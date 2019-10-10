More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty Images

Stars’ Honka joins Finnish team with NHL opt-out clause

By Sean LeahyOct 10, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
Julius Honka has joined fellow unsigned restricted free agent Jesse Puljujarvi in Finland as he awaits a trade from the Dallas Stars.

The 23-year-old Honka, who requested a trade last month, has signed with Liiga’s JYP Jyväskylä, the club he where he played youth hockey, on a deal that includes an NHL opt-out clause. Like Puljujarvi, who’s currently with Oulun Karpat, the blue liner has until Dec. 1 to sign with a team before he’s ineligible to play in the NHL this season.

The 14th overall pick in 2014, Honka has had a difficult first three seasons in the NHL. He’s played only 87 games with the Stars and saw average his ice time hit 13 minutes in each of the last two seasons. He was a regular healthy scratch last season.

Stars general manager Jim Nill said in September that a trade request had been made and that he has been speaking with other teams. He also acknowledged that both sides are at fault for the lack of Honka’s development at the NHL level.

“Did we handle him right at times? Yes or no, we don’t know. And it’s on the player, too,” Nill said. “You get an opportunity, you’ve got to grab it. Sometimes, things don’t work out. There’s different personalities, but that’s sports and that’s life. Some people fit in, some people don’t, and away we go.”

The return Nill is seeking, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, is a second or third-round pick or a young player.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Horvat on captaincy; interest in Boyle picking up

By Sean LeahyOct 10, 2019, 9:26 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Bo Horvat on being named captain of the Canucks Wednesday night: “I’m not going to lie — I was nervous. You feel that added pressure, but at the same time, I wanted to embrace it and go out there and have a good game. It was a really special night and one I won’t forget. It was pretty surreal. It was actually pretty emotional and obviously really humbling and a dream come true.” [Province]

Mats Zuccarello is not happy with his slow start with the Wild: “It’s two games in, but I’ve got to be better. I’ve been terrible for two games, and we lost. It’s not all my fault. It’s just how I assess myself. I didn’t help the team out in the way that I could.” [Star Tribune]

• Penguins GM Jim Rutherford on the current state of his team: “From where we were a year ago to where we are now, we have 11 new faces in our lineup. It’s a lot of change. Some of it was to transition on the fly, to get younger. Some of it was dictated by the cap. So I would suspect it will take our team a few weeks to get adjusted to each other.” [ESPN]

• Interest is apparently picking up in UFA forward Brian Boyle. [TSN]

Matt Duchene and Roman Josi are powering the Predators offense early on. [A to Z Sports Nashville]

• It’s early, but Dallas Eakins is pushing all the right buttons for the Ducks. [NHL.com]

• Why John Gibson gives the Ducks hope. [The Hockey News]

• 10 questions that the Avalanche must answer this season. [Mile High Hockey]

• After Alex DeBrincat, what other 2020 RFAs could sign before next summer? [Featurd]

• The Sharks just can’t seem to find their “smart” game. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• Former NHLer Daniel Paille has joined Canisius College as a volunteer assistant coach. [Canisius]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Sizzling Sabres; Devils can’t beat Hart

By James O'BrienOct 10, 2019, 1:27 AM EDT
Three Stars

1. Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo is off to a hot start, and to little surprise, Eichel is leading the way.

You know that a player is explosive when he can begin the season with seven points in four games despite going pointless in two of those contests. Wednesday represented Eichel’s best work of 2019-20 yet, as he generated two goals and two assists.

Eichel is a driving force of a hot Sabres power play that went 2-for-5 against the Canadiens, and Eichel assisted on a Marcus Johansson OT game-winner that happened soon after a penalty expired.

Eichel had quite the peripheral output, too, getting those two goals on eight SOG.

2. J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

Considering the absolute beating Vancouver handed Los Angeles, it’s not surprising that an 8-2 game produce a top Vancouver performance. Canucks GM Jim Benning must feel great about seeing Miller have a one-goal, three-assist performance during the home-opener.

Time will tell if Miller was worth the first-rounder the Canucks will give up for him – either in 2020 or 2021 – but he’s nights like Wednesday serve as an argument that Miller is the type of top-six forward Vancouver sorely needed.

3. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

For the first time in a career the Flyers are pinning a lot of hopes on, Hart achieved an NHL shutout.

While he didn’t need to make an enormous number of stops – finishing Wednesday with 25 – there were some that were absolutely of a high degree of difficulty. The one that will live on the longest came during a 5-on-3 power play, as he absolutely robbed Taylor Hall, which brings us to …

Highlight of the Night

How could it be anything other than Hart robbing Hall? More on that here, but enjoy the save again below:

Blooper of the Night:

Ouch, Kyle Palmieri.

Burn of the Night

Flyers have little chill, as the Devils found out.

