It took 127 games, but Habs’ Mete scores first NHL goal

By James O'BrienOct 17, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT
In the 127th regular-season game of his otherwise-solid NHL career, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete finally scored his first goal.

Now, it’s true that goal-scoring isn’t Mete’s main job description. You could say that’s true even compared to his regular defense partner. If someone on that pairing is going to be shooting for goals, it’s going to be Shea Weber.

Still, that’s a long time to go without your first goal, and Mete’s teammates have probably razzed him for it. Delightfully, teammates and Canadiens fans seemed absolutely elated when he scored against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

It was a lovely goal, too, with a wonderful pass from Nick Cousins.

To give you some perspective, Mete set a new record for the Canadiens. Previously, Mike Komisarek had the longest start without a goal for Montreal, going 123 games before he finally scored a goal.

Via the NHL, here’s a list of long starts without a first goal with a team:

PLAYER SEASON TEAM CAREER GP OF FIRST GOAL Date
David Hale 20082009 PHX 231 11/26/2008
Terry Murray 19801981 PHI 219 3/14/1981
Tony Twist 19941995 STL 181 1/21/1995
Matt Walker 20072008 STL 153 2/17/2008
Radoslav Suchy 20012002 PHX 152 11/17/2001
Bert Marshall 19671968 DET 139 11/30/1967
Jason Strudwick 19992000 VAN 139 2/29/2000
Josef Melichar 20032004 PIT 137 1/27/2004
Matt Bartkowski 20152016 VAN 137 10/18/2015
Eric Cairns 19992000 NYI 134 2/25/2000
Randy Hillier 19831984 BOS 133 1/17/1984
Victor Mete 20192020 MTL 127 10/17/2019
Mike Weaver 20062007 LAK 123 2/6/2007
Mike Komisarek 20052006 MTL 123 3/20/2006

Again, Mete has been a pretty nice player for Montreal, and quite a find as the 100th pick of the 2016 NHL Draft. While his underlying stats slipped in 2018-19, he’s looked good from a variety of underlying standpoints, including this RAPM chart from Evolving Hockey for 2017-18:

Despite sniping clearly not being Mete’s focus, it has to feel nice to end that drought, especially with such gusto.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

A night of ‘Finally’ for Devils in win vs. Rangers

By James O'BrienOct 17, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
It wasn’t always pretty for the New Jersey Devils against the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

The Devils’ first win of 2019-20 wasn’t a work of art. Jack Hughes‘ first NHL point wasn’t all that aesthetically pleasing, either. But the Devils will take it. And being that this came against the Rangers, the sweet will outweigh the bitter even more.

After falling behind 1-0 early, New Jersey fired off three consecutive goals to eventually secure a 5-2 win in front of a mixture of Rangers and Devils fans in Newark. The “workmanlike” nature of the victory really could be summarized by Hughes’ first point not exactly coming as you’d draw it up: an assist that deflected off of Miles Wood‘s backside, essentially.

Let’s work through some of the storylines in this one.

Breaking some droughts, but still some work to do.

Again, the Devils really needed this win, as they came into Thursday at 0-4-2 (now 1-4-2). The Rangers likely felt a little rusty, as they last played on Saturday, and have only appeared in four games, slipping to 2-2-0.

Along with finally getting that first win, and Hughes getting his first point, the Devils finally scored on the power play. New Jersey went 0-for-18 through their first six games, so Kyle Palmieri‘s power-play marker is another source of relief.

Heck, with a long-distance empty-net goal, P.K. Subban also scored his first goal with the Devils.

A pessimist would argue that an empty-net goal only counts for so much, and that Hughes’ assist wasn’t impressive, but those also mean fewer annoying questions during interviews. Like Victor Mete after scoring his first NHL goal, the Devils can just play.

But, yeah, they need to be better. Sure, they finally scored on the power play, but they only went 1-for-7 on Thursday, so they still need to find some answers.

(I hate to say it, but they really need to explore the question of whether Wayne Simmonds is still a top power-play unit guy. He’s struggled in recent years, and while the effort still seems to be there, the “finish” might not be. He has zero goals and one assist through seven games. Maybe it would be better to replace him with Nikita Gusev, who didn’t need much space to score after Artemi Panarin broke a stick on Thursday? A group including Gusev, Hughes, Subban, Palmieri, and Taylor Hall could be lethal.)

