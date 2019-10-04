More from PHT '19-20 SEASON PREVIEWS | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

PHT Morning Skate: Barrie’s strong debut; Eakins’ difficult journey

By Joey AlfieriOct 4, 2019, 8:15 AM EDT
2 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Here are five bold predictions for the Boston Bruins in 2019-20. (NBC Sports Boston)

• Caps rookie Martin Fehervary modelled his game after Michal Kempny and now the two are playing on the same team. (Washington Post)

• Could the Devils have three 30-goal scorers this season? Here’s some bold predictions for their 2019-20 season. (NJ.com)

• In order for them to have success, the Flyers will have to rely on Carter Hart and Alain Vigneault. (Philly.com)

Tyson Barrie had an awesome debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Toronto Star)

• How often will the Rangers use Henrik Lundqvist this season? (New York Post)

• Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman learned many important lessons during the 14-year drought the team went through between 1983 and 1997. (Detroit News)

Dominik Kubalik has dreamed of playing in the NHL and now he’ll get to suit up for the ‘Hawks in his home country of the Czech Republic. (Chicago Tribune)

• The Ducks need to make sure they become more disciplined in 2019-20. (Anaheim Calling)

• The pressure is mounting on Flames GM Brad Treliving. (Calgary Herald)

• Philadelphia Flyers founder Ed Snider will be honored with a mural in South Philadelphia. (CBS Philly)

Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg will be a dynamic duo for the Nashville Predators. (Predlines)

Marian Hossa is a peace with being forced to leave professional hockey. (NHL)

• Ducks head coach Dallas Eakins is used to long and difficult journeys. (ESPN)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Henrik Lundqvist reaches another impressive milestone

Getty
By Joey AlfieriOct 4, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In Thursday’s 6-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets, Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist collected his 450th NHL victory. He became just the sixth goalie in league history to reach that milestone and the first to earn them all while playing for one team (Martin Brodeur had three wins with St. Louis).

Lundqvist is now five wins clear of Terry Sawchuk, who is seventh in NHL history and he’s just four victories away from tying Curtis Joseph for fifth.

“I will reflect when it’s time to do so,” Lundqvist said after the game against the Jets, per the New York Post. “But right now, it’s nice to get the first one of the season. The way we battled, the way I battled — build momentum.”

So just how high can Lundqvist get on the all-time win list?

The 37-year-old has this year and next year remaining on his contract. Whether or not he signs another one remains to be seen, but you’d have to think that he’s close to being at the end of the line. The veteran is coming off back-to-back difficult seasons, so expecting him to get back to All-Star form seems a little too ambitious.

Lundqvist has averaged 22 victories in each of his last two seasons. So, if he doesn’t sign a new contract after this one, he’ll have a shot to get as high as number three on the all-time wins list. Here’s how the list looks right now:

Martin Brodeur – 691 wins
Patrick Roy – 551 wins
Roberto Luongo – 489 wins
Ed Belfour – 484 wins
Curtis Joseph – 454 wins
Henrik Lundqvist – 450 wins

The big question is whether or not he can pick up 49 more victories in his career so that he can match Roberto Luongo. It took Luongo 1044 games to collect that many victories. Lundqvist has currently played in 858 contests.

Even though he hasn’t won a Stanley Cup, Lundqvist has accomplished a lot during his terrific career. The fact that he’s done it while only playing in New York is even more impressive.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Blackhawks, Flyers look for better fortune in Prague

Associated PressOct 4, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Philadelphia Flyers are traveling a long way to begin what they hope will be the road back to the playoffs when they visit Prague, Czech Republic for their season opener on Friday.

The Flyers are coming off a 37-37-8 campaign that left them out of the playoffs for the fourth time in the past seven years. They replaced general manager Ron Hextall during the season and brought in veteran NHL coach Alain Vigneault in the offseason.

Vigneault said this week that opening in the Czech Republic hasn’t made his job of getting his new team ready any more difficult.

“We’re evaluating our group, putting them in different situations on the ice,” Vigneault told reporters upon arriving in Prague. “Hopefully it won’t be a long process, but sometimes it takes a little bit of time and obviously right now we’re in that process of making the evaluations we need to make for this team to be successful.”

That group includes newcomer Kevin Hayes, a 6-foot-5 center who scored 19 goals and 36 assists last season with the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets, as well as defensemen Matt Niskanen and Justin Braun.

Carter Hart, who posted a 2.83 goals-against average and .917 save percentage during his rookie season, is expected to start in net for the Flyers.

The Flyers’ top line of captain Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek returns for the opener. For Voracek, a native of Kladno, the trip is a homecoming.

“What does it mean for me? That I get to see my family and friends,” Voracek told reporters. “What does it mean for me and the team? That we are here to grab two points. Obviously, we want to have a good start. It didn’t happen very often the last few years, so just want to dig in and make sure we show the Czech fans some good hockey.”

The Blackhawks are looking to end a two-year playoff drought after finishing 36-34-12 last season.

Chicago underwent significant player turnover in the offseason, with the new faces including defensemen Calvin de Haan and Olli Maatta, goaltender Robin Lehner and a group of depth forwards.

After the short NHL preseason, coach Jeremy Colliton will continue to put the pieces together as he begins his first full season behind the Blackhawks bench.

“We’re going to learn way more in the first game than probably we learned in the whole first three weeks of preseason,” Colliton told reporters. “I’m excited for that, and we’ll just react accordingly, so that is exciting.”

