Thoughts on Hart, Flyers blanking new-look Devils

By James O'BrienOct 9, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT
The New Jersey Devils headed into 2019-20 with a fair amount of hype as a new-look team. Through three games, the additions of P.K. Subban, Jack Hughes, Nikita Gusev, and Wayne Simmonds have resulted in all-too-familiar results.

The Devils ended Wednesday with a 0-2-1 record as the (also new-looking) Philadelphia Flyers blanked them 4-0.

Speaking of fresh faces, Carter Hart indeed looked like a young phenom against the Devils, pitching the first shutout of his NHL career. His 25-save performance will be immortalized by this incredible save during a 5-on-3 penalty kill against 2017-18 Hart winner Taylor Hall:

Hart is the headliner, and with good reason, but let’s ponder a few other storylines from the Flyers’ 4-0 beating of the Devils.

Hughes hasn’t been huge

If you tuned into Wednesday’s game to get an idea of what the top pick of the 2019 NHL Draft is capable of, you might have ended up being disappointed. Honestly, you might have had a hard time even noticing him.

Hughes, 18, remains without a goal or an assist through his first three games. He was very quiet on Wednesday, failing to even register a shot on goal. While Hughes’ ice time was modest (14:34 overall), he was on the ice for 4:12 of power play time. Not great.

That said, there are certain metrics that argue Hughes’ work has been better than what initially meets the eye:

He’s far from the only quiet Devil to start

Taylor Hall ranked as one of the only Devils players who really stood out, firing five SOG. He’s generally been making an impact; while Hall hasn’t scored a goal yet, he has two assists in three games.

The Devils need more from other players, including P.K. Subban. So far, Subban only has an assist through his first three games with New Jersey. That has to be frustrating, especially as he sees Matt Duchene lighting it up with six assists already for Nashville.

Hot seat for John Hynes?

It’s probably too early to be too worried about the job security of the Devils’ head coach.

That said, the Devils have a ton on the line in 2019-20. Not only did they pay significant money to get better with Subban and Gusev, they also need to convince Hall to stick around, or they’d need to either trade Hall for something or watch him walk away for nothing in free agency.

With that in mind, Hynes needs to find answers — and fast. Maybe he should experiment with putting Hall and Hughes together? It might helpful for the Devils to see what Nico Hischier can do without Hall before they pay him, for one thing.

Flyers have a special night

Philly killed that 5-on-3 power play, which was virtually a full two minutes. They ended up blanking the Devils (New Jersey finished 0-for-5) while scoring two power-play goals on Wednesday. If the Flyers can rekindle their power play magic from the not-so-recent past, and get strong goaltending from Hart more often than not, then they can make the leap many expected to see last season.

Cory Schneider was actually having a pretty strong night, but the Flyers wouldn’t relent, and eventually overwhelmed the Devils goalie.

GM Chuck Fletcher’s experiment looks successful very early on, as Philly’s started the season at 2-0-0. The Devils have to envy Philly’s quick start, and they can’t afford to let this bumpy beginning to linger much longer.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

McKenzie on Devils-Hischier contract talks, health of Flyers’ Patrick

By James O'BrienOct 9, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
Hockey insider Bob McKenzie stopped by the NBCSN studio during the first intermission of Devils – Flyers on Tuesday (a 4-0 win for Philadelphia), providing some interesting updates on the top pick of the 2017 NHL Draft (Nico Hischier) and Nolan Patrick, who went second that same year.

Devils aim for extension with Hischier

McKenzie brought up some interesting comparables for Hischier, including Arizona Coyotes winger Clayton Keller (eight year extension with $7.15M AAV begins next season) and Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor (signed for seven years, $7.14M AAV this summer). McKenzie explains that, while Hischier might not have reached the same production heights as Connor or Keller when those two had been at their best, Hischier’s all-around game makes up some of the difference.

The Devils have some reason to show some haste. While there might be some sticker shock at being in that $7M stratosphere, Hischier could really drive up his perceived value if he enjoys a huge season with Taylor Hall on his wing. McKenzie wonders if Hischier might even push for a Mikko Rantanen-type deal ($9.2M AAV) if he has a big enough 2019-20.

With Hall in a contract year, the Devils could also get some cost certainty if they hash something out sooner, rather than later.

Of course, McKenzie describes this opportunity as a “platform year” for Hischier, who might benefit from waiting things out.

Migraine issues still fuzzy for Patrick

The Flyers are hoping to have impressive depth down the middle once Patrick can join Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes.

