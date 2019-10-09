More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Domi aims to inspire hockey players with Type 1 diabetes

Associated PressOct 9, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
Max Domi, the son of an NHL player, didn’t get star struck much.

Then at age 13, he met Bobby Clarke.

”My jaw hit the floor, and I was just in shock,” Domi said.

Clarke isn’t just a Hockey Hall of Famer who captained two teams to the Stanley Cup. He’s a Hockey Hall of Famer who captained two teams to the Stanley Cup with Type 1 diabetes. As a hockey player with diabetes, Domi was so inspired by the chance encounter with Clarke that he is trying to do the same thing for the next generation of kids trying to make the NHL despite the complications that come with the disease.

”What him taking a minute out of his day and sharing his story did for me, I was like, ‘Man, if I ever make the NHL or have an opportunity to help kids out, I want to do the same thing,”’ Domi said. ”I started out meeting with kids and sharing my story and talking to them and trying to motivate them like, ‘Listen, whatever you want to do in life, you can still do despite having diabetes.”’

Domi is now in his fourth NHL season and second with the Montreal Canadiens. His book, ”No Days Off,” comes out Oct. 29 and encapsulates in print what the 24-year-old does to play hockey with diabetes and the lessons he tries to deliver to children.

”I never say what they should do, ever. I just tell them what I’ve done, what’s worked, what hasn’t worked,” Domi said. ”I meet with kids almost after every game. That’s just how it is. I like doing it. I enjoy doing it. I take pride in it. I want to keep doing it and growing from that and finding ways to raise money and awareness for something that I deal with on a daily basis and I can relate to a lot of kids out there.”

Domi’s journey was jumpstarted by Clarke, who was diagnosed at 13 when growing up in Manitoba.

Like Domi, he was much more focused on staying on the ice than how diabetes would affect the rest of his life.

”I said to the doctor who had diagnosed me and was looking after me, ‘I’ll still be able to play hockey, eh?”’ Clarke said. ”And he said, yeah. He said, ‘You might want to think of playing goal. It might be easier on you.’ That thought never crossed my mind. … I just said, well I’m going to play hockey.”

Clarke continued to play center and put up 1,210 points over 15 seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers. He didn’t really think about becoming a goaltender.

Neither Domi nor Clarke remembers what the conversation went like that day at the rink 11 years ago. But if it’s anything close to what has gone through Clarke’s mind for the past half-century, it was a pretty clear message.

”Diabetes was no reason to not play hockey,” Clarke said. ”You’ve got to live with it, and if you’re going to be a hockey player then be a hockey player. It can’t be an excuse not for playing.”

Domi goes through a 24-hour routine to play each game and knows he has the benefit of modern technology that Clarke lacked in the 1960s, ’70s and early ’80s. Despite all that, Clarke recalls only twice – once in juniors and once in training camp – where he felt the effects of diabetes because he ”got stupid and didn’t eat.”

”It was fairly simple in those days,” Clarke said. ”There was only one type of insulin. You couldn’t test your own blood sugars and stuff. Not like they can today. The equipment they have today is so much advanced. In those days, I took a needle in the morning and tried to balance the food out the best I could with the insulin that I was taking. I’m sure that my blood sugars must’ve run high – fairly high, I don’t know how high.”

Clarke keeps track of Domi’s career and remembers the standard he held himself to years ago.

”The thing for me that I always told myself is that I’m a hockey player with diabetes. I am not a diabetic hockey player,” Clarke said. ”So diabetes cannot be an excuse for my performance, and it can’t be an excuse for his performance.”

Domi, with 207 points in 304 regular-season games, is doing just fine. But each day is a constant reminder of the challenges ahead and the impact he can make.

”There’s days where I feel sorry for myself, just like everyone does – ‘it’s not fair, why me’ kind of thing,” Domi said. ”I’m like, what am I talking about? This is awesome. Let’s turn this into a positive. Let’s make this like a blessing in disguise and use all the positives that come with being a type 1, the responsibilities that come with it, and drive me to achieve my dreams of playing in the NHL. And that’s kind of where it goes.”

PAVELSKI’S SLOW START

Joe Pavelski recorded one secondary assist in his first four games with the Dallas Stars since signing a $21 million, three-year contract. Change is hard, and the longtime Sharks forward is quickly realizing he’s not in San Jose anymore.

”There’s a lot of simple adjustments,” Pavelski said Tuesday. ”It’s not completely natural. But it’s at a good spot where I feel it’s right there, right around the corner. Just keep going, get a little production and you get that confidence to really kind of take it to another level.”

Dallas coach Jim Montgomery likened it to Hall of Fame pitcher Steve Carlton needing to get accustomed to new catchers when he moved around the majors.

”It’s the nuances of the game, of getting to know people, that comfort level of understanding when this guy has the puck, I go here, I’m going to get the puck,” Montgomery said. ”That just takes time.”

Petr Cech trades soccer goal for hockey net, signs with Guildford Phoenix

Guildford Phoenix
By Sean LeahyOct 9, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT
Petr Cech is no longer tending goal in soccer after retiring in May following a 20-year career that included time at Chelsea and Arsenal of the English Premier League where he won the league title and FA Cup four times, as well as the 2011-12 Champions League.

A side hobby of the the 37-year-old former Czech goalkeeper, who is currently Chelsea’s Technical And Performance Advisor,  has been playing goal in hockey, and he was recently given the chance to get between the pipes with the National Ice Hockey League’s Guildford Phoenix for practice in August.

That practice opportunity has now turned into a full-fledged contract as Cech signed with the Phoenix on Wednesday and is expected to make his debut on Sunday against the Swindon Wildcats.

