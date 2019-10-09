WATCH LIVE: Canucks host Kings on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Canucks made a number of moves in the offseason to bolster their roster with veteran depth. J.T. Miller was acquired from Tampa via trade in exchange for a minor league goalie and two draft picks. Tyler Myers, Jordie Benn and Micheal Ferland were also signed in free agency. Myers and Miller each have an assist so far. The power play has gotten off to a slow start going 0-for-10 so far.
The Canucks will name their next captain tonight in their home opener. They played last year without a captain following the retirement of Henrik Sedin after the 2017-18 season. Bo Horvat is the heavy favorite to be given the ‘C.’
With nine goals through two games, the Kings are showing immediate signs of improvement over their output from last season (2.43 goals per game – 30th in NHL). The Kings scored nine goals over a two-game span just twice all of last season and they’ve now done it in their first two games this season.
Three veterans who struggled for LA last season – Drew Doughty, Anze Kopitar, and Ilya Kovalchuk – are all tied for the team lead with four points through two games. In addition to Doughty, Kovalchuk also had three points yesterday.
Another theme for LA so far has been their inability to hold leads. They had four separate one-goal leads against Edmonton (2-1, 3-2, 4-3, 5-4), with the Oilers tying the game on each occasion before scoring the game-winner in the third to win 6-5. Then last night, LA led the Flames 3-0 before allowing three straight goals as Calgary earned a point in the Kings’ eventual OT win.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
KINGS
Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown
Ilya Kovalchuk – Adrian Kempe – Jeff Carter
Carl Grundstrom – Blake Lizotte – Tyler Toffoli
Kyle Clifford – Michael Amadio – Trevor Lewis
Tobias Bjornfot – Drew Doughty
Alec Martinez – Matt Roy
Ben Hutton – Sean Walker
Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick
CANUCKS
J.T. Miller – Elias Pettersson – Brock Boeser
Tanner Pearson – Bo Horvat – Josh Leivo
Micheal Ferland – Adam Gaudette – Brandon Sutter
Tim Schaller – Jay Beagle – Jake Virtanen
Alex Edler – Tyler Myers
Quinn Hughes – Chris Tanev
Jordie Benn – Troy Stetcher
Starting goalie: Jacob Markstrom
