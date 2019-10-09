Flyers upping fan experience with ‘rage room,’ Gritty makeovers

Have you ever attended a game featuring your favorite team and something goes terribly wrong on the ice/field/court that make you get into a rage? If you were at home you might throw your remote across the room following a bad call or a tough loss. In Philadelphia, the Flyers are giving fans a unique outlet to let their anger out.
Introducing the “Disassembly Room,” otherwise known as the “rage room” inside Wells Fargo Center, which will debut Wednesday night when the Flyers host the Devils (6:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN; livestream) in their home opener. The first of its kind attraction will allow fans a place to relieve stress through scheduled sessions.
Wearing protective gear, stressed out fans are able to smash televisions and break mirrors using hockey sticks, baseball bats, sledgehammers, and other items. As you’d expect, some items inside the room may feature the logo of the Flyers’ opponents that day. Game days against the Penguins might be a popular time for the “rage room.”
Tickets are $35 for one person and $60 for two people. You’ll have five minutes to get your rage out.
This is the second unique fan experience the Flyers have announced this week. On Monday, the Gritty C.O.M.M.A.N.D. Center was introduced, allowing fans to get “grittified by professional stylists.”
Fans of all ages can become their own Gritty with costumes and makeup, which includes orange hair dye and face paint. Or maybe you want to go all the way and just get blasted in the face with what they’re calling “Grit Powder.”
