WATCH LIVE: Canucks host Kings on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyOct 9, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Canucks made a number of moves in the offseason to bolster their roster with veteran depth. J.T. Miller was acquired from Tampa via trade in exchange for a minor league goalie and two draft picks. Tyler Myers, Jordie Benn and Micheal Ferland were also signed in free agency. Myers and Miller each have an assist so far. The power play has gotten off to a slow start going 0-for-10 so far.

The Canucks will name their next captain tonight in their home opener. They played last year without a captain following the retirement of Henrik Sedin after the 2017-18 season. Bo Horvat is the heavy favorite to be given the ‘C.’

With nine goals through two games, the Kings are showing immediate signs of improvement over their output from last season (2.43 goals per game – 30th in NHL). The Kings scored nine goals over a two-game span just twice all of last season and they’ve now done it in their first two games this season.

Three veterans who struggled for LA last season – Drew Doughty, Anze Kopitar, and Ilya Kovalchuk – are all tied for the team lead with four points through two games. In addition to Doughty, Kovalchuk also had three points yesterday.

Another theme for LA so far has been their inability to hold leads. They had four separate one-goal leads against Edmonton (2-1, 3-2, 4-3, 5-4), with the Oilers tying the game on each occasion before scoring the game-winner in the third to win 6-5. Then last night, LA led the Flames 3-0 before allowing three straight goals as Calgary earned a point in the Kings’ eventual OT win.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 10 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks
WHERE: Rogers Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Kings-Canucks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

KINGS
Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown
Ilya Kovalchuk – Adrian KempeJeff Carter
Carl Grundstrom – Blake Lizotte – Tyler Toffoli
Kyle Clifford – Michael Amadio – Trevor Lewis

Tobias Bjornfot – Drew Doughty
Alec MartinezMatt Roy
Ben HuttonSean Walker

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

CANUCKS
J.T. Miller – Elias PetterssonBrock Boeser
Tanner Pearson – Bo Horvat – Josh Leivo
Micheal Ferland – Adam GaudetteBrandon Sutter
Tim SchallerJay BeagleJake Virtanen

Alex Edler – Tyler Myers
Quinn HughesChris Tanev
Jordie Benn – Troy Stetcher

Starting goalie: Jacob Markstrom

Alex Faust and Ray Ferraro will have the call of Kings-Canucks from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C.

McKenzie on Devils-Hischier contract talks, health of Flyers’ Patrick

By James O'BrienOct 9, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
Hockey insider Bob McKenzie stopped by the NBCSN studio during the first intermission of Devils – Flyers on Tuesday (watch live), providing some interesting updates on the top pick of the 2017 NHL Draft (Nico Hischier) and Nolan Patrick, who went second that same year.

Devils aim for extension with Hischier

McKenzie brought up some interesting comparables for Hischier, including Arizona Coyotes winger Clayton Keller (eight year extension with $7.15M AAV begins next season) and Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor (signed for seven years, $7.14M AAV this summer). McKenzie explains that, while Hischier might not have reached the same production heights as Connor or Keller when those two had been at their best, Hischier’s all-around game makes up some of the difference.

The Devils have some reason to show some haste. While there might be some sticker shock at being in that $7M stratosphere, Hischier could really drive up his perceived value if he enjoys a huge season with Taylor Hall on his wing. McKenzie wonders if Hischier might even push for a Mikko Rantanen-type deal ($9.2M AAV) if he has a big enough 2019-20.

With Hall in a contract year, the Devils could also get some cost certainty if they hash something out sooner, rather than later.

Of course, McKenzie describes this opportunity as a “platform year” for Hischier, who might benefit from waiting things out.

Migraine issues still fuzzy for Patrick

The Flyers are hoping to have impressive depth down the middle once Patrick can join Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes.

While McKenzie reports that there has been progress – Patrick didn’t travel overseas with the Flyers, but is expected to travel with the team in North America – it sounds like this is still a week-to-week thing for the 21-year-old.

Carter Hart stuns Taylor Hall with astounding save

By James O'BrienOct 9, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT
One of the creakiest hockey cliches is that “your goalie is your best penalty killer.” Well, Carter Hart absolutely freshened up that take on Wednesday.

The New Jersey Devils had almost a full two minutes of 5-on-3 power play time during the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers, as both Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes were in the penalty box. For a Devils team that saw Ivan Provorov score the only goal of the game so far on the PP, they had to be licking their chops for this opportunity.

Instead, they found themselves shaking their head.

In a stunning moment, Hart was forced to make a spellbinding lateral save, sprawling out to somehow get his glove on what looked like a no-doubt one-timer goal for Taylor Hall.

