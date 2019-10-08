More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Sharks visit Predators on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyOct 8, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

San Jose has lost its first three games of the season – all in regulation – by a combined score of 12-3. It is the second time in franchise history the Sharks have lost their first three games (also 1993- 94), and their fewest goals scored through three games ever.

“You’ve got to work. It’s not easy to score goals or win hockey games in the NHL unless you work,” said Sharks captain Logan Couture. “You know, every team’s talented in this League. Usually the team that works harder win games, and in all three so far, the other team has outworked us.”

Evander Kane will make his season debut after serving his three-game suspension for physical abuse of an official in the team’s final preseason game against Vegas. His presence will be a welcome addition for the Sharks lineup; he scored 30 goals last season and led the NHL with 153 PIM.

[MORE: Plenty for Sharks to do to turnaround sluggish start]

Through two games, Matt Duchene leads the Predators in scoring with five points (all assists). He had three assists in the season-opening win against Minnesota, before adding another two against Detroit in Saturday’s loss.

The Predators have used each goalie once so far; Pekka Rinne started in the season opener against Minnesota (22 saves – win), and Juuse Saros started on Saturday (23 saves – loss). Rinne, who turns 37 on Nov. 3, is now in his 14th season with the Preds. Meanwhile, Saros is 24 and now backing up Rinne for a fourth straight season.

“I have these two years and that’s how I treat it,” Rinne said when asked about retirement. “I give myself a two-year window. I think it’s fair. If that takes me to 38-39, I don’t want to put any numbers anywhere. Still, I realize it’s close.”

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators
WHERE: Bridgestone Arena
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Sharks-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

SHARKS
Timo Meier – Logan Couture – Kevin Labanc
Evander Kane – Tomas HertlBarclay Goodrow
Lukas RadilJoe ThorntonMelker Karlsson
Lean Bergmann – Dylan GambrellJonny Brodzinski

Marc-Edouard VlasicBrent Burns
Brenden DillonErik Karlsson
Mario Ferraro – Trevor Carrick

Starting goalie: Martin Jones

PREDATORS
Craig SmithRyan JohansenViktor Arvidsson
Filip Forsberg – Matt Duchene – Mikael Granlund
Colton SissonsNick BoninoAustin Watson
Rocco GrimaldiKyle TurrisCalle Jarnkrok

Roman JosiRyan Ellis
Mattias EkholmDante Fabbro
Matt IrwinYannick Weber

Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne

Kathryn Tappen will host tonight’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Jeremy Roenick and Keith Jones. Randy Hahn and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Sharks sign Patrick Marleau to one-year deal

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 8, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
1 Comment

In a move that seemed destined to happen all summer, the San Jose Sharks announced on Tuesday evening that they are bringing back Patrick Marleau.

It will be a one-year contract that will pay Marleau the league minimum of $700,000 according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.

Marleau, 40, is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, goals, and total points after spending the first 19 years of his career with the organization. He left to join the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency prior to the 2017-18 season and spent two years with the team before he was traded to Carolina this summer and promptly bought out of the final year of his contract. When he became a free agent speculation immediately started that he could return to the Sharks and once again join forces with Joe Thornton to take another run at a Stanley Cup.

The deal never happened in the summer and as recently as September it seemed that the door had closed on a potential reunion. But with the Sharks now off to a disappointing 0-3-0 start to the season, general manager Doug Wilson decided to bring Marleau back into the mix.

 

Along with the addition of Marleau, the Sharks will also be getting forward Evander Kane back from his three-game suspension on Tuesday night when they play the Nashville Predators.

Marleau appeared in all 82 games for the Maple Leafs a year ago, scoring 16 goals and 37 total points.

He has not missed a game since the 2008-09 season and currently has a 788 consecutive games played streak that is currently the longest active streak in the NHL and the sixth-longest of all-time. His UFA status this summer and into the start of this season has not ended that streak.

MORE:
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

NBC Sports’ ‘Our Line Starts’ NHL podcast debuts this week

By Sean LeahyOct 8, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT
1 Comment

NBC Sports is launching a new NHL podcast –  Our Line Starts – this Wednesday, October 9. The new weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Wednesday’s debut episode will be hosted by Keith Jones and Jeremy Roenick and will be highlighted by Pierre McGuire’s interview with Vegas Golden Knights President George McPhee.

