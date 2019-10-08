PHT Morning Skate: Kane on ref criticism; Rinne on future

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Evander Kane stands by his comments about officials last week and did speak with Stephen Walkom, the NHL’s director of officiating: “There’s been some dialogue, some questions and answers, but like I said, that’s what’s in the CBA, that’s what is in the rulebook. No matter what I guess transpires, the player’s accountable for it. Doesn’t make a lot of sense, but it is what it is.” [Mercury News]
• Pekka Rinne on retirement, family, the present and his future plans. [Tennessean]
• Now that Alex DeBrincat has been extended is Dylan Strome next on Stan Bowman’s list? [NBC Chicago]
• New NHL rules forcing coaches to think twice before challenging plays. [Calgary Herald]
• Leon Draisaitl vs. Auston Matthews: who ya got? [Edmonton Journal]
• This is fun: the rookie cards for every NHL head coach. [Puck Junk]
• Is this a long goodbye for Taylor Hall and the Devils? [Spector’s Hockey]
• This sounds promising: “The Philadelphia Flyers announced today a new, immersive fan experience at the Wells Fargo Center, the Gritty C.O.M.M.A.N.D. Center, set to debut this Wednesday, October 9 for the Flyers home opener. This new space is the first-ever peek into Gritty’s world and offers fans the opportunity to get ‘grittified’ by professional stylists.” [Flyers]
• It’s all about simplicity as the Senators work their way through a rebuild. [The Score]
• ‘Willie,’ the autobiographical documentary about Wille O’Ree, combines worlds for Capitals part owner Sheila Johnson. [NHL.com]
• Meghan Duggan, captain of the Olympic champion U.S. hockey team, is working out through her pregnancy with a plan to return to the national team. [Olympic Talk]
• A look ahead at the week in fantasy hockey. [RotoWorld]
• Michael Leighton has announced his retirement after 18 professional seasons. [The Athletic (sub. required)]