Chicago’s top line of Alex DeBrincat, captain Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane accounted for 120 goals in 2018-19. The Blackhawks moved to ensure they’ll be together beyond this season when they signed DeBrincat to a three-year, $19.2 million extension Thursday.

Scoring was not Chicago’s problem last season, but the Blackhawks allowed the second most goals in the NHL.

The arrival of Lehner to team with veteran Corey Crawford, who missed more than two months of last season with a concussion, should improve those numbers dramatically.

“I think everyone’s excited,” forward Dylan Strome said. “I think there’s good vibe around here. … I think we’re ready for a long season, hopefully a good season and obviously a team where we think we can make the playoffs. Lots of positive things heading into the season and we’re ready to go.”

Brayden Schenn signs eight-year extension with Blues

Getty
By Joey AlfieriOct 4, 2019, 9:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The St. Louis Blues are keeping an important piece of their championship team around for the foreseeable future. On Friday, the defending Stanley Cup Champions signed Brayden Schenn to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension.

The 28-year-old had 28 goals and 70 points in his first year with the Blues and 17 goals and 54 points in 72 games last season. Schenn added 12 points in 26 games during St. Louis’ run to the Stanley Cup.

Schenn was entering the final year of his contract ($5.125 million cap hit). That number will jump to $6.5 million per season starting next year.

Beyond his obvious statistical contributions, Schenn has also found a way to create offense during his time with the Blues. Check out his heat map for last season:

The Blues have now eliminated one of the two important potential unrestricted free agents. Now, they have to find a way to extend captain Alex Pietrangelo whose contract is also up. Veteran Jay Bouwmeester is also scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, but he’s not as high of a priority as Pietrangelo.

Things can change in a hurry, but as of right now St. Louis has $73.777 million committed to the cap. They currently have 11 forwards, four defensemen and two goalies under contract for next year. The salary cap is currently set at $81.5 million and it should go up at least a little bit heading into 2020-21. Still, the Blues have to re-sign some restricted free agents and they need to ice a full roster. General manager Doug Armstrong will have to make some tweaks to fit everyone under the cap.

Keep in mind, Armstrong traded for Justin Faulk and then signed him to a seven-year deal with an AAV of $6.5 million. Paying Faulk and Schenn before working out a deal with Pietrangelo is an interesting strategy, but there’s still plenty of time for the two sides to figure it out before July 1st.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Starting NHL season on a high note — or falling over

Getty Images
By James O'BrienOct 4, 2019, 1:20 AM EDT
3 Comments

Three Stars

1. Mika ZibanejadRangers

If there’s a single player whose recent work has been lost in the shuffle of New York’s recent plummet, it’s Zibanejad. It’s still kind of hard to believe that the Senators really traded him for Derick Brassard.

There was a lot of scoring in New York’s home win against Winnipeg, and while Artemi Panarin had a nice debut, Zibanejad led the way, scoring one goal and three assists. He also fired seven shots on goal and even blocked two shots.

This could be a big season for Zibanejad, one that makes it impossible to ignore his brilliance — even if the Rangers experience a lot of peaks and valleys.

Fittingly, a lot of other players had big nights in that slugfest, including Jacob Trouba against his former team. Trouba generated a goal and two assists, managing three SOG and two blocked shots.

2. Nikolaj Ehlers, Jets

Good thing Winnipeg didn’t lose this guy in the offseason, as Ehlers topped a lot of wishlists for other fans dreaming of the Jets making a reckless trade. After all, Ehlers had a tough postseason, and if Kevin Cheveldayoff channeled his inner Peter Chiarelli, that might have inspired an overreaction.

This ended up being a good day for Kevin to take off.

Ehlers produced three assists on Thursday, also shooting with abandon (eight SOG). Impressively, all three of Ehlers assists were of the primary variety. If you prefer, you might instead choose linemate Blake Wheeler, who scored two goals on nine SOG.

There are plenty of other nights worth noting, including those of Mikko Rantanen and Conor Sheary, who managed two goals apiece for their respective teams.

3. Matt DuchenePredators

Quite a debut for Duchene.

The speedy center managed an impressive three assists, thwarted from a fourth thanks to a great stop by Devan Dubnyk. It’s quite possible that Duchene could form a fantastic top line with Mikael Granlund and Filip Forsberg. That trio created a lot of offense, and Nashville looks like it could have a winning balance.

Duchene only generated one SOG and “only” went 10-10 on draws, but it was an impressive performance.

Mikhail Sergachev ranks among the better honorable mentions with three assists of his own.

Highlight of the Night

While Dubnyk’s save might be the most impressive moment of Thursday, it was already covered here, and the Wild still lost to the Predators. So let’s honor a runner-up: sensational Sabres sophomore Rasmus Dahlin burned multiple Penguins for a tremendous goal in Buffalo’s 3-1 win. Dahlin shows the sort of hands you don’t normally see from a defenseman, even a very good one:

Blooper of the Night

The Rangers won a wild game against the Jets 6-4 on Thursday, but Lias Andersson didn’t get off to the greatest start, thanks to a pesky cord:

Factoids

Scores

TBL 5 – FLA 2
NYR 6 – WIN 4
BUF 3 – PIT 1
CAR 4 – MTL 3 (SO)
NSH 5 – MIN 2
BOS 2 – DAL 1
COL 5 – CGY 3
ANA 2 – ARI 1

MORE:
• Pro Hockey Talk’s Stanley Cup picks.
• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.