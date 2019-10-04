More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

What to expect from Jack Hughes’ Devils debut

By James O'BrienOct 4, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT
In an era of instant gratification, it must be agonizing for New Jersey Devils fans to have to wait until the third night of the 2019-20 season to finally see number one overall 2019 NHL Draft pick Jack Hughes make his debut.

That wait is almost over, as the Devils are mere hours from hosting the Winnipeg Jets in Newark on Friday night.

Consider a few things as we await the speedy center’s first NHL game:

  • The Jets probably won’t be able to focus their greatest defensive attention on Hughes. Instead, the trio of Taylor Hall (top pick from 2010), Nico Hischier (first pick of 2017), and Kyle Palmieri (26th pick in 2009) will draw the greatest share of attention.

This takes a considerable chunk of pressure off of Hughes, as does the Devils debut of P.K. Subban.

Luckily, Hughes still gets some intriguing linemates. Nikita Gusev also makes his NHL debut with Hughes, and one would think that he’d complement Hughes’ skills nicely. Jesper Bratt rounds out the trio, as he should be able to hold his own.

  • As you can see from those impeccably written lineup notes, Hughes’ group is listed as the “third” line.

It doesn’t seem like Travis Zajac being listed in front of Hughes is all for show, though.

Via Left Wing Lock’s listings, Zajac will be on the Devils’ top power play unit with Hall, Palmieri, Wayne Simmonds, and Subban. Hmmm.

Maybe it’s just a matter of a philosophy other NHL coaches share about building two strong options, as Hughes combines with linemates Bratt and Gusev along with Hischier and Damon Severson to form an intriguing second unit. Personally, I’d want the most talent as possible on PP1 (replacing Simmonds and Zajac) and might lean more toward Sami Vatanen on that second unit than Severson, but these things can change pretty quickly, anyway.

Still, it would be exciting to see Hall, Hughes, and Hischier on the ice whenever the Devils need a goal, so maybe John Hynes will keep that option in his back pocket.

  • The stage could be set for Hughes to get some room to work with.

While this is only Winnipeg’s second game of the season, they did play on Thursday night, so they’ll be closing off a back-to-back set (feel free to throw in a “jet-lagged” pun if you’re feeling evil). It was what might have been an exhausting 6-4 loss to the Rangers, and 2019 second overall pick Kaapo Kakko, so Winnipeg gets a look at the first two picks of the last draft on consecutive nights.

While it’s tempting to be greedy and ask for more Hughes with Hall, putting him on a lower line could really make for some chances, as the Jets defense is a mess, even when they’re fully rested (at least with Dustin Byfuglien off on a fishing boat, pondering retirement).

He makes the game look easy. It doesn’t look like his heart rate is too high when he’s out there because he’s so calm and poised with the puck. He’s never panicking. His stride is pretty effortless. I’m really impressed with his shot. He has a better shot than I saw two years ago when I first skated with him. I honestly thought he could barely shoot the puck when he was 15 years old. That’s only going to keep getting better.

Jack’s brother Quinn Hughes was pretty impressive in his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks back in March, so maybe some sibling rivalry will spur Jack to even greater heights?

(Note: Hughes and the Devils also take on Kakko and the Rangers Thurs., Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.)

Kubalik eyes dream debut as Blackhawks play Flyers in Prague

Associated PressOct 4, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT
PRAGUE — Czech winger Dominik Kubalik has waited six years for a chance to play in the NHL. He never expected his debut would take place at home.

The 24-year-old Kubalik is set to play his first game for the Chicago Blackhawks against the Philadelphia Flyers in Prague on Friday in the teams’ season-opener, as part of the NHL’s 2019 Global Series.

Having been drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 2013, Kubalik has had to wait until now for a chance to actually play in the North American league and spent last season playing in Switzerland. The Kings shipped him to Chicago for a fifth-round pick in January, setting up a surreal homecoming this week.

”It’s going to be a great experience, especially for my family,” Kubalik said. ”A dream come true. It’s something very special.”

For Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton, though, there were no sentimental reasons for including Kubalik in the opening-night roster.

