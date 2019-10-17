PHT Morning Skate: Comfortable Pacioretty; Fitzgerald joins Devils’ bench

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Jordan Binnington is going old school with his new mask, which is a tribute to Curtis Joseph. [Blues]
• Max Pacioretty is feeling more comfortable in his second season with the Golden Knights and it’s showing on the ice. [NHL.com]
• The Devils have put assistant GM Tom Fitzgerald in an assistant coach role on John Hynes’ staff on a temporary basis. [Devils]
• David Pastrnak’s four-goal game is another reminder of how he’s one of the NHL’s biggest bargains. [NBC Sports Boston]
• Dallas Eakins is hoping the Ducks’ power play issues won’t spiral out of control. [OC Register]
• How Zack Kassian persevered through personal issues to thrive with the Oilers. [TSN]
• There’s little hope for the Wild to turn around an ugly start. [Yahoo]
• Why it might be time for the Canadiens to cut back on Shea Weber’s special teams ice time. [Eyes on the Prize]
• Why the Coyotes will be this season’s breakout team. [RotoWorld]
• The Blackhawks third line is doing very well against top competition. [NBC Sports Chicago]
• Ryan Callahan on post-retirement life and working at the NHL Network. [Sporting News]
• An in-depth look at the Jets’ beautiful Heritage Classic jerseys. [Hockey by Design]
• Chinese billionaire partners with L.A. Kings to bring hockey to China’s youth. [NBC News]
• A fun look at Jaromir Jagr’s time in New York and the impact he made with the Rangers. [The Hockey News]
• Finally, here’s Jagr showing off the guns:
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.