A preview of the podcast can be found here.

Our Line Starts joins NBC Sports’ growing roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. Click here for more information.

Where you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports/our-line-starts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

Tkachuk, Doughty prepare for another round of personal rivalry

Getty
By Adam GretzOct 8, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

The NHL’s most intense individual rivalry continues on Tuesday night when Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings pay a visit to Matthew Tkachuk and the Calgary Flames.

From the moment Tkachuk entered the NHL he started established himself as a tough, physical, agitating forward that will get under the skin of his opponents while also filling the back of their net. In other words, he is a younger, Western Conference version of Brad Marchand. The type of player every general manager in the league would pay a huge price to get on their own team, while also hating their guts when they are not on their team.

No player in the NHL has been more annoyed by Tkachuk’s style of play than Doughty, as the two have an ongoing feud that has consistently intensified over the past three years.

Tkachuk was suspended for two games during his rookie season when he elbowed Doughty in the face, helping to spark their ongoing feud. Doughty has repeatedly sounded off on Tkachuk in interviews, saying how he doesn’t respect him and will never speak to him off the ice, to claiming that Tkachuk is the most hated player in the league. Whenever the two teams face there is almost always some kind of altercation between the two players, especially as they get a ton of ice-time going head-to-head with one another. On average they have spent about seven minutes per game playing head-to-head against one another in their matchups — that is a lot — while their positions (Tkachuk as a left winger, Doughty as a right defensemen) mean their paths are going to cross quite often.

Some examples of their, let’s say, extreme dislike for one another…

And..

And the elbowing incident that started it all…

It is a good bet they will become acquainted with one another again on Tuesday night.

Over the weekend Tkachuk was a guest on Hockey Night In Canada’s After Hours show and was asked by host Scott Oake if he should show Doughty, a Stanley Cup champion and Norris Trophy winner, more respect. Tkachuk did not miss a beat and instantly responded that he shows Flames captain Mark Giordano plenty of respect, adding “He’s a Norris Trophy winner.”

In 11 career games against Doughty and the Kings, Tkachuk has two goals, three assists and 15 penalty minutes.

MORE:
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Jets’ defense takes yet another blow ahead of game vs. Penguins

By Adam GretzOct 8, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
1 Comment

When the Winnipeg Jets had their 2018-19 season end this past April, their defense was made up of the following players: Dustin Byfuglien, Jacob Trouba, Josh Morrissey, Tyler Myers, Ben Chiarot, and Dmitry Kulikov. Not a great group by any means, but a formidable one that was good enough to help make the Jets a playoff team.

How many of those players will be in the lineup for them on Tuesday night when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Zero.

None of them.

Due to a series of roster moves and unfortunate circumstances the entire defense the team used a year ago is not available as the team prepares to open its current four-game road trip.

Trouba, Myers, and Chiarot all left the team over the summer (Trouba was traded to the Rangers; Myers and Chiarot departed in free agency), while Byfuglien stepped away just before the start of training camp to reportedly consider his future in the NHL.

All of that alone was enough to decimate their blue line.

The departures continued on Tuesday when the Jets announced that Kulikov has been given a personal leave from the team.

Morrissey, meanwhile, suffered an injury during warmups before the team’s most recent game against the New York Islanders and was held out of Sunday’s game. After practicing on Monday, coach Paul Maurice announced on Tuesday that the team is going to hold Morrissey out for at least another game (Tuesday in Pittsburgh) as a precaution.

This all means the Jets’ defense on Tuesday is going to include Sami Niku, Carl Dahlstrom, Neal Pionk, Ville Heinola, Anthony Bitetto and Tucker Poolman.

Combined NHL games for those six players: 350.

Heinola, 18, was the team’s first-round draft pick this past season and has played just three games so far, while Dahlstrom was claimed on waivers a week ago from the Chicago Blackhawks. Pionk is the “experienced” member of that group and was acquired over the summer from the Rangers in the Trouba trade. Calling that group a “makeshift defense” would be a monumental understatement.

Even though they are facing a Penguins team that is without two of its top three centers (Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bjugstad) it is still a dangerous team offensively with the Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel occupying the top line.

The Jets’ defense was always going to be a massive question mark this season, and it just seems to keep finding ways to get even more shorthanded. Starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck is going to need to play the best hockey of his career to keep this thing together.

MORE:
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.