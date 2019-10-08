More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

How worried should winless Sharks be after loss to Predators?

Oct 8, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
With the nostalgic signing of Patrick Marleau, plenty of San Jose Sharks fans were thinking of the past on Tuesday. That’s good, because right now, the present hasn’t been pretty.

The Sharks sunk to 0-4-0 on the young 2019-20 season after the Nashville Predators beat them 5-2. This is San Jose’s second 0-4-0 start in franchise history, with the only other instance coming in their awkward earlier phase in 1993-94.

Is it time to play the “Jaws” theme for a rattled Sharks group, or is too soon to ponder such horrors? Let’s bat around a few thoughts.

Sharks’ offense not going swimmingly

Tuesday’s performance brought out backhanded compliments.

After only managing a goal apiece in their first three losses, the Sharks finally scored two goals. Granted, it felt a little empty, as Brent Burns made it 4-2 with about 4:23 remaining in the third period. Also, they finally scored a goal on the power play.

San Jose managed a strong effort in the second period, but Pekka Rinne managed to only allow an Evander Kane deflection goal during that middle frame. Much like against Minnesota, Nashville really turned up the power in the third period to pull away from the Sharks.

A few players stick out as needing more. Timo Meier seemed like a bargain at a $6M AAV, but so far, he’s been ice cold, opening the season without a goal or an assist. Tomas Hertl brought hype as possibly the Sharks’ best center over Logan Couture, yet while Couture is contributing, Hertl is also at a goose egg.

Sharks get stung in transition

To some extent, San Jose is going to “live by the sword, and die by the sword” when it comes to gambling ways from defensemen Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns. Karlsson’s attempt to transition died a painful death on this Filip Forsberg goal:

While Burns has been reasonably productive, Karlsson’s off to a slow start, with an assist in three games (and a healthy baby being born keeping him from the season-opener … maybe he just needs to get his sleep schedule right?).

San Jose is awfully top-heavy, so they’re going to need their best guys to be strong. That perceived lack of depth might mean more tough nights like these than the Sharks are accustomed to.

Predators’ mix looks good again

Matt Duchene now has six assists in his first three games in gold. That pass to Forsberg in the 4-1 goal above ranks as one of his sweetest dishes, and he’s had some great moments that didn’t end up on the scoreboard. Duchene made a fantastic toe-drag move during Tuesday’s game but was thwarted by Martin Jones, while he made a tremendous play to Mikael Granlund that forced Devan Dubnyk to make a highlight reel save in the team’s opener.

As Duchene could attest considering the early reactions to his cold start in Ottawa vs. the misleadingly hot Nashville start for Kyle Turris, it’s too early to say that the Predators “won” in essentially trading Duchene for P.K. Subban. Subban may eventually prove to be a more positive impact-player, all-around, for New Jersey.

The Predators were looking for the right combination of offense, defense, and goaltending in bringing in Duchene, though, and he might just give Nashville that extra gamebreaker to reach that next level.

That’s because Nashville already had some of those, from Forsberg to Roman Josi, who scored two goals and looks like he’ll cost someone (maybe the Predators, maybe a different team) a pretty penny on his next contract.

The Sharks don’t need to panic about making the playoffs, yet with each loss, they are certainly making their climb bumpier, especially as the Vegas Golden Knights appear as molten-hot as the Sharks are ice-cold. Besides, they faced a dangerous Vegas team twice, the Ducks are quietly undefeated, and the Predators could very well be the real deal.

Jets shut down Penguins despite makeshift defense

Getty
Oct 8, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH — Thanks to trades, free agency departures, an injury, and some recent personal matters, the Winnipeg Jets’ defense has been completely decimated over the past six months, leaving them with a makeshift unit for their game in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night against the Penguins.

None of their top-eight defenders in ice-time from a year ago were available on Tuesday, and the unit as a whole had just 350 total games of NHL experience. You would be forgiven if you did not give them much of a chance to win with that lineup, especially after giving up a goal to Sidney Crosby just 32 seconds into the first period.

They not only won, they completely shut down the Penguins and received three goals from their makeshift blue line on their way to an impressive 4-1 win to wrap up their season-opening four-game road trip.

“Those guys have worked really hard back there, they are learning every shift,” said Jets coach Paul Maurice. “I think the forwards did a nice job too, and what our forwards do well is cause enough concern deep in the offensive zone that they draw people off our back end, and that’s what happened on a number of those goals.”

