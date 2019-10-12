More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty

Devils lose again, remain winless: 3 takeaways on slow start

By Adam GretzOct 12, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The New Jersey Devils were one of the biggest stories of the offseason thanks to some aggressive roster moves by general manager Ray Shero.

Along with the return of a healthy Taylor Hall, the Devils won the NHL’s draft lottery and selected Jack Hughes No. 1 overall to add to a young core that already included the No. 1 overall pick from the 2017 class (Nico Hischier). They surrounded their newly formed core with the big summer acquisitions of P.K. Subban, Nikita Gusev, and Wayne Simmonds.

Expectations immediately skyrocketed and there was a ton of optimism around the team.

That optimism might be starting to quickly disappear.

Following Saturday’s 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins, the Devils remain winless (0-3-2) through the first five games of the season and you have to wonder how much longer it is going to be until head coach John Hynes’ seat starts to get a little warmer.

What has gone wrong for the Devils so far? Here are three key factors.

1. It has been a slow start for the new faces

Out of all the big offseason acquisitions, Gusev is the only that has found the back of the net through the first five games (he has two goals). Other than that, it has been a giant goose egg for everyone else that was expected to make a difference.  Simmonds and Subban have combined for just two assists, while Hughes is going through some early growing pains with zero points and only 10 shots on goal through the first five games.

When it comes to Hughes you had to expect some struggles at times. He is 18 years old and making a massive jump to the NHL. Not everyone is going to step in and immediately be Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, or Connor McDavid. And while Subban is off to a slow start and might be starting to slow down a little, he has enough of a track record and is still good enough that you have to think he is going to shake off this slow start.

Adding to the problems offensively is that Hall, Hischier, and Kyle Palmieri have combined for just two goals so far (both belonging to Palmieri). If you wanted to put a positive spin on this for the Devils it’s that their best players haven’t yet played anything close to their best hockey. They are not going to struggle this much forever.

But as long as they do, goals — and wins — are going to be few and far between.

2. The power play has been awful

Calling it awful might actually be an understatement. After their 0-for-4 performance against Boston on Saturday night the Devils are now 0-for-15 on the season. That is zero goals in 30 minutes of power play time, and it is not like they have been unlucky. Entering play on Sunday their power play unit was one of the worst in the league when it comes to generating shot attempts and getting shots on goal.

3. Goaltending is still an issue 

It is not the biggest issue, but it is still an issue and it was the single biggest question mark the team had entering the season. Through five games the Devils have allowed at least three goals in every game, with Saturday’s game in Boston being the first one where they did not allow at least four. While the team in front of them has not been particularly good on any given night, the duo of Cory Schneider and Mackenzie Blackwood has an .863 save percentage after Saturday. No matter what is happening around them, your team has no chance with that sort of production from your goalies.

MORE:
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Jimmy Howard’s gamble goes poorly, results in easy Maple Leafs goal (Video)

NHL
By Adam GretzOct 12, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard had a great start to Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He was giving his team a chance to hang around against one of the best offensive teams in the league and keeping them in it when they were not at their best. But with 30 seconds to play in the second period of what was a tie game, he decided to gamble and charged out of his net to try and win a race to a loose puck so he could knock it away from Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev.

His gamble did not work.

That is unfortunate.

It was all downhill for Howard and the Red Wings from there as they surrendered three more goals to the Maple Leafs in the third period to drop a 5-2 decision.

MORE:
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Kakko scores first goal, but Rangers fall to still unbeaten Oilers

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 12, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT
4 Comments

It was a pretty significant afternoon at Madison Square Garden on Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers won their fifth consecutive game to open the 2019-20 season with a 4-1 win over the New York Rangers.

This is the Oilers’ first 5-0 start since the 1985-86 season, while they also set an NHL record with their fifth straight come-from-behind victory to open a season.