Yeah, it makes a highlight reel stop even more amazing when it comes against a recent Hart Trophy winner, at least in my book.

The Flyers kept the Devils 0-for-4 on the power play during the second period, and currently hold a slim 1-0 lead. You can see if Hart & Co. can protect that lead on NBCSN right now.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

Flyers, fans gave Wayne Simmonds a great tribute

By James O'BrienOct 9, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT
It felt strange seeing Wayne Simmonds briefly in a Nashville Predators uniform last season, and for the many Philadelphia Flyers fans who loved Simmonds, it might be even tougher to see him suit up with divisional rivals the New Jersey Devils.

As NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jordan Hall notes, Simmonds felt like it would only be right to hear some boos during Wednesday’s Devils-Flyers game in Philly, and he got some — but make no mistake about it, Flyers fans also gave Simmonds a fantastic reception after a tribute video played.

Not very surprisingly, Simmonds’ former Flyers teammate also saluted him with some stick taps:

Simmonds came into Wednesday’s game with an assist over his first two games with the Devils.

When Simmonds was traded to Philadelphia from the Los Angeles Kings, it seemed like he would be a smaller part of the package that featured Brayden Schenn going to Philly, and Mike Richards becoming a member of the Kings.

Instead, Simmonds propelled his game to another level, becoming one of the deadliest shooters from the “dirty areas” in front of the net, especially on the power play. Simmonds scored 203 goals (91 on the power play) and 378 points in 584 regular-season games over eight seasons with the Flyers, also endearing himself to fans with a physical style that yielded 784 penalty minutes.

That rough-and-tough style might explain Simmonds’ recent decline at 31, but Flyers fans would likely be glad to see him rekindle his scrappy, scoring game — just not when the Devils are facing their team.

Penguins’ injury problems keep piling up

By James O'BrienOct 9, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT
Well, at least the Pittsburgh Penguins won one of their first three games.

That’s the most positive thing you could probably muster for a team that’s fighting it right now.

It’s somewhat amusing that, while it was surprising that the Winnipeg Jets beat the Penguins 4-1 with a decimated defense on Tuesday, the Penguins are keeping their medical staff pretty busy lately, too.

In Pittsburgh’s case, the injuries are piling up mostly on the forward side.

We already found out that Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bjugstad are expected to be out long-term, and while updates softened that term to be more about weeks than months, it still puts the Penguins in a bind. Injuries keep stacking up from both a quantity and quality standpoint; the team announced that Alex Galchenyuk has been placed (at least briefly) on IR, forcing a call-up of Adam Johnson. While Galchenyuk carried an issue into the regular season and likely re-aggravated it, Patric Hornqvist was shaken up while getting hit by a puck working in the “dirty areas” where he both thrives and often gets hurt.

About the only good news is that Galchenyuk and Hornqvist might be dealing with issues that are more minor.

Oh yeah, the Penguins are also dealing with an injury to occasionally hyper-clutch forward Bryan Rust so … yeah, this is all a lot.

If you look at the Penguins’ current line combinations at Left Wing Lock, it becomes obvious how much things will fall upon Sidney Crosby‘s shoulders, and also to Matt Murray. While Jake Guentzel and Dominik Simon make for a respectable set of wings around Crosby, there’s not a lot of scoring punch beyond that top line.

That defense also looks rough, even more or less at full-strength.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie brought up an interesting report in a recent edition of Insider Trading: the Penguins have been shopping oft-criticized defensemen Jack Johnson and Erik Gudbranson, both before the season and amid these injury headaches.

Really, if there’s any time the Penguins could get Johnson and/or Gudbranson off the books, that would likely be wise. It’s possible that, particularly with Johnson, it could be a case of “addition by subtraction.” Beyond that, they clog up quite a bit of the Penguins’ cap, which is relevant as Pittsburgh is one of the many contenders who are always wiggling to try to stay under the ceiling. Johnson, 32, would be a drag at his $3.25M AAV for just 2019-20; his contract is pretty terrifying when you realize it runs through 2022-23. Gudbranson is more palatable being that there have been flashes of competence during his short time with the Penguins, and also that he’s younger (27) and not under contract for as much term ($4M AAV through 2020-21), but chances are strong that the Penguins would be better off flipping him if they can add more viable talent — or even just clear some room to target that help closer to, say, the trade deadline.

Either way, it’s a messy situation, mixing the Penguins’ self-inflicted wounds of making some bad moves in recent years, and bad injury luck that strikes teams both wise and foolish.

There’s a chance that both Galchenyuk and Hornqvist could be back soon, possibly against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, but this remains a Penguins team that’s limping through the early goings of the 2019-20 season.