The defense started making an impact just five minutes after Crosby’s goal when 18-year-old rookie Ville Heinola blasted a slap shot between Matt Murray‘s arm and body that trickled into the back of the net for his first NHL goal. Maurice was asked if a first career goal from a young player can help lift a bench send some positive energy around the lineup.

“It depends if they like the kid or not,” he said. “And they really like this guy. He has a big smile on his face, he works really hard, and the players always respect talent. He does so many good little things that the guys on the ice appreciate.”

Heinola played 17:24 in the win, finishing as a plus-three along with the goal. With Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot gone and Dustin Byfuglien‘s future unsettled, the Jets are going to have to lean on young defenders like Heinola and Neal Pionk to take on significant roles right from the start.

Pionk also scored a goal in the win, already his second with the team after coming over from the New York Rangers in the Trouba trade.

“It feels good,” said Pionk. “We have a younger D corps, but they are all here for a reason. We are all here for a reason. We have proved it at other levels. If play our system we are going to be alright.”

Given all of the issues and questions the Jets have had on their blue line, they still managed to wrap up their four-game road trip to open the season with two wins, and that is just fine with Maurice.

“I’m happy with it, missing the guys we have. Then they feel good, like the defense have done something to make that happen. They have played a big part in that. You play .500 on the road and win your home games you are a good team.”

The Jets open their home schedule on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

James Neal’s big night brings up unthinkable: Did Oilers win a trade?

Oct 8, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT
When the Edmonton Oilers landed James Neal in a fascinating, unlikely trade with the Calgary Flames involving Milan Lucic, many thought that Neal’s (once?)-deadly shot could be revived by Connor McDavid, a superstar who happens to make almost everyone look good.

(Except, erp, maybe Lucic?)

Even the most optimistic of Oilers fans and Neal stans probably didn’t see this coming, though.

Neal put on a show against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, scoring four goals, including a natural hat trick from late in the first period to early in the second. This gives Neal an impressive six goals in his first three games as a member of the Edmonton Oilers, with all of those tallies happening in the past two games.

No doubt about it, McDavid is making life easier for Neal, who couldn’t quite beat out Elias Lindholm for a spot with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan last season, eventually losing a spot altogether at times for the Flames.

You can’t totally dismiss Neal’s part of the sniping equation, though. The 32-year-old’s first of four goals on Tuesday was unassisted, and Neal’s fourth goal was assisted by Tomas Jurco and Oscar Klefbom. Ultimately, McDavid and Neal helped the Oilers earn a decisive 5-2 win against the Islanders.

Check out Neal’s four-goal outburst in the video above this post’s headline.

To give you some quick perspective: Neal only scored seven goals and 19 points during all of his disastrous 63-game regular season with Calgary in 2018-19. To add even more perspective, Lucic, 31, only managed six goals in 79 contests during his final year with Edmonton in 2018-19.

Plenty of people felt a little restless regarding Ken Holland’s first offseason as a GM, particularly since the former Red Wings executive seems to be getting paid big bucks. The Neal – Lucic trade could be something Holland could hang his hat on, especially with Neal’s hot start.

So far, the story for Lucic’s start with the Flames hasn’t been very pretty.

While Lucic could break through on Tuesday (Calgary is facing Los Angeles on Tuesday), he went through his first two Flames games without a goal or an assist. He’s instead been racking up trips to the penalty box, generating 21 PIM through those first two games, including a moment where he, uh, “stuck up for his teammate” by punching Nikita Zadorov.

Through those two games, Lucic logged 13:46 and 8:38 time on ice, which was not much more than what Neal logged in his second game with Edmonton alone (19:28).

One would think that Neal might empathize with Lucic a bit there. While the Oilers are, on paper, a pitiful team on the wings — a big reason why people believed that the big forward would get plenty of reps on McDavid’s line – the Flames have superior options, which means Lucic will need to battle for meaningful minutes. So far, it doesn’t seem like Lucic is having much better luck than Neal did last year.

Of course, it’s early.

That time-related point is key, actually, because there’s one way we might look at this more positively for Calgary over the long haul. As you can see from Cap Friendly, Lucic’s salary goes below his $6M cap hit starting in 2019-20, and is quite low after salary bonuses get paid out. Maybe that would open the door for the Flames to get rid of that cap hit over the next few years, which could be crucial in adding the extra oomph that perhaps Lucic won’t provide?

