The Buzzer: Fleury shuts out Penguins; hats off to Jost

Three Stars

1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights. The Pittsburgh Penguins did everything they could on Saturday night, and probably even had the better of the play against the Golden Knights, but Fleury stopped all 29 shots he faced — including a couple of highlight reel saves — to get the shutout against his former team. Fleury is off to a great start this season and now has a .934 save percentage in his first six starts.

2. Tyson Jost, Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche improved to 7-0-1 by rolling over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night thanks in large part to a hat trick from Jost. Expectations were sky high for the Avalanche at the start of the season and they have done nothing but justify them so far. They have the best top line in hockey, an exciting young defense, and strengthened their secondary scoring during the offseason. It is now really difficult to find a clear weakness on this team.

3. Corey Perry, Dallas Stars. Style points don’t matter for the Stars right now. They were not particularly strong on Saturday night in Philadelphia, but they still managed to snap a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win to get two points that they desperately needed. The star of the game was offseason Perry, scoring his first goal as a member of the Stars and recording two assists. How bad as the Stars offense been this season? Entering play on Saturday the Stars only had five players on the team record more than three points for the entire season (over nine games!).

Other notable performances on Saturday

Highlights of the Night

This is some vintage Anze Kopitar hockey here, turning defense into offense and scoring a slick shorthanded goal to help the Kings roll.

Look at the patience from Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck to wait for Pekka Rinne to make the first move and then beat him with a slick backhander.

Here it is again, the first NHL goal for the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, Jack Hughes. The only goal in a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Blooper of the Night

Jost ended up getting a splash of water to the face in celebration of his first NHL hat trick.

First NHL goal? @GabeLandeskog92 will get you with water. First NHL hat trick? @GabeLandeskog92 will get you with water. pic.twitter.com/nA9VAnkpjj — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) October 20, 2019

Factoids

The Vegas Golden Knights won the 100th game in franchise history on Saturday, needing just 173 games to reach it. That is the second fewest games needed to reach 100, trailing only the 165 games the original Ottawa Senators franchise needed back in 1917. [NHL PR]

Jack Hughes became the ninth player in league history to score their first NHL goal in a game against their brother. [NHL PR]

Morgan Rielly‘s overtime goal on Saturday night was the fourth of his career. Only Tomas Kaberle has more among Maple Leafs defenders in franchise history. [NHL PR]

Scores

New Jersey Devils 1, Vancouver Canucks 0

Montreal Canadiens 5, St. Louis Blues 2

Arizona Coyotes 5, Ottawa Senators 2

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Boston Bruins 3 (OT)

Colorado Avalanche 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Dallas Stars 4, Philadelphia Flyers 1

Vegas Golden Knights 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 0

New York Islanders 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (OT)

Florida Panthers 3, Nashville Predators 2 (SO)

Los Angeles Kings 4, Calgary Flames 1

Buffalo Sabres 4, San Jose Sharks 3