While McKenzie reports that there has been progress – Patrick didn’t travel overseas with the Flyers, but is expected to travel with the team in North America – it sounds like this is still a week-to-week thing for the 21-year-old.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Canucks host Kings on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 9, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Canucks made a number of moves in the offseason to bolster their roster with veteran depth. J.T. Miller was acquired from Tampa via trade in exchange for a minor league goalie and two draft picks. Tyler Myers, Jordie Benn and Micheal Ferland were also signed in free agency. Myers and Miller each have an assist so far. The power play has gotten off to a slow start going 0-for-10 so far.

The Canucks will name their next captain tonight in their home opener. They played last year without a captain following the retirement of Henrik Sedin after the 2017-18 season. Bo Horvat is the heavy favorite to be given the ‘C.’

With nine goals through two games, the Kings are showing immediate signs of improvement over their output from last season (2.43 goals per game – 30th in NHL). The Kings scored nine goals over a two-game span just twice all of last season and they’ve now done it in their first two games this season.

Three veterans who struggled for LA last season – Drew Doughty, Anze Kopitar, and Ilya Kovalchuk – are all tied for the team lead with four points through two games. In addition to Doughty, Kovalchuk also had three points yesterday.

Another theme for LA so far has been their inability to hold leads. They had four separate one-goal leads against Edmonton (2-1, 3-2, 4-3, 5-4), with the Oilers tying the game on each occasion before scoring the game-winner in the third to win 6-5. Then last night, LA led the Flames 3-0 before allowing three straight goals as Calgary earned a point in the Kings’ eventual OT win.

WHAT: Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks
WHERE: Rogers Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Kings-Canucks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

KINGS
Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown
Ilya Kovalchuk – Adrian KempeJeff Carter
Carl Grundstrom – Blake Lizotte – Tyler Toffoli
Kyle Clifford – Michael Amadio – Trevor Lewis

Tobias Bjornfot – Drew Doughty
Alec MartinezMatt Roy
Ben HuttonSean Walker

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

CANUCKS
J.T. Miller – Elias PetterssonBrock Boeser
Tanner Pearson – Bo Horvat – Josh Leivo
Micheal Ferland – Adam GaudetteBrandon Sutter
Tim SchallerJay BeagleJake Virtanen

Alex Edler – Tyler Myers
Quinn HughesChris Tanev
Jordie Benn – Troy Stetcher

Starting goalie: Jacob Markstrom

Alex Faust and Ray Ferraro will have the call of Kings-Canucks from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C.

Carter Hart stuns Taylor Hall with astounding save

By James O'BrienOct 9, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT
One of the creakiest hockey cliches is that “your goalie is your best penalty killer.” Well, Carter Hart absolutely freshened up that take on Wednesday.

The New Jersey Devils had almost a full two minutes of 5-on-3 power play time during the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers, as both Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes were in the penalty box. For a Devils team that saw Ivan Provorov score the only goal of the game so far on the PP, they had to be licking their chops for this opportunity.

Instead, they found themselves shaking their head.

In a stunning moment, Hart was forced to make a spellbinding lateral save, sprawling out to somehow get his glove on what looked like a no-doubt one-timer goal for Taylor Hall.

Yeah, it makes a highlight reel stop even more amazing when it comes against a recent Hart Trophy winner, at least in my book.

Hart ended up shutting out the Devils as the Flyers won 4-0. Read more about that game here.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flyers, fans gave Wayne Simmonds a great tribute

By James O'BrienOct 9, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT
It felt strange seeing Wayne Simmonds briefly in a Nashville Predators uniform last season, and for the many Philadelphia Flyers fans who loved Simmonds, it might be even tougher to see him suit up with divisional rivals the New Jersey Devils.

As NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jordan Hall notes, Simmonds felt like it would only be right to hear some boos during Wednesday’s Devils-Flyers game in Philly, and he got some — but make no mistake about it, Flyers fans also gave Simmonds a fantastic reception after a tribute video played.

Not very surprisingly, Simmonds’ former Flyers teammate also saluted him with some stick taps:

Simmonds came into Wednesday’s game with an assist over his first two games with the Devils.

When Simmonds was traded to Philadelphia from the Los Angeles Kings, it seemed like he would be a smaller part of the package that featured Brayden Schenn going to Philly, and Mike Richards becoming a member of the Kings.

Instead, Simmonds propelled his game to another level, becoming one of the deadliest shooters from the “dirty areas” in front of the net, especially on the power play. Simmonds scored 203 goals (91 on the power play) and 378 points in 584 regular-season games over eight seasons with the Flyers, also endearing himself to fans with a physical style that yielded 784 penalty minutes.

That rough-and-tough style might explain Simmonds’ recent decline at 31, but Flyers fans would likely be glad to see him rekindle his scrappy, scoring game — just not when the Devils are facing their team.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.