”The thing I’ve been impressed with is his work ethic,” Colliton said. ”He’s not a passenger out there. We think he can produce offensively but he can also play on a defensive line and give the line some punch, so that’s a good sign for him and he shown he can be valuable in different ways.”

It’s the third straight year – and eighth overall – that the NHL returns to Europe as part of its efforts to grow the local fan base in hockey-mad countries like the Czech Republic, Sweden, Finland and others.

The interest remains huge. Even the training sessions for the teams on Thursday were sold out – as is Friday’s game at Prague’s O2 Arena. Kubalik won’t be the only Czech player on the ice, with Philadelphia winger Jakub Voracek also excited about playing in front of a home crowd.

Voracek played two season-opening games in Stockholm with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2010 against the San Jose Sharks, but said this trip was more special.

”When I started to play (in the NHL) I never expected I’m going to get a chance to play here,” Voracek said. ”It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Chicago also has Czech center David Kampf.

For the Flyers, it’s their first trip to Europe for a game. Chicago came in 2009 to open the season with a couple of games against the Florida Panthers in the Finnish capital of Helsinki, before going on to lift the Stanley Cup at the end of the season.

Defenseman Brent Seabrook was on the team back then, and is hoping for a similar experience.

”Ten years ago when we were over here it was a wild atmosphere and I think we’re looking for the same kind of atmosphere on Friday,” Seabrook said.

Chicago also lifted the Cup in 2013 and 2015 but missed the playoffs last season. For Colliton, the trip also represents a good team-building exercise as the Blackhawks try to get the season off to a good start.

”I think that’s one of the reasons why you go for this trip is for the guys to have some time together,” Colliton said. ”We’re going to learn way more in the first game than probably we learned the whole three weeks of preseason. I’m excited about that and we’ll react accordingly. So that’s exciting.”

The Flyers haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1975 and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in seven seasons.

Alain Vigneault was hired as coach to fix that. He might be known for quick fixes but he knows there’s work to be done after the Flyers lost to Swiss team HC Lausanne 4-3 in an exhibition game on Monday.

”Obviously, right now we’re in the process of making the evaluation that we need for this team to be successful,” Vigneault said.

Henrik Lundqvist reaches another impressive milestone

By Joey AlfieriOct 4, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT
In Thursday’s 6-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets, Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist collected his 450th NHL victory. He became just the sixth goalie in league history to reach that milestone and the first to earn them all while playing for one team (Martin Brodeur had three wins with St. Louis).

Lundqvist is now five wins clear of Terry Sawchuk, who is seventh in NHL history and he’s just four victories away from tying Curtis Joseph for fifth.

“I will reflect when it’s time to do so,” Lundqvist said after the game against the Jets, per the New York Post. “But right now, it’s nice to get the first one of the season. The way we battled, the way I battled — build momentum.”

So just how high can Lundqvist get on the all-time win list?

The 37-year-old has this year and next year remaining on his contract. Whether or not he signs another one remains to be seen, but you’d have to think that he’s close to being at the end of the line. The veteran is coming off back-to-back difficult seasons, so expecting him to get back to All-Star form seems a little too ambitious.

Lundqvist has averaged 22 victories in each of his last two seasons. So, if he doesn’t sign a new contract after this one, he’ll have a shot to get as high as number three on the all-time wins list. Here’s how the list looks right now:

Martin Brodeur – 691 wins
Patrick Roy – 551 wins
Roberto Luongo – 489 wins
Ed Belfour – 484 wins
Curtis Joseph – 454 wins
Henrik Lundqvist – 450 wins

The big question is whether or not he can pick up 49 more victories in his career so that he can match Roberto Luongo. It took Luongo 1044 games to collect that many victories. Lundqvist has currently played in 858 contests.

Even though he hasn’t won a Stanley Cup, Lundqvist has accomplished a lot during his terrific career. The fact that he’s done it while only playing in New York is even more impressive.

Blackhawks, Flyers look for better fortune in Prague

Associated PressOct 4, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
The Chicago Blackhawks and the Philadelphia Flyers are traveling a long way to begin what they hope will be the road back to the playoffs when they visit Prague, Czech Republic for their season opener on Friday.

