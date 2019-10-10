Martinook expected to miss 6-8 weeks with core injury

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a core muscle injury.
General manager Don Waddell said Thursday that Martinook will have surgery Friday to repair the injury.
Martinook has an assist in four games this season, his second with the team and first as an alternate captain. He had a career-best 15 goals plus 10 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games with Carolina a year ago, then added four assists in 10 playoff games.
Brayden Point will make return to Lightning lineup Thursday night
The Tampa Bay Lightning are off to a slow start to the 2019-20 NHL season, but will get back a big piece of their offense Thursday night. Brayden Point has been cleared to return to the lineup and will make his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Point, who signed a three-year, $20.25 million contract in September, has yet to play in any of the Lightning’s first three games as he recovered from offseason hip surgery. GM Julien BriseBois said last month that the expectation was the 23-year-old forward would return later this month. This is a nice surprise for a team that needs to get going.
“We’ve all watched him play, he’s one of the guys that drives the bus for us,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper earlier this week. “You miss players like that when they’re gone.”
Tampa is hoping to begin trending upward following a 1-1-1 start. After their overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, a loss that saw the Lightning go without a shot for over 25 minutes, Stamkos called his team out.
“We just continue to be the freewheeling team that thinks we can just come into games and win because we’re skilled,” he said. “We keep falling back into the same old bad habits that we’ve been doing, that cost us the season we had last year. Unless we change things, it’s going to be a really, really, really long year.”
At 24 years old, Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson is one of the NHL’s oldest rookies this season. But that extra development time at home in Sweden with MODO and Frolunda, as well as spending most of 2018-19 in the AHL with Rochester, is paying off.
Though he’s only played 10 NHL games, the Örnsköldsvik native has already tied an NHL record. His goal during Wednesday night’s 5-4 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens gave him six for his young career, with all of them coming on the power play.
Olofsson now joins such names as Craig Norwich, Sylvain Turgeon and Jeff Norton as players who scored their first six NHL goals on the power play.
Not bad for a 2014 seventh-round pick, eh?
This production from Olofsson, better known as “Goal-ofsson,” has been a long time coming. While he’s been helped playing alongside Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart, he’s an older forward who’s been playing against men for years. It also helps that he played six games for the Sabres at the end of last season, which gave him an idea of the level he needed to reach to earn a regular roster spot and helped him feel much more comfortable in North America as he entered training camp.
It’s not just his offense that’s impressed. Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger, who has described the forward as “permanently dangerous,” has praised Olofsson’s work without the puck. That complete package has earned trust from the coaching staff.
But the offense is what will get Olofsson on the nightly highlights. As he makes his Calder Trophy case, his shot has proven to be incredibly lethal. Here are just two examples of how “permanently dangerous” he can be on the ice.
“I think probably the biggest thing is just to shoot it really quick,” Olofsson told the Sabres website last month. “Just to get the puck off the stick as fast as you can before the defenders can get his stick there or the goalie can get in position, because then you don’t have to be as accurate.
“If you’re handling the puck a little bit too long, everyone is going to be in position and it’s going to be a lot harder for you to get that shot through. I think the biggest thing in my mind anyways is I’m just trying to get it off as quick as I can.”
The Sabres are 3-0-1 through four games and Olofsson, Eichel, Reinhart, Rasmus Dahlin, and Jeff Skinner are helping lead the way offensively. Things are looking up so far under Krueger, but as Eichel understands after last season, consistency will be key for this season. Same goes for their new rookie weapon up front. But maturity and his confidence in his first full NHL season will serve him well.
Julius Honka has joined fellow unsigned restricted free agent Jesse Puljujarvi in Finland as he awaits a trade from the Dallas Stars.
The 23-year-old Honka, who requested a trade last month, has signed with Liiga’s JYP Jyväskylä, the club he where he played youth hockey, on a deal that includes an NHL opt-out clause. Like Puljujarvi, who’s currently with Oulun Karpat, the blue liner has until Dec. 1 to sign with a team before he’s ineligible to play in the NHL this season. Once he plays a game in Finland, he will require waivers if he signs with a team other than the Stars.
The 14th overall pick in 2014, Honka has had a difficult first three seasons in the NHL. He’s played only 87 games with the Stars and saw average his ice time hit 13 minutes in each of the last two seasons. He was a regular healthy scratch last season.
Stars general manager Jim Nill said in September that a trade request had been made and that he has been speaking with other teams. He also acknowledged that both sides are at fault for the lack of Honka’s development at the NHL level.
“Did we handle him right at times? Yes or no, we don’t know. And it’s on the player, too,” Nill said. “You get an opportunity, you’ve got to grab it. Sometimes, things don’t work out. There’s different personalities, but that’s sports and that’s life. Some people fit in, some people don’t, and away we go.”
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Bo Horvat on being named captain of the Canucks Wednesday night: “I’m not going to lie — I was nervous. You feel that added pressure, but at the same time, I wanted to embrace it and go out there and have a good game. It was a really special night and one I won’t forget. It was pretty surreal. It was actually pretty emotional and obviously really humbling and a dream come true.” [Province]
• Mats Zuccarello is not happy with his slow start with the Wild: “It’s two games in, but I’ve got to be better. I’ve been terrible for two games, and we lost. It’s not all my fault. It’s just how I assess myself. I didn’t help the team out in the way that I could.” [Star Tribune]
• Penguins GM Jim Rutherford on the current state of his team: “From where we were a year ago to where we are now, we have 11 new faces in our lineup. It’s a lot of change. Some of it was to transition on the fly, to get younger. Some of it was dictated by the cap. So I would suspect it will take our team a few weeks to get adjusted to each other.” [ESPN]
• Interest is apparently picking up in UFA forward Brian Boyle. [TSN]