Factoids

  • At 21 years and 57 days old, Hart became the youngest goalie in Flyers history to get a shutout, via NHL PR.
  • From NHL PR: the Canucks tied their most goals for a home opener with eight, and Miller’s four points ties Alexander Mogilny, Tony Tanti, and Greg Adams for the most in a home opener.
  • Buffalo’s Victor Olofsson scored his sixth NHL goal on Wednesday, and so far, all of them have come on the power play. Olofsson ranks among four players to start their careers that way, according to Statscentre.
  • The Canucks faced the Kings for their first regular-season game 49 years ago. In that case, it went Los Angeles’ way, as the Kings won 3-1.

Scores

BUF 5 – MTL 4 (OT)
PHI 4 – NJD 0
VAN 8 – LAK 2

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canucks blast Kings for first win of season, name Horvat captain

By James O'BrienOct 10, 2019, 12:49 AM EDT
The Vancouver Canucks checked a lot of boxes against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Bo Horvat was named captain, becoming the first player to wear the “C” in Vancouver since Henrik Sedin in 2017-18. That would have already been a solid way to celebrate the Canucks’ home opener, but Horvat & Co. did it one better, getting the team’s first win of the season by blowing out the Kings 8-2.

There were some other bullet points that should make the Canucks happy:

  • The addition of J.T. Miller looked great. He scored a goal and three assists on Wednesday, giving him five points in his first three games with the Canucks. This was the first four-point night of Miller’s career. Brandon Sutter had quite an evening, too,
  • Quinn Hughes looked like an immediate threat for Vancouver, scoring the first goal of his NHL career, and also got an assist.
  • Hughes wasn’t the only Canucks defenseman to fill the net. Christopher Tanev connected on a great sequence by Hughes and Brock Boeser, while Alexander Edler poured it on to really get the score out of hand in the third period.
  • Fourteen different Canucks players generated at least one point in this drubbing.
  • Jacob Markstrom quietly had a strong season in 2018-19, by quite a few measures, so it’s promising to see him sharp. While he allowed a couple goals, Markstrom made 37 saves on Wednesday. Good goaltending could make the ultimate difference for a Canucks club that spent a lot of money to get better during the offseason.
  • It wasn’t such a great night for Jonathan Quick, obviously. The veteran goalie allowed eight goals for the first time in his career.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Thoughts on Hart, Flyers blanking new-look Devils

By James O'BrienOct 9, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT
The New Jersey Devils headed into 2019-20 with a fair amount of hype as a new-look team. Through three games, the additions of P.K. Subban, Jack Hughes, Nikita Gusev, and Wayne Simmonds have resulted in all-too-familiar results.

The Devils ended Wednesday with a 0-2-1 record as the (also new-looking) Philadelphia Flyers blanked them 4-0.

Speaking of fresh faces, Carter Hart indeed looked like a young phenom against the Devils, pitching the first shutout of his NHL career. His 25-save performance will be immortalized by this incredible save during a 5-on-3 penalty kill against 2017-18 Hart winner Taylor Hall:

Hart is the headliner, and with good reason, but let’s ponder a few other storylines from the Flyers’ 4-0 beating of the Devils.

Hughes hasn’t been huge

If you tuned into Wednesday’s game to get an idea of what the top pick of the 2019 NHL Draft is capable of, you might have ended up being disappointed. Honestly, you might have had a hard time even noticing him.

Hughes, 18, remains without a goal or an assist through his first three games. He was very quiet on Wednesday, failing to even register a shot on goal. While Hughes’ ice time was modest (14:34 overall), he was on the ice for 4:12 of power play time. Not great.

That said, there are certain metrics that argue Hughes’ work has been better than what initially meets the eye:

He’s far from the only quiet Devil to start

Taylor Hall ranked as one of the only Devils players who really stood out, firing five SOG. He’s generally been making an impact; while Hall hasn’t scored a goal yet, he has two assists in three games.

The Devils need more from other players, including P.K. Subban. So far, Subban only has an assist through his first three games with New Jersey. That has to be frustrating, especially as he sees Matt Duchene lighting it up with six assists already for Nashville.

Hot seat for John Hynes?

It’s probably too early to be too worried about the job security of the Devils’ head coach.

That said, the Devils have a ton on the line in 2019-20. Not only did they pay significant money to get better with Subban and Gusev, they also need to convince Hall to stick around, or they’d need to either trade Hall for something or watch him walk away for nothing in free agency.

With that in mind, Hynes needs to find answers — and fast. Maybe he should experiment with putting Hall and Hughes together? It might helpful for the Devils to see what Nico Hischier can do without Hall before they pay him, for one thing.

Flyers have a special night

Philly killed that 5-on-3 power play, which was virtually a full two minutes. They ended up blanking the Devils (New Jersey finished 0-for-5) while scoring two power-play goals on Wednesday. If the Flyers can rekindle their power play magic from the not-so-recent past, and get strong goaltending from Hart more often than not, then they can make the leap many expected to see last season.

Cory Schneider was actually having a pretty strong night, but the Flyers wouldn’t relent, and eventually overwhelmed the Devils goalie.

GM Chuck Fletcher’s experiment looks successful very early on, as Philly’s started the season at 2-0-0. The Devils have to envy Philly’s quick start, and they can’t afford to let this bumpy beginning to linger much longer.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.