The Flyers are coming off a 37-37-8 campaign that left them out of the playoffs for the fourth time in the past seven years. They replaced general manager Ron Hextall during the season and brought in veteran NHL coach Alain Vigneault in the offseason.

Vigneault said this week that opening in the Czech Republic hasn’t made his job of getting his new team ready any more difficult.

“We’re evaluating our group, putting them in different situations on the ice,” Vigneault told reporters upon arriving in Prague. “Hopefully it won’t be a long process, but sometimes it takes a little bit of time and obviously right now we’re in that process of making the evaluations we need to make for this team to be successful.”

That group includes newcomer Kevin Hayes, a 6-foot-5 center who scored 19 goals and 36 assists last season with the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets, as well as defensemen Matt Niskanen and Justin Braun.

Carter Hart, who posted a 2.83 goals-against average and .917 save percentage during his rookie season, is expected to start in net for the Flyers.

The Flyers’ top line of captain Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek returns for the opener. For Voracek, a native of Kladno, the trip is a homecoming.

“What does it mean for me? That I get to see my family and friends,” Voracek told reporters. “What does it mean for me and the team? That we are here to grab two points. Obviously, we want to have a good start. It didn’t happen very often the last few years, so just want to dig in and make sure we show the Czech fans some good hockey.”

The Blackhawks are looking to end a two-year playoff drought after finishing 36-34-12 last season.

Chicago underwent significant player turnover in the offseason, with the new faces including defensemen Calvin de Haan and Olli Maatta, goaltender Robin Lehner and a group of depth forwards.

After the short NHL preseason, coach Jeremy Colliton will continue to put the pieces together as he begins his first full season behind the Blackhawks bench.

“We’re going to learn way more in the first game than probably we learned in the whole first three weeks of preseason,” Colliton told reporters. “I’m excited for that, and we’ll just react accordingly, so that is exciting.”

Chicago’s top line of Alex DeBrincat, captain Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane accounted for 120 goals in 2018-19. The Blackhawks moved to ensure they’ll be together beyond this season when they signed DeBrincat to a three-year, $19.2 million extension Thursday.

Scoring was not Chicago’s problem last season, but the Blackhawks allowed the second most goals in the NHL.

The arrival of Lehner to team with veteran Corey Crawford, who missed more than two months of last season with a concussion, should improve those numbers dramatically.

“I think everyone’s excited,” forward Dylan Strome said. “I think there’s good vibe around here. … I think we’re ready for a long season, hopefully a good season and obviously a team where we think we can make the playoffs. Lots of positive things heading into the season and we’re ready to go.”

Brayden Schenn signs eight-year extension with Blues

Getty Images
By Joey AlfieriOct 4, 2019, 9:41 AM EDT
The St. Louis Blues are keeping an important piece of their championship team around for the foreseeable future. On Friday, the defending Stanley Cup Champions signed Brayden Schenn to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension.

The 28-year-old had 28 goals and 70 points in his first year with the Blues and 17 goals and 54 points in 72 games last season. Schenn added 12 points in 26 games during St. Louis’ run to the Stanley Cup.

Schenn was entering the final year of his contract ($5.125 million cap hit). That number will jump to $6.5 million per season starting next year.

Beyond his obvious statistical contributions, Schenn has also found a way to create offense during his time with the Blues. Check out his heat map for last season:

The Blues have now eliminated one of the two important potential unrestricted free agents. Now, they have to find a way to extend captain Alex Pietrangelo whose contract is also up. Veteran Jay Bouwmeester is also scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, but he’s not as high of a priority as Pietrangelo.

Things can change in a hurry, but as of right now St. Louis has $73.777 million committed to the cap. They currently have 11 forwards, four defensemen and two goalies under contract for next year. The salary cap is currently set at $81.5 million and it should go up at least a little bit heading into 2020-21. Still, the Blues have to re-sign some restricted free agents and they need to ice a full roster. General manager Doug Armstrong will have to make some tweaks to fit everyone under the cap.

Keep in mind, Armstrong traded for Justin Faulk and then signed him to a seven-year deal with an AAV of $6.5 million. Paying Faulk and Schenn before working out a deal with Pietrangelo is an interesting strategy, but there’s still plenty of time for the two sides to figure it out before July 1st.