It’s a thought … but even then, it’s a bit of a stretch, especially since Lucic has certain clauses that allow him to decide his future.

In the present, this is looking like a big win so far for the Oilers, even if Neal is almost certain to cool off. Considering the rivalry between Edmonton and Calgary, chances are, Flames fans are going to hear about this disparity. Like, a lot.

WATCH LIVE: Sharks visit Predators on NBCSN

Getty Images
Oct 8, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

San Jose has lost its first three games of the season – all in regulation – by a combined score of 12-3. It is the second time in franchise history the Sharks have lost their first three games (also 1993- 94), and their fewest goals scored through three games ever.

“You’ve got to work. It’s not easy to score goals or win hockey games in the NHL unless you work,” said Sharks captain Logan Couture. “You know, every team’s talented in this League. Usually the team that works harder win games, and in all three so far, the other team has outworked us.”

Evander Kane will make his season debut after serving his three-game suspension for physical abuse of an official in the team’s final preseason game against Vegas. His presence will be a welcome addition for the Sharks lineup; he scored 30 goals last season and led the NHL with 153 PIM.

[MORE: Plenty for Sharks to do to turnaround sluggish start]

Through two games, Matt Duchene leads the Predators in scoring with five points (all assists). He had three assists in the season-opening win against Minnesota, before adding another two against Detroit in Saturday’s loss.

The Predators have used each goalie once so far; Pekka Rinne started in the season opener against Minnesota (22 saves – win), and Juuse Saros started on Saturday (23 saves – loss). Rinne, who turns 37 on Nov. 3, is now in his 14th season with the Preds. Meanwhile, Saros is 24 and now backing up Rinne for a fourth straight season.

“I have these two years and that’s how I treat it,” Rinne said when asked about retirement. “I give myself a two-year window. I think it’s fair. If that takes me to 38-39, I don’t want to put any numbers anywhere. Still, I realize it’s close.”

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators
WHERE: Bridgestone Arena
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Sharks-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

SHARKS
Timo Meier – Logan Couture – Kevin Labanc
Evander Kane – Tomas HertlBarclay Goodrow
Lukas RadilJoe ThorntonMelker Karlsson
Lean Bergmann – Dylan GambrellJonny Brodzinski

Marc-Edouard VlasicBrent Burns
Brenden DillonErik Karlsson
Mario Ferraro – Trevor Carrick

Starting goalie: Martin Jones

PREDATORS
Craig SmithRyan JohansenViktor Arvidsson
Filip Forsberg – Matt Duchene – Mikael Granlund
Colton SissonsNick BoninoAustin Watson
Rocco GrimaldiKyle TurrisCalle Jarnkrok

Roman JosiRyan Ellis
Mattias EkholmDante Fabbro
Matt IrwinYannick Weber

Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne

Kathryn Tappen will host tonight’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Jeremy Roenick and Keith Jones. Randy Hahn and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Sharks sign Patrick Marleau to one-year deal

Oct 8, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
4 Comments

In a move that seemed destined to happen all summer, the San Jose Sharks announced on Tuesday evening that they are bringing back Patrick Marleau.

It will be a one-year contract that will pay Marleau the league minimum of $700,000 according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.

Marleau, 40, is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, goals, and total points after spending the first 19 years of his career with the organization. He left to join the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency prior to the 2017-18 season and spent two years with the team before he was traded to Carolina this summer and promptly bought out of the final year of his contract. When he became a free agent speculation immediately started that he could return to the Sharks and once again join forces with Joe Thornton to take another run at a Stanley Cup.

The deal never happened in the summer and as recently as September it seemed that the door had closed on a potential reunion. But with the Sharks now off to a disappointing 0-3-0 start to the season, general manager Doug Wilson decided to bring Marleau back into the mix.

 

Along with the addition of Marleau, the Sharks will also be getting forward Evander Kane back from his three-game suspension on Tuesday night when they play the Nashville Predators.

Marleau appeared in all 82 games for the Maple Leafs a year ago, scoring 16 goals and 37 total points.

He has not missed a game since the 2008-09 season and currently has a 788 consecutive games played streak that is currently the longest active streak in the NHL and the sixth-longest of all-time. His UFA status this summer and into the start of this season has not ended that streak.