An answer in net?

It’s nice to see Cory Schneider possibly being healthy, or healthier, as his free-fall from elite to poor goalie is likely due in part to injuries. The bottom line is that Schneider might just be a backup (or worse) at this point in his career, though. Schneider’s 0-3-0 record and putrid .876 save percentage provide little hope that he’s just going to turn back the clock.

So the Devils really don’t have much of a choice: they need to see how far Mackenzie Blackwood can bring them.

The 22-year-old was off to a rocky start of his own this season, but was sharp on Thursday, stopping 29 out of 31 shots, including six SOG from a Rangers PP that went 0-for-6. After one great stop via the scary one-timer combination of Panarin and Mika Zibanejad, Subban gave Blackwood a tap on the head in appreciation. Rightfully so, I’d say.

Last season, Blackwood generated a .918 save percentage over 23 games (21 of which were starts). That’s not a huge sample size, but being that he was a second-rounder (42nd overall in 2015) and Schneider looks shaky-at-best, the Devils have every incentive to send him out there and see if he can give them at least league-average goaltending.

No.1 vs. No. 2 isn’t there yet

There are moments where it’s already captivating to watch Hughes, right down to nerding out when he does some simple-but-impressive skating, such as using his edges or accelerating with impressive speed.

But if we want Hughes vs. Kaapo Kakko to become a rivalry worth watching, we will have to lean on stronger sequels.

Both the Rangers and Devils seem like works in progress, yet with all of the talent they’ve added, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more fireworks in future meetings.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Taylor Hall’s hit on Rangers’ Fox

By James O'BrienOct 17, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT
There are a lot of new faces for the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils during Thursday’s game on NBCSN (stream here), but you can still expect some of the vitriol from these divisional rivals.

The second period featured a somewhat controversial moment, as Taylor Hall was whistled for a two-minute interference penalty after a hard hit on Rangers defenseman Adam Fox. Fox left the ice for some time — perhaps only to go through concussion protocol, maybe if there’s some lingering issues — while Hall received just a minor penalty.

Well, the “just” part is a matter of opinion. During an interview on the bench with NBCSN’s Pierre McGuire, Rangers head coach David Quinn said that he believes that Hall should have received a five-minute major for the hit.

You can watch replays of that hit in the video above the post’s headline and decide for yourself: is Quinn right, or was a minor penalty the right call? Or should there have been no penalty at all?

Either way, the Devils lead the Rangers 3-1 heading into the third period.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Devils host Rangers on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 17, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After both teams missed the playoffs last season (first time that’s happened since 1976-77), the Devils and Rangers scored big in the Draft Lottery by winning the 1st and 2nd picks, respectively, following their regular-season finish as bottom-dwellers of the Metro Division. New Jersey selected the consensus top prospect Jack Hughes, a Florida native whose brother was selected seventh overall by Vancouver in the 2018 Draft, while New York went with Finnish-born Kaapo Kakko.

The Rangers opened the season with wins in their first two games before falling to Edmonton on Saturday, 4-1. New York plays a back-to-back with a game at Washington on Friday night. New Jersey has started the season winless through six games, having been outscored 27-13 (not including shootout goals). The Devils are the 11th team in the last 12 seasons to go winless through its first six games. Only one of those clubs made the playoffs.

Against Florida on Monday, New Jersey blew a three-goal lead midway through the game and lost 6-4. The Devils are the only team in the NHL without a win. Along with Monday’s meltdown, the Devils also lost a 4-0 lead in their season-opening shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Chants of “Fire Hynes” echoed through the arena during the loss to the Panthers.

The biggest question mark standing in the way of the Rangers rebuilding plan is 37-year-old Henrik Lundqvist. He has already cemented himself as one of the greatest Rangers ever. But there remains some question as to whether he will be their goaltender if/when the time comes to compete for a Cup once again. He is still their guy for now, but he will have to bounce back from a disappointing season.

[COVERAGE OF DEVILS-RANGERS BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
WHERE: Prudential Center
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Devils-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

DEVILS
Taylor Hall – Jack Hughes – Kyle Palmieri
Blake ColemanTravis ZajacWayne Simmonds
Nikita GusevPavel ZachaJesper Bratt
Miles WoodKevin RooneyJohn Hayden

Damon SeversonP.K. Subban
Will ButcherSami Vatanen
Mirco Mueller – Matt Tennyson

Starting goalie: Mackenzie Blackwood

RANGERS
Artemi PanarinMika ZibanejadPavel Buchnevich
Chris KreiderBrett Howden – Kaapo Kakko
Brendan SmithRyan StromeJesper Fast
Brendan LemieuxLias AnderssonGreg McKegg

Brady SkjeiTony DeAngelo
Libor HajekJacob Trouba
Marc StaalAdam Fox

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev

Kathryn Tappen will host NHL Live on Thursday with analysts Patrick Sharp and Keith Jones. Kenny Albert, Mike Milbury and Pierre McGuire will have the call from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Stunning Numbers: Connor McDavid edition

By Adam GretzOct 17, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
Throughout the 2019-20 NHL season will take an occasional look at some stunning numbers around the NHL. Today we look at Connor McDavid‘s incredible start for the Edmonton Oilers. 

Connor McDavid single handedly destroyed the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night, tallying five points in the Oilers’ 6-3 win to continue their surprising start, improving their record to 6-1-0.

It is one of the best starts in franchise history and, to the surprise of exactly no one, is being almost completely driven by the team’s two-headed monster of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Both players are great, but McDavid is the one we are going to focus on here because, well, he just continues to be a real life cheat code on the ice when it comes to producing offense.

Just seven games into the season he is already well on his way to a fourth consecutive 100-point season, something that only 13 players in the history of the league have done. No one has done it since 1993, and the majority of the instances came during the 1980s. McDavid, truly, is a player from another time.

With his five points on Wednesday (in only 18 minutes of ice time!) he is already up to 17 points in the Oilers’ first seven games of the season. The only player in the league within two points of him is Draisaitl as the two continue to dunk all over their opponents.

Let’s put this start into some perspective with some stunning numbers.

[Related: Another 100-point season would put McDavid in exclusive club]

• He is the first player since Mario Lemieux during the 1995-96 season to record at least 17 points in the first seven games of a season. Before that, you have to go back to Wayne Gretzky during the 1993-94 season. The only players to do it dating back to the 1979-80 season are McDavid, Lemieux, Gretzky, Bernie Nicholls (while playing alongside Gretzky), Kevin Stevens, Rob Brown (the latter two while playing next to Lemieux), Peter Stastny, Marcel Dionne, Brent Sutter, and Mike Bossy.

To add to that, just look at how this start compares to some of Gretzky’s best seasons in Edmonton…

When you are doing something in 2019 that Gretzky used to do in the 80s you are doing something truly spectacular.

• McDavid has 17 points. The Oilers have 29 goals. That means McDavid has scored or assisted on 59 percent of the team’s goals, an absurd number even for McDavid (who is usually around 50 percent for the Oilers throughout his career). He has also been on the ice for 21 of the team’s goals (72 percent!) while the Oilers have only surrendered seven (all situations). When he is NOT on the ice the Oilers have been outscored 12-8 by their opponents. The only game he did not record a point in so far this season was the Oilers’ only loss (3-1 in against Chicago on Tuesday night).

• Just for reference, here is how McDavid has started each season in his career through seven games.

2015-16: 6 points — finished with 48 points in 45 games
2016-17: 12 points — finished with 100 points in 82 games
2017-18: 8 points — finished with 108 points in 82 games
2018-19: 13 points — finished with 116 points in 78 games

• He is currently on a 199-point pace for the season, a mark that only Gretzky and Lemieux and have ever reached in NHL history. Let’s be honest, he is not going to maintain that pace over a full season, simply because this isn’t 1985 anymore and the NHL just isn’t built for those sort of numbers. But with 17 points in seven games, if he simply maintained a 1.32 point per game average over the remaining 75 games that would still put him at 116 points again. If he scored at the 1.48 pace he played at a year ago that would put him at 128 points this season. Assuming he stays healthy, somewhere in the neighborhood of 116 and 128 points seems like a realistic possibility.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.