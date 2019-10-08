NHL on NBCSN: Plenty for Sharks to do to turnaround sluggish start

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Three goals scored in three games. Twelve goals allowed. Three losses. Zero wins.

It’s not been an ideal start to the season for the San Jose Sharks. Thought as pre-season contenders, Peter DeBoer’s team has vastly underperformed and has continued to receive poor goaltending. While a PDO of 930, via Natural Stat Trick, would tell you they should find a way to bounce-back over time, there’s plenty that needs fixing.

“We’ve got to work,” said Sharks captain Logan Couture. “It’s not easy to score goals or win hockey games in the NHL unless you work. Every team is talented in this league. Usually the teams that work harder win games. All three so far, the other team has outworked us.”

The upcoming schedule doesn’t get any easier with games against the Predators, Blackhawks, Flames, Hurricanes in the next week before a home-and-home with the Sabres. So where’s it gone wrong early on?

The power play

Unsuccessful in 14 opportunities, the Sharks’ extra man unit has also given up a league-high three shorthanded goals in three games. Slow starts like that are nothing new for them. San Jose was 0-for-10 through the first three games of last season before finishing as a top-six unit.

It’s not that those units haven’t been able to generate chances, however. Through three games they lead the NHL with 29 power play shots. Given the talent that DeBoer is able to choose from, and with Evander Kane eligible to return to suspension Tuesday night, the dam is going to break sooner than later.

The goaltending (again)

It was an issue last season and one that risks derailing another hunt for the Stanley Cup. In two starts Martin Jones has allowed five goals and has posted a .884 even strength save percentage. The netminder also continued a stunning stat by surrendering a goal on the first shot he saw in the season for the fourth time in five years.

Slow starts to games have also hurt. San Jose’s opponents — Vegas and and Anaheim — have opened the scoring within the first six minutes of their three games.

#SJSharks start a season 0-3-0 for the 2nd time in team history (previous: 1993-94). -9 goal differential through 3 games is their worst. — Darin Stephens (@SharksStats) October 6, 2019

Lineup consistency

DeBoer has yet to field a full roster this season. Kane has missed all three games, while Erik Karlsson sat out the first game against the Golden Knights due to the birth of his daughter. Couple that with new faces finding their way in a new lineup and it’s going to take time.

“You have to, I think that’s the bottom line,” DeBoer said last week about erasing the past. “We’re integrating some young players in the lineup and the message is: You can’t drag this stuff around.”

