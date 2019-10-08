More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

NHL on NBCSN: Plenty for Sharks to do to turnaround sluggish start

By Sean LeahyOct 8, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Three goals scored in three games. Twelve goals allowed. Three losses. Zero wins.

It’s not been an ideal start to the season for the San Jose Sharks. Thought as pre-season contenders, Peter DeBoer’s team has vastly underperformed and has continued to receive poor goaltending. While a PDO of 930, via Natural Stat Trick, would tell you they should find a way to bounce-back over time, there’s plenty that needs fixing.

“We’ve got to work,” said Sharks captain Logan Couture. “It’s not easy to score goals or win hockey games in the NHL unless you work. Every team is talented in this league. Usually the teams that work harder win games. All three so far, the other team has outworked us.”

The upcoming schedule doesn’t get any easier with games against the Predators, Blackhawks, Flames, Hurricanes in the next week before a home-and-home with the Sabres. So where’s it gone wrong early on?

The power play

Unsuccessful in 14 opportunities, the Sharks’ extra man unit has also given up a league-high three shorthanded goals in three games. Slow starts like that are nothing new for them. San Jose was 0-for-10 through the first three games of last season before finishing as a top-six unit.

It’s not that those units haven’t been able to generate chances, however. Through three games they lead the NHL with 29 power play shots. Given the talent that DeBoer is able to choose from, and with Evander Kane eligible to return to suspension Tuesday night, the dam is going to break sooner than later.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

The goaltending (again)

It was an issue last season and one that risks derailing another hunt for the Stanley Cup. In two starts Martin Jones has allowed five goals and has posted a .884 even strength save percentage. The netminder also continued a stunning stat by surrendering a goal on the first shot he saw in the season for the fourth time in five years.

Slow starts to games have also hurt. San Jose’s opponents — Vegas and and Anaheim — have opened the scoring within the first six minutes of their three games. 

Lineup consistency

DeBoer has yet to field a full roster this season. Kane has missed all three games, while Erik Karlsson sat out the first game against the Golden Knights due to the birth of his daughter. Couple that with new faces finding their way in a new lineup and it’s going to take time.

“You have to, I think that’s the bottom line,” DeBoer said last week about erasing the past. “We’re integrating some young players in the lineup and the message is: You can’t drag this stuff around.”

MORE:
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Kane on ref criticism; Rinne on future

By Sean LeahyOct 8, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Evander Kane stands by his comments about officials last week and did speak with Stephen Walkom, the NHL’s director of officiating: “There’s been some dialogue, some questions and answers, but like I said, that’s what’s in the CBA, that’s what is in the rulebook. No matter what I guess transpires, the player’s accountable for it. Doesn’t make a lot of sense, but it is what it is.” [Mercury News]

Pekka Rinne on retirement, family, the present and his future plans. [Tennessean]

• Now that Alex DeBrincat has been extended is Dylan Strome next on Stan Bowman’s list? [NBC Chicago]

• New NHL rules forcing coaches to think twice before challenging plays. [Calgary Herald]

Leon Draisaitl vs. Auston Matthews: who ya got? [Edmonton Journal]

• This is fun: the rookie cards for every NHL head coach. [Puck Junk]

• Is this a long goodbye for Taylor Hall and the Devils? [Spector’s Hockey]

• This sounds promising: “The Philadelphia Flyers announced today a new, immersive fan experience at the Wells Fargo Center, the Gritty C.O.M.M.A.N.D. Center, set to debut this Wednesday, October 9 for the Flyers home opener. This new space is the first-ever peek into Gritty’s world and offers fans the opportunity to get ‘grittified’ by professional stylists.” [Flyers]

• It’s all about simplicity as the Senators work their way through a rebuild. [The Score]

• ‘Willie,’ the autobiographical documentary about Wille O’Ree, combines worlds for Capitals part owner Sheila Johnson. [NHL.com]

• Meghan Duggan, captain of the Olympic champion U.S. hockey team, is working out through her pregnancy with a plan to return to the national team. [Olympic Talk]

• A look ahead at the week in fantasy hockey. [RotoWorld]

• Michael Leighton has announced his retirement after 18 professional seasons. [The Athletic (sub. required)]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Alex Ovechkin gets first pitch honors before Game 4 of NLDS

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 7, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT
2 Comments

Alex Ovechkin spent his night off Monday taking part in another sport in the Washington D.C. area. The Washington Capitals captain was on the mound before Game 4 of the National League Division Series to throw out the first pitch.

The Nationals ended up forcing a decisive Game 5 of their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 6-1 win as they look to copy the 2017-18 Capitals and win their first championship.

This was Ovechkin’s third time delivering the first pitch before a Nationals game. The first came after his rookie season in 2006. His most recent attempt came two days after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup and due to the effects of, well, celebrating, he was given two opportunities. (He also had the honor in 2011 before a Baltimore Orioles game.)

Ovechkin isn’t the first Capital to make news during the Nats’ playoff run. During the NL Wild Card game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Evgeny Kuznetsov celebrated the Nationals’ come-from-behind win with his famous bird celebration.

In support of the Nationals’ playoff run, the Capitals have been awarding a batting helmet to their player of the game. Rookies have earned both so far with the first going to defenseman Martin Fehervary and the latest to goaltender Ilya Samsonov following his first NHL victory on Friday night.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

The Buzzer: Pietrangelo helps Blues top Maple Leafs; Texier the OT hero

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyOct 7, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

Three Stars

1. Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues

The Blues captain picked a great time to record his 400th career point. With 12:09 left in the third period and the game tied at two, Pietrangelo wired a shot by Frederik Andersen to give the Blues the lead for good over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The goal was the 23rd game-winning tally of his career, putting him past Al MacInnis for the franchise record among defensemen. The win capped off a pretty good sports Monday for the city St. Louis.

2. Alexandre Texier, Columbus Blue Jackets

Monday’s win over the Buffalo Sabres was a wild one. The Blue Jackets went up 2-0 in the first, then proceeded to blow that lead in the second period. In the third, the teams exchanged power play goals, which included Victor Olofsson‘s third of the season with 1:14 to play. Overtime was all Columbus, with the young forward netting the winner after 128 seconds.

3. Nick Foligno, Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets captain scored his first of the season and later assisted on Texier’s overtime winner. He was also 67% in the face-off circle

Highlights of the Night

• It may been a losing effort, but this was a pretty sequence by the Maple Leafs that ended in a William Nylander goal, their second in 24 seconds:

• Neat assist here from Jason Spezza:

Jeff Skinner had this robbery of Ryan Murray:

Factoids

Scores
Blues 3, Maple Leafs 2
Blue Jackets 4, Sabres 3 (OT)

MORE:
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Rangers send Namestnikov to Senators for Ebert, 2021 draft pick

Associated PressOct 7, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT
2 Comments

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers traded forward Vladislav Namestnikov to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night in exchange for defenseman Nick Ebert a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

New York will retain 18.75% ($750,000) of Namestnikov’s $4 million salary this season.

The 26-year-old Namestnikov, acquired from Tampa Bay at the 2018 trade deadline as part of the deal that sent Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller to the Lightning, had 13 goals and 22 assists in 99 games with the Rangers. For his career, he has 66 goals and 92 assists in 362 games.

Ebert has appeared in one game with Belleville of the AHL this season, after totaling 11 goals and 22 assists in 49 games with Orebro of the Swedish Hockey League last season.

The 25-year-old native of Livingston, New Jersey, was a seventh-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2012 NHL draft.

The Rangers now have nine picks in the 2021 draft – one in each of the first two rounds, two in each of the next two rounds, and one each in the the last three rounds.