 

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to play with the Phoenix to get the match experience,” Cech told the Phoenix website. “I hope I can help this young team to achieve their goals for the season and try to win as many games as possible when I have the chance to play. After 20 years of professional football this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid.”

Hockey has always been in Cech’s blood, but there was one main reason why he eventually landed with soccer, as told Arsenal TV in 2016.

“I always wanted to play ice hockey as a kid, it was always my first choice but at that time you would have to buy all the equipment, so you can imagine the financial aspect of that,” he said.

How kids from Congo became budding hockey stars

Today Show
By Sean LeahyOct 9, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Molly and Steve Seidl adopted Sawyer and Simon from an orphanage in the Democratic Republic of Congo when they were just 3 and 5 years old. The boys started playing ice hockey while living in Stillwater, Minnesota. Ten years later, they’re becoming stars in the sport.

Craig Melvin of NBC’s “Today” met the family to help tell their story.

Flyers upping fan experience with ‘rage room,’ Gritty makeovers

Flyers
By Sean LeahyOct 9, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT
Have you ever attended a game featuring your favorite team and something goes terribly wrong on the ice/field/court that make you get into a rage? If you were at home you might throw your remote across the room following a bad call or a tough loss. In Philadelphia, the Flyers are giving fans a unique outlet to let their anger out.

Introducing the “Disassembly Room,” otherwise known as the “rage room” inside Wells Fargo Center, which will debut Wednesday night when the Flyers host the Devils (6:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN; livestream) in their home opener. The first of its kind attraction will allow fans a place to relieve stress through scheduled sessions.

Wearing protective gear, stressed out fans are able to smash televisions and break mirrors using hockey sticks, baseball bats, sledgehammers, and other items. As you’d expect, some items inside the room may feature the logo of the Flyers’ opponents that day. Game days against the Penguins might be a popular time for the “rage room.”

Tickets are $35 for one person and $60 for two people. You’ll have five minutes to get your rage out.

This is the second unique fan experience the Flyers have announced this week. On Monday, the Gritty C.O.M.M.A.N.D. Center was introduced, allowing fans to get “grittified by professional stylists.”

Fans of all ages can become their own Gritty with costumes and makeup, which includes orange hair dye and face paint. Or maybe you want to go all the way and just get blasted in the face with what they’re calling “Grit Powder.”

Wednesday Night Hockey: Devils searching for first win of season

By Joey AlfieriOct 9, 2019, 10:03 AM EDT
3 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After failing to make the playoffs last season, the Devils made some significant changes to their roster during the summer. First, they drafted Jack Hughes number one overall. Second, they swung deals with the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights for P.K. Subban and Nikita Gusev. Third, they signed Wayne Simmonds to a one-year contract. That’s some significant movement.

So, it’s only natural that general manager Ray Shero would be disappointed by his team’s 0-1-1 start. They dropped their home opener, 5-4 in a shootout, to the Winnipeg Jets and they also proceeded to get pounded 7-2 on the road in Buffalo. Giving up 11 goals in the first two games is less than ideal and they need to find a way to fix their issues.

“We’re playing soft and light, and we’re playing like we want to have an easy game,” Devils coach John Hynes said after the loss to the Sabres, per NHL.com. “We can talk about it nine different ways; that’s the reality of where we’re at right now, so we’ve got to fix it.”

Of course, the lack of stability between the pipes is also an issue. Cory Schneider was forced to leave Thursday’s game against Winnipeg because of cramps. Mackenzie Blackwood, who entered the game in relief, gave up two goals on nine shots and then lost in the shootout. Blackwood was forced to play the next night and he gave up seven goals on 36 shots.

It sounds like Schneider will be available for tonight’s clash against the Flyers, but the players in front of him need to make life a little easier for whoever is in their goal.

“Defensively, we haven’t been hard enough in any plays, and we’re allowing teams too much time and space,” forward Travis Zajac said. “We know what we have to do and what’s our identity and what’s expected of us as a team, and we just haven’t been able to get to our identity.”

Hynes had the benefit of not having a game for three full days (Sunday through Tuesday), so his team had time to work on things on the practice rink. They better have found a solution to their issues because their upcoming schedule will be tough, as they’ll play in Philly tonight, at home against the Oilers tomorrow night, in Boston on Saturday and at home against the Panthers on Monday afternoon.

Tonight, the Devils face a Flyers team that’s making their season-debut in North America. Philadelphia took down the Chicago Blackhawks in Prague last week. They’ll now look to keep the ball rolling against a struggling divisional opponent.

The Flyers will go head-to-head against a familiar face, as they’ll welcome Wayne Simmonds back to Philadelphia for the first time since they traded him to Nashville last season.

“Hopefully I get some cheers. I was pretty deep-rooted in that community,” Simmonds told NJ.com. “I spent eight years there and had a great time. I enjoyed Philadelphia thoroughly. So I was proud to be a part of that franchise and don’t regret anything I did in a Flyers uniform.”

On Wednesday night’s season debut of Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN, NHL fans will be able to get a sneak peek to a yet to be released Green Day song called “Fire, Ready, Aim”. The song will serve as the opening theme song of Wednesday Night Hockey throughout the 2019-20 season and will be featured on NHL on NBC Sports broadcasts throughout the season.

Produced by NBC Sports, the high-energy show open features the band playing their new song on a hockey rink interspersed with action shots of more than a dozen NHL players, including Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins, Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks, Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings, P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vladimir Tarasenko of the St. Louis Blues and Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, among others.

