain Vigneault’s process? [NBC Sports Philadelphia]
• Paul Maurice on how the Jets want to approach shot blocking. [Jets]
• A ranking of “worst to first” jerseys for the Jets. [Hockey by Design]
• The Rangers are “struggling” to find out what’s gone wrong during their current losing streak. [NHL.com]
• Andrew MacDonald has signed a one-year deal with SC Bern of the Swiss league. [Swiss Hockey News]
• Explaining Todd McLellan’s system for the LA Kings. [Frozen Royalty]
• Colby Saganiuk making impression with U.S. Under-17 team. [NHL.com]
• Ovie the Bulldog talks friendships, snacks and what he’d do as NHL commissioner for a day. [Dog o’Day]
• Finally, what’s a number worth? A pretty good haul for the Panthers’ Frank Vatrano:
