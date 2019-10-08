WATCH LIVE: Sharks visit Predators on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
San Jose has lost its first three games of the season – all in regulation – by a combined score of 12-3. It is the second time in franchise history the Sharks have lost their first three games (also 1993- 94), and their fewest goals scored through three games ever.
“You’ve got to work. It’s not easy to score goals or win hockey games in the NHL unless you work,” said Sharks captain Logan Couture. “You know, every team’s talented in this League. Usually the team that works harder win games, and in all three so far, the other team has outworked us.”
Evander Kane will make his season debut after serving his three-game suspension for physical abuse of an official in the team’s final preseason game against Vegas. His presence will be a welcome addition for the Sharks lineup; he scored 30 goals last season and led the NHL with 153 PIM.
Through two games, Matt Duchene leads the Predators in scoring with five points (all assists). He had three assists in the season-opening win against Minnesota, before adding another two against Detroit in Saturday’s loss.
The Predators have used each goalie once so far; Pekka Rinne started in the season opener against Minnesota (22 saves – win), and Juuse Saros started on Saturday (23 saves – loss). Rinne, who turns 37 on Nov. 3, is now in his 14th season with the Preds. Meanwhile, Saros is 24 and now backing up Rinne for a fourth straight season.
“I have these two years and that’s how I treat it,” Rinne said when asked about retirement. “I give myself a two-year window. I think it’s fair. If that takes me to 38-39, I don’t want to put any numbers anywhere. Still, I realize it’s close.”
PROJECTED LINEUPS
SHARKS
Timo Meier – Logan Couture – Kevin Labanc
Evander Kane – Tomas Hertl – Barclay Goodrow
Lukas Radil – Joe Thornton – Melker Karlsson
Lean Bergmann – Dylan Gambrell – Jonny Brodzinski
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Brent Burns
Brenden Dillon – Erik Karlsson
Mario Ferraro – Trevor Carrick
Starting goalie: Martin Jones
PREDATORS
Craig Smith – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson
Filip Forsberg – Matt Duchene – Mikael Granlund
Colton Sissons – Nick Bonino – Austin Watson
Rocco Grimaldi – Kyle Turris – Calle Jarnkrok
Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm – Dante Fabbro
Matt Irwin – Yannick Weber
Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne
