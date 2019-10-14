The Buzzer: San Jose welcomes back Marleau; Big stats Stastny

Three Stars
1. Paul Stastny, Vegas Golden Knights
With all of the talent in Vegas, and the fact that the Golden Knights have been able to add big names like Mark Stone more recently, it’s easy to forget that Vegas also bolstered its lineup with the addition of two-way gem Stastny. Especially since he hasn’t always been healthy since signing in Sin City.
Nights like Sunday make it pretty tough to forget about him.
Stastny scored two goals and two assists as the Golden Knights beat the Kings in Los Angeles, even with Taylor Swift’s banner covered up.
After going four games without a point, Stastny is heating up, as he had a goal against the Flames in Vegas’ last game.
Other Golden Knights players who had strong games include Max Pacioretty (1G, 2A) and Shea Theodore (2A).
2. Zach Aston-Reese, Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh went on an unlikely scoring tear this weekend, scoring 14 goals in 48 hours.
“ZAR” was arguably the biggest star of Sunday’s 7-2 drubbing of the Jets, as he scored two goals and one assist for three points, with one of his tallies coming shorthanded. Aston-Reese also had an assist on Saturday, so it was a strong weekend for the 25-year-old.
Sidney Crosby collected two assists, and Sam Lafferty scored two goals, including the game-winner. It was quite a collective effort, as you might expect when you generate that much offense.
3. Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks
All too often since 2018-19, the Sharks have been winning despite Jones.
The Flames generated a 33-20 shots on goal advantage against San Jose on Sunday, but Jones only yielded one goal.
Jones, 29, hadn’t just been on a three-game losing streak coming into this one. He had also allowed four goals in each of those losses. San Jose has to hope that Jones gained some confidence from this win, even if it’s going to be tough to ask him to make 32 out of 33 stops with much frequency.
(Then again … goalies, folks.)
Welcome back Patty
The Sharks are 2-0-0 since bringing Patrick Marleau back. To little shock, Marleau received a standing ovation on his return to San Jose as a Shark. He generated an assist, giving him three points in two games back with his longtime team.
Highlights of the Night
Marc-Andre Fleury stretched out his right leg for two tough saves against the Kings. Anze Kopitar may lose the most sleep over his attempt …
Factoids
- The Sharks have won 683 games with Doug Wilson as GM, which is the 12th most of any GM in a single stint, via NHL PR.
- NHL PR points out that this is the fourth time the Penguins have scored 7+ goals on consecutive days, and the first time they’ve done it since 1986. The Penguins note that Kris Letang became the first defenseman in franchise history to reach 500 points.
Scores
PIT 7 – WPG 2
VGK 5 – LAK 2
SJS 3 – CGY 1
MORE:
• Pro Hockey Talk’s Stanley Cup picks.
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule
—
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.