This particular comeback wasn’t too daunting as they only needed to overcome a one-goal deficit after falling behind late in the first period. That Rangers goal was scored by prized rookie Kaapo Kakko, his first of what the team hopes will be many goals in his career. It was also a pretty spectacular way to get on the board as the 2019 No. 2 overall pick took a perfect pass from Ryan Strome and finished a slick play to beat Oilers goalie Mike Smith.

Have a look.

That would be the lone highlight of the day for the Rangers.

From there the Oilers’ stars took over with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each tallying multiple points in the win. McDavid finished with a goal and an assist, while Draisaitl scored two goals and added a helper on McDavid’s goal.

The big day continues what have been incredible starts for the Oilers’ top two players. McDavid is now up to 12 points through the first five games, while Draisaitl has 11.

In a lot of ways this season is still very similar to what we have seen from the Oilers in recent years. When McDavid and Draisaitl are at their best they can carry the team on their own, just as they have done through the first five games this season (with a lot of help from offseason acquisition James Neal).

The real test for the Oilers this season will be what happens when their two superstars cool down, because they simply will not keep scoring at a pace like this all season.

Still, these early games count just as much as any other game and it is always important to stack wins and bank points whenever you can, and a 5-0-0 start to a season is always something big to build on.

MORE:
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

The Buzzer: Hurricanes remain unbeaten; Sabres overcome late rally vs. Panthers

Getty Images
By Scott CharlesOct 11, 2019, 11:05 PM EDT
2 Comments

Three Stars

1. Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes. Rod Brind’Amour has allowed his defenseman to play up in the zone and not be afraid to take chances. Hamilton registered an assist on the opening goal of the Hurricanes’ 5-2 win against the Islanders when he delivered a beautiful cross-ice pass to set up Teuvo Teravainen. Then, added a goal of his own when he launched a one-timer from the point. Carolina has wins in five consecutive games and are out to prove that last year was not a fluke.

2. Dallas Eakins, Anaheim Ducks coach. He waited a long time for another opportunity in the NHL and through the early going of the season, he has pressed the right buttons as Anaheim skated to a 2-1 victory against Columbus. The Ducks have started the season 4-1, including a road trip that had three games in four nights. Eakins has had his team ready to play every night and is looking to take advantage of a wide-open Pacific Division. Ryan Miller added 26 saves in his season debut, which always helps the coach look good.

3. Mike Hoffman, Florida Panthers. The sniper knotted the game against Buffalo with a sneaky wrist shot late in the third period against Buffalo. Ultimately, the Panthers fell in a shootout after Vincent Trocheck and Aleksander Barkov failed to score. Hoffman is off to a terrific start with five goals in four games and is poised to benefit greatly from Joel Quenneville taking over behind the bench. Florida is expected to create some chaos in the Atlantic Division, and Hoffman playing like this can only help.

Highlights of the Night

Hamilton had no qualms about taking the puck from his own blueline and generating an odd-man rush opportunity. Then, he led Teravianen perfectly to help the Hurricanes open the scoring on Friday.

Casey Mittelstadt went to the backhand to beat Sergei Bobrovsky in the shootout and clinch the victory for the Sabres.

Blooper of the Night

Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk netted his first goal of the season when he hammered a slap shot past Petr Mrazek. But the highlight came when he took off his glove and aimed it right between the pipes. Former teammate Robin Lehner also got a kick out of the celebration.

Factoids

  • Ryan Getzlaf becomes the Ducks franchise leader in games played with 989, passing Corey Perry.
  • Ducks have allowed one goal or fewer in four of their first five games for the first time in franchise history [Sportsnet Stats]
  • Hamilton’s seven points through Carolina’s first five games is tied for most by a defenseman in Hurricanes/Whalers franchise history [NHL PR]
  • The Sabres extended their season-opening point streak to five games (4-0-1), their longest such run since 2009-10. [NHL PR]
  • Jeff Skinner‘s goal tonight gives him at least a point in three straight games (3G, 1A) and eight points (5G, 3A) in five games against the Panthers since he joined the Sabres. [Sabres PR]

Scores
Anaheim Ducks 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1
Buffalo Sabres 3, Florida Panthers 2 (SO)
Carolina Hurricanes 5, New York Islanders 2

MORE: Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV Schedule

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

Blues’ Perron just keeps finding ways to score, and persevere

Getty Images
By James O'BrienOct 11, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT
2 Comments

Call David Perron the NHL’s answer to Mystique, a scoring shapeshifter who finds a way to produce even when it seems like every break is going against him.

People might not think of Perron when they ponder the most resilient scorers in the NHL, but maybe they should. The 31-year-old is off to a hot start with the St. Louis Blues this season, generating three goals and two assists for five points in four games.

Maybe he might even play well enough to stay a while?

If you want to capture Perron’s zig-zagging NHL path, consider this note from The Athletic’s Scott Burnside in a May article (sub required): Perron has only signed contracts with one NHL team (The Blues), yet he’s played for five NHL teams overall.

Not that long after making a surprisingly quick jump to the NHL after being the 26th pick of the 2007 NHL Draft, Perron saw his early career derailed by concussion issues. Eventually, things really started to get bumpy for him during the summer of 2013, and things only settled down for Perron just recently. Consider this timeline:

  • Exploded with a career-high 28 goals in 2013-14, his first season with the Edmonton Oilers after being involved in a trade that also included Ivan Barbashev.
  • That hot start to his Oilers career may have set expectations too high. In typical Oilers fashion, Perron was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins after a cold start to 2014-15 (Perron’s shooting percentage was at 6.8 before joining the Pens).
  • For whatever reason, Perron never really clicked with Pittsburgh. He was eventually traded to the Anaheim Ducks in 2015-16, which Perron described to Burnside as a rock-bottom moment.
  • Whereas a player with less will and skill might have found a career going down the drain, Perron got back on track. He generated 20 points in his 28 games with the Ducks to close out 2015-16.
  • The Blues came calling again for 2016-17, and the occasionally injury-challenged Perron managed to play all 82 regular-season games. Back to normal, right? Not exactly …
  • The Vegas Golden Knights made Perron their Blues selection during the expansion draft, bringing upheaval to Perron’s career yet again. Despite Perron managing 66 points in just 70 games in 2017-18, the slick stickhandler fell out of favor a bit toward the end of his Vegas stay, including a bumpy postseason.
  • Once again, the Blues signed Perron for 2018-19. He managed an impressive 23 goals and 23 assists for 46 points despite being limited to 57 games played, then scored 16 points in 26 playoff games to help the Blues win their first-ever Stanley Cup.

Blues broadcaster Darren Pang remarked to Burnside that Perron’s course through the league might just be one-of-a-kind.

“It’s actually quite amazing; it’s a unique story,” Pang said in May. “I don’t think you’re ever going to see anything like it again. I really don’t.”

Even Perron’s path to the QMJHL wasn’t exactly a straight line, so maybe he’s simply been accustomed to having to prove himself over and over again?

This isn’t just about a player who’s become an unusually productive journeyman, either. It’s been remarkable to see how versatile Perron is, as he’s been able to adapt to different circumstances, shifting his style to whatever works best for his linemates and teams.

During that wild 2017-18 season with the Golden Knights, Perron was more of a facilitator and playmaker, with 50 of his 66 points in 70 games being assists. When Perron returned to the Blues last season, he ramped up his sniping, managing that impressive 23 goals in just 57 games on a scorching 20.5 shooting percentage. If you prorate that over an 82-game season, that would have meant 32-33 goals for Perron.

It’s all a testament to not just Perron’s skill and Swiss Army Knife scoring, but also tenacity. There were multiple times where he could have sulked and watched his production plummet, yet Perron consistently made lemonade out of professional lemons. It’s pretty inspiring.

Here’s hoping that Perron doesn’t have to endure another career upheaval during Seattle’s expansion draft (a no-trade clause should help), but chances are, Perron would make it work. Maybe his Seattle transformation would involve Perron becoming a shutdown forward?

MORE:
• Pro Hockey Talk’s Stanley Cup